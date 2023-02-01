ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workshop held to resolve Greenfield parking issue

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
 2 days ago

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Parking continues to be an issue for Greenfield. A meeting was held this Tuesday evening at the John Zon Community Center to tackle the city’s parking management.

Discussion circulated around downtown parking resources. It Included proposing changes towards on-street parking, municipal lots, and the Olive Street Garage. The hope is to attract more visitors to the downtown area with an ample amount of parking.

“People always love to get a parking spot right in front of the shop that they are going to but we are looking to use our parking as a resource that will encourage people to use downtown more,” said MJ Adams, director of community and economic development. “It’s safe and easy to get to parking that is served downtown.”

No final decision was made Tuesday night. A total of $25,000 has been awarded to consultant services for a parking management study.

