TMZ.com

Britney Spears Calls Out Justin Timberlake, Gets Tattoo That 'Sucks'

Britney Spears has clear regrets ... about a tattoo, and about her ex, Justin Timberlake -- she's even posting throwback pics of him -- which can't feel great for her husband, Sam Asghari. She posted a video of herself getting inked up while in Maui, but never revealed the finished...
StyleCaster

Britney Just Responded to Rumors She Acted ‘Manic’ & Talked ‘Gibberish’ In a Restaurant—She’s ‘So Flattered’

Responding to toxicity! Britney Spears’ restaurant situation made the rounds on social media after rumors of the singer having a meltdown were posted by the gossip site TMZ. The “Toxic” singer took to her Instagram to poke fun at the situation. Britney posted on her Instagram story on January 18, 2023, of herself with the cat filter and a sticker of pasta. “All right, the best thing about the TMZ video, to me personally — I’m starving — was the pasta,” she began. “What if I jumped from one table to the next in the video and I ate the pasta?...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
POPSUGAR

Forget Roses — Kourtney Kardashian Just Dedicated Her Manicure to Travis

Kourtney Kardashian wears her heart on her sleeve and her husband's initials on her nails. To kick off the season of love, Kardashian shared a photo gallery showing how she's celebrating with her partner, Travis Barker. The post featured a variety of romantic moments and memories, among them being Kardashian's eye-catching glossy red initial manicure with the letters "T" and "B" painted on top.
People

Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know

Jamie Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne and Anelise Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad. The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter,...
OK! Magazine

Gisele Bündchen Stuns In Sheer Dress For Beachside Photoshoot As Model Revives Her Career Post-Divorce

Gisele Bündchen is showing ex-husband Tom Brady what he's missing!Last week, the Brazilian beauty worked the cameras in a long, sheer black dress for a beachside photoshoot, leaving little to the imagination.For the Wednesday, January 25, gig, the star had her signature tresses styled in messy beach waves, and she opted to go sans shoes, adding just a cheeky black pair of underwear and buckled belt to her outfit. For another set of pics, she added a pop of color with lime green sunglasses.The sultry shoot is one of several she's been seen posing for, as insiders revealed she's ready...
HOLAUSA

Marc Anthony cried as his dad walked Nadia Ferreira down the aisle

It’s only about to be February, but Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira already threw the wedding of the year. The couple said I do on January 28th at the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) in South Florida, and the world is obsessed with their star-studded, fairytale wedding. ...
The Independent

Victoria Beckham shows off gown she created for daughter Harper: ‘My number one muse’

Victoria Beckham has described her daughter Harper Beckham as her “number one muse” while dressing the 11 year old in one of her designs.The Spice Girls singer, 48, showed off the design from her Spring/Summer 2023 collection inspired by her and husband David Beckham’s daughter on Instagram on Monday, where she revealed that she “loved” creating the dress for the couple’s youngest child.In the photo, Victoria and Harper posed for a mirror selfie while holding hands, with the preteen seen wearing a blue strapless ombre gown and sneakers, while the fashion designer wore a pale pink gown with ruffled...
WWD

Rita Ora Sparkles in Silver on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Rita Ora appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday, wearing a sparkling ensemble. The singer wore a cropped silver sequin mock neck top with a matching silver sequin miniskirt with asymmetrical fabric detail from David Koma. She coordinated the look with black strappy open-toe stiletto sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti, earrings and her emerald wedding ring from her husband, director Taika Waititi, which she finally unveiled on the program.More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Animal Prints: From Leopard Spots to Zebra StripesAtlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The Red Carpet ArrivalsRBD's Outfits Through the Years: Tours, Red Carpets and...
E! News

Watch John Stamos’ Son Billy Adorably Share These “Wise Words”

Watch: Are John Stamos & Caitlin McHugh Ready for Baby No. 2?. John Stamos' son proves you're never too young to spread wisdom. The Full House actor shared a clip of his son Billy Stamos—who he shares with wife Caitlin McHugh—on TikTok Jan. 30, where the 4-year-old was eager to show fans something new.
Elite Daily

Attention: Blake Lively Is Officially In The Colleen Hoover Hive

There’s something really special about seeing a movie adaptation of your favorite book and finally, all your favorite moments come to life on screen. It’s even more special when that book is millions of people’s favorite, and fans all over the world get to share in the experience. That’s what’s happening with the upcoming movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us. Get ready, because this one’s going to be big.
Vibe

Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence About ‘Girls Trip 2’

It had only been a few months since pedophilic allegations against Tiffany Haddish were dismissed when Girls Trip 2 was confirmed. According to The Daily Beast, the Nobody’s Fool actress and fellow comic Aries Spears were named in a lawsuit where siblings Jane and John Doe claimed they were abused by the actors and encouraged to perform sexually suggestive acts on camera as minors. The case was dismissed weeks later. Yet, as reports regarding the highly-anticipated sequel surfaced, the controversial star spoke out about her participation in the project.More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man, Missy Elliott, And More To Celebrate...
