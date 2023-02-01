ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cupertino, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foodgressing.com

Rantei Japanese Cuisine in Santa Clara California

Rantei Japanese Cuisine is a popular, local spot in Santa Clara for sushi, sashimi, yakitori and more. They are known for high quality food at reasonable prices. On the menu are appetizers (like chicken karaage and takoyaki); soups & salads; sashimi & sushi; entrees (like katsu don and curry katsu); udon; yakitori; and more.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Cityle

What are the downsides of living in Mountain View

Mountain View, California, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, is often considered one of the best places to live in the United States. However, like any city, it has its drawbacks that some residents may find unappealing. Here are a few of the most common reasons why some people do not like living in Mountain View.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Mushroom fest returns with big changes for 2023

The Morgan Hill Mushroom Mardi Gras festival—which has raised and awarded more than $1.5 million in scholarships during its 41-year tenure—will see some big changes for 2023, including a name change, admission fees and extensive safety upgrades, according to event organizers. This year’s festival, scheduled for May 27-28...
MORGAN HILL, CA
NBC Bay Area

Vallejo Makes Forbes' List of ‘Best Places to Live in California'

Forbes magazine has named Vallejo the sixth best city to live in California. The designation has left many people shaking their heads who also say the North Bay city is mired in problems and is far from one of the best places to live. "Mind boggling," resident Christyne Callegari said....
VALLEJO, CA
sfstandard.com

Bay Area Cities Just Lost Zoning Control. See the Wildest Homes That Could Come to Your Neighborhood

The state’s Jan. 31 deadline has come and gone, and 69 out of 109 jurisdictions in the Bay Area have failed to submit their required eight-year housing plan to the state. Advocacy groups like YIMBY Law are already suing cities and counties, claiming they’ve violated state law by missing the deadline. But in the meantime, developers are preparing to file projects under the “builder’s remedy,” which means cities and counties cannot deny housing projects just because they violate local zoning plans.
BERKELEY, CA
San José Spotlight

How San Jose mayor will tackle trash, homelessness and crime

Like his late father who was a mailman, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said it’s time to “deliver” solutions in America’s 10th largest city – starting with the overflowing trash that’s plagued San Jose streets. During his nearly two-hour inauguration Wednesday, San Jose’s 66th mayor focused on three key areas City Hall needs to fix:... The post How San Jose mayor will tackle trash, homelessness and crime appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

4 businesses damaged in strip mall fire in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Thursday morning, the smell of smoke remained in the air from a fire that tore through a strip mall in Palo Alto around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters said four businesses were damaged by the flames. The affected strip mall is at the corner of Middlefield Road and Loma Verde Avenue. […]
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigation unfolds in residential area of Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects are in custody after an investigation in a residential area near Santa Clara University on Tuesday, according to the Santa Clara Police Department. Police are on the scene near Harrison and Lincoln streets. Roads may be closed temporarily as a result of the investigation. Police say there is […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
padailypost.com

Fire strikes Midtown shopping area

A fire broke out at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday in Palo Alto’s Midtown neighborhood shopping center that includes Bill’s Cafe, Philz Coffee and Palo Alto Fine Wine & Spirits. When fire trucks arrived, the wooden building was fully involved in flames. A minute or two after firefighters arrived, they...
PALO ALTO, CA
oaklandside.org

Yoshi’s Jazz Club owners embroiled in legal battle

Yoshie Akiba, co-founder of Jack London Square-based Yoshi’s Jazz Club and Restaurant is suing her current business partners, including her ex-husband Kazuo Kajimura, alleging a years-long attempt to seize control of the legendary Oakland jazz club by way of embezzlement and fraud. “This is my last fight so that...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy