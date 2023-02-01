Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Silicon Valley Companies That Pay Over $50 an HourEvan CrosbySan Jose, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Why Mountain View's Home Prices Continue to RiseValerie A. BowersMountain View, CA
What neighborhood should you move to in Mountain ViewValerie A. BowersMountain View, CA
Stanford “not investigating” law professor’s harassment and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Related
foodgressing.com
Rantei Japanese Cuisine in Santa Clara California
Rantei Japanese Cuisine is a popular, local spot in Santa Clara for sushi, sashimi, yakitori and more. They are known for high quality food at reasonable prices. On the menu are appetizers (like chicken karaage and takoyaki); soups & salads; sashimi & sushi; entrees (like katsu don and curry katsu); udon; yakitori; and more.
What are the downsides of living in Mountain View
Mountain View, California, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, is often considered one of the best places to live in the United States. However, like any city, it has its drawbacks that some residents may find unappealing. Here are a few of the most common reasons why some people do not like living in Mountain View.
Morgan Hill Times
Mushroom fest returns with big changes for 2023
The Morgan Hill Mushroom Mardi Gras festival—which has raised and awarded more than $1.5 million in scholarships during its 41-year tenure—will see some big changes for 2023, including a name change, admission fees and extensive safety upgrades, according to event organizers. This year’s festival, scheduled for May 27-28...
Washington Examiner
California school district hit with civil rights complaint for segregated teacher program
EXCLUSIVE — The Santa Cruz county office of education and Pajaro Valley Unified School District are facing a federal civil rights complaint for hosting a racially segregated teacher support program. The complaint was filed Tuesday with the U.S. Department of Education by the parent activist group Parents Defending Education...
NBC Bay Area
Vallejo Makes Forbes' List of ‘Best Places to Live in California'
Forbes magazine has named Vallejo the sixth best city to live in California. The designation has left many people shaking their heads who also say the North Bay city is mired in problems and is far from one of the best places to live. "Mind boggling," resident Christyne Callegari said....
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Cities Just Lost Zoning Control. See the Wildest Homes That Could Come to Your Neighborhood
The state’s Jan. 31 deadline has come and gone, and 69 out of 109 jurisdictions in the Bay Area have failed to submit their required eight-year housing plan to the state. Advocacy groups like YIMBY Law are already suing cities and counties, claiming they’ve violated state law by missing the deadline. But in the meantime, developers are preparing to file projects under the “builder’s remedy,” which means cities and counties cannot deny housing projects just because they violate local zoning plans.
kalw.org
An Oakland corner store owner struggles to find home in his changing neighborhood.
In Oakland, everyone has their go-to corner store. Reporter Alia Taqieddin sure does. But she found out her local corner store owner is grappling with a question she also faces: about where to find home. Alia brings us this latest story in our “At Work” series. Alia is...
Silicon Valley
The 10 most expensive reported home sales in Danville, San Ramon, Dublin, Pleasanton the week of Jan. 23
A house in Pleasanton that sold for $2.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Danville, San Ramon, Dublin, Pleasanton in the last week. In total, 10 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1.8 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $658.
How San Jose mayor will tackle trash, homelessness and crime
Like his late father who was a mailman, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said it’s time to “deliver” solutions in America’s 10th largest city – starting with the overflowing trash that’s plagued San Jose streets. During his nearly two-hour inauguration Wednesday, San Jose’s 66th mayor focused on three key areas City Hall needs to fix:... The post How San Jose mayor will tackle trash, homelessness and crime appeared first on San José Spotlight.
50-year-old San Francisco German specialty store saved by loyal customer
"The sausages are also incredibly popular. My supplier, he can't keep up with my demand."
Only two Bay Area restaurants ranked in Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat
Spoiler: San Francisco restaurants were not included in this ranking.
4 businesses damaged in strip mall fire in Palo Alto
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Thursday morning, the smell of smoke remained in the air from a fire that tore through a strip mall in Palo Alto around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters said four businesses were damaged by the flames. The affected strip mall is at the corner of Middlefield Road and Loma Verde Avenue. […]
postnewsgroup.com
Popular Chief LeRonne Armstrong Placed on Administrative Leave During Investigation of Police Misconduct
“I did nothing wrong. I violated no policies,” said Armstrong, speaking at a press conference. Refusing to accept administrative leave during a police misconduct investigation, OPD Chief LeRonne Armstrong fired back with a press conference of his own this week, organized by a high-profile corporate public relations and communications firm.
Silicon Valley
The five most expensive homes reported sold in Milpitas in the week of Jan. 23
A house in Milpitas that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Milpitas in the last two weeks. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $1.3 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $836.
NBC Bay Area
Beyoncé Is Coming to the Bay Area as Part of Her Renaissance World Tour
Beyoncé is hitting the road for a world tour, and one of her stops will be at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. "Queen Bey" is scheduled to perform at the home of the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 30 as part of her Renaissance World Tour, which kicks off in May.
Police investigation unfolds in residential area of Santa Clara
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects are in custody after an investigation in a residential area near Santa Clara University on Tuesday, according to the Santa Clara Police Department. Police are on the scene near Harrison and Lincoln streets. Roads may be closed temporarily as a result of the investigation. Police say there is […]
padailypost.com
Fire strikes Midtown shopping area
A fire broke out at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday in Palo Alto’s Midtown neighborhood shopping center that includes Bill’s Cafe, Philz Coffee and Palo Alto Fine Wine & Spirits. When fire trucks arrived, the wooden building was fully involved in flames. A minute or two after firefighters arrived, they...
oaklandside.org
Yoshi’s Jazz Club owners embroiled in legal battle
Yoshie Akiba, co-founder of Jack London Square-based Yoshi’s Jazz Club and Restaurant is suing her current business partners, including her ex-husband Kazuo Kajimura, alleging a years-long attempt to seize control of the legendary Oakland jazz club by way of embezzlement and fraud. “This is my last fight so that...
SJtoday celebrates its first birthday
We're blowing out the candles today to celebrate SJtoday's one year of delivering stories to the great 408.
Chinese developer starts selling San Jose projects
A China-based real estate firm whose co-founder was recently arrested in connection with a bribery scheme is selling off a premier residential development site in San Jose, while the fate of two others is still unclear. The former Greyhound bus station site at 70 S. Almaden Ave. in downtown San...
Comments / 0