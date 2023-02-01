Read full article on original website
People
Jonathan Scott Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to Zooey Deschanel: 'To the Woman Who Keeps Me Smiling'
Jonathan Scott is showering Zooey Deschanel with all the birthday love. On Tuesday, the Property Brothers star, 44, shared a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram for his girlfriend of over three years. In an adorable slideshow video, he posted a glimpse of their memories together. From smiling in front of...
TMZ.com
Britney Spears Calls Out Justin Timberlake, Gets Tattoo That 'Sucks'
Britney Spears has clear regrets ... about a tattoo, and about her ex, Justin Timberlake -- she's even posting throwback pics of him -- which can't feel great for her husband, Sam Asghari. She posted a video of herself getting inked up while in Maui, but never revealed the finished...
Britney Just Responded to Rumors She Acted ‘Manic’ & Talked ‘Gibberish’ In a Restaurant—She’s ‘So Flattered’
Responding to toxicity! Britney Spears’ restaurant situation made the rounds on social media after rumors of the singer having a meltdown were posted by the gossip site TMZ. The “Toxic” singer took to her Instagram to poke fun at the situation. Britney posted on her Instagram story on January 18, 2023, of herself with the cat filter and a sticker of pasta. “All right, the best thing about the TMZ video, to me personally — I’m starving — was the pasta,” she began. “What if I jumped from one table to the next in the video and I ate the pasta?...
Forget Roses — Kourtney Kardashian Just Dedicated Her Manicure to Travis
Kourtney Kardashian wears her heart on her sleeve and her husband's initials on her nails. To kick off the season of love, Kardashian shared a photo gallery showing how she's celebrating with her partner, Travis Barker. The post featured a variety of romantic moments and memories, among them being Kardashian's eye-catching glossy red initial manicure with the letters "T" and "B" painted on top.
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest announce huge change to Live talk show after fan backlash
AFTER receiving backlash from fans, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have announced a change to their Live talk show. Ryan and Kelly said they will once again have a live studio audience, but only for a limited time. On Thursday, the Live co-hosts talked with Variety about hosting their Academy...
Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
Jamie Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne and Anelise Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad. The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter,...
Gisele Bündchen Stuns In Sheer Dress For Beachside Photoshoot As Model Revives Her Career Post-Divorce
Gisele Bündchen is showing ex-husband Tom Brady what he's missing!Last week, the Brazilian beauty worked the cameras in a long, sheer black dress for a beachside photoshoot, leaving little to the imagination.For the Wednesday, January 25, gig, the star had her signature tresses styled in messy beach waves, and she opted to go sans shoes, adding just a cheeky black pair of underwear and buckled belt to her outfit. For another set of pics, she added a pop of color with lime green sunglasses.The sultry shoot is one of several she's been seen posing for, as insiders revealed she's ready...
Marc Anthony cried as his dad walked Nadia Ferreira down the aisle
It’s only about to be February, but Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira already threw the wedding of the year. The couple said I do on January 28th at the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) in South Florida, and the world is obsessed with their star-studded, fairytale wedding. ...
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Baby Girl Seen in Public for the First Time
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s baby daughter Malti Marie is making her public debut!. On Monday, Malti was spotted in her mom’s lap at the Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring the Jonas Brothers. For her first public appearance, Malti wore a cute white headband and a...
Victoria Beckham shares selfie of her and daughter Harper in her designs
Victoria Beckham called her 11-year-old daughter her "number one" muse as she shared a selfie of them dressed in her designs.
Today’s Al Roker switches to another major show after tense spat with co-hosts Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie
AL Roker appeared on NBC Nightly News hours after his spat with Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. The beloved weatherman revealed he was at Studio 1a to film the news program on Tuesday. Al, 68, shared a video from the set of the show on Instagram. Dressed in...
Victoria Beckham designed the bridesmaids’ dresses for Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony’s wedding
For Nadia Ferreira having Victoria Beckham dress her bridesmaids might have been one of the greatest moments in bridal history. Beckham, renowned designer, and wife of David Beckham, not only attended with her family as a guest but also played a crucial role in the ceremony. Nadia’s bridal party...
Rickey Smiley Calls Son Brandon Smiley's Death a "Terrible Nightmare"
Rickey Smiley is reeling from the death of his 32-year-old son, Brandon Smiley. The comedian opened up about his grief in an emotional video recently posted on Instagram. In the 11-minute clip,...
Victoria Beckham shows off gown she created for daughter Harper: ‘My number one muse’
Victoria Beckham has described her daughter Harper Beckham as her “number one muse” while dressing the 11 year old in one of her designs.The Spice Girls singer, 48, showed off the design from her Spring/Summer 2023 collection inspired by her and husband David Beckham’s daughter on Instagram on Monday, where she revealed that she “loved” creating the dress for the couple’s youngest child.In the photo, Victoria and Harper posed for a mirror selfie while holding hands, with the preteen seen wearing a blue strapless ombre gown and sneakers, while the fashion designer wore a pale pink gown with ruffled...
Prevention
Jennifer Lopez Shines in a Sequined, See-Through Minidress in a Selfie with Kim Kardashian
Jennifer Lopez partied the night away with some familiar faces. Last night, J.Lo shared photos of herself and fellow A-list guests celebrating at a party hosted by Anastasia Beverly Hills CEO Anastasia Soare. In the pictures, the Shotgun Wedding star poses for selfies with Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey. The...
Rita Ora Sparkles in Silver on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
Rita Ora appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday, wearing a sparkling ensemble. The singer wore a cropped silver sequin mock neck top with a matching silver sequin miniskirt with asymmetrical fabric detail from David Koma. She coordinated the look with black strappy open-toe stiletto sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti, earrings and her emerald wedding ring from her husband, director Taika Waititi, which she finally unveiled on the program.More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Animal Prints: From Leopard Spots to Zebra StripesAtlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The Red Carpet ArrivalsRBD's Outfits Through the Years: Tours, Red Carpets and...
Watch John Stamos’ Son Billy Adorably Share These “Wise Words”
Watch: Are John Stamos & Caitlin McHugh Ready for Baby No. 2?. John Stamos' son proves you're never too young to spread wisdom. The Full House actor shared a clip of his son Billy Stamos—who he shares with wife Caitlin McHugh—on TikTok Jan. 30, where the 4-year-old was eager to show fans something new.
Elite Daily
Attention: Blake Lively Is Officially In The Colleen Hoover Hive
There’s something really special about seeing a movie adaptation of your favorite book and finally, all your favorite moments come to life on screen. It’s even more special when that book is millions of people’s favorite, and fans all over the world get to share in the experience. That’s what’s happening with the upcoming movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us. Get ready, because this one’s going to be big.
Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence About ‘Girls Trip 2’
It had only been a few months since pedophilic allegations against Tiffany Haddish were dismissed when Girls Trip 2 was confirmed. According to The Daily Beast, the Nobody’s Fool actress and fellow comic Aries Spears were named in a lawsuit where siblings Jane and John Doe claimed they were abused by the actors and encouraged to perform sexually suggestive acts on camera as minors. The case was dismissed weeks later. Yet, as reports regarding the highly-anticipated sequel surfaced, the controversial star spoke out about her participation in the project.More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man, Missy Elliott, And More To Celebrate...
Jessica Simpson Recalls a Secret Affair With a “Massive Movie Star”
Jessica Simpson just proved that this tea is made for spilling. The singer revealed that "a massive movie star" tried to seduce her, detailing the experience in her new short story for Amazon...
E! News
