ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Fire Department responding to historic number of overdose calls

By Jake Chapman
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ffZmV_0kYD4xwe00

The Seattle Fire Department has responded to a historic number of overdose calls in recent memory.

The department said it has responded to more than 5,200 overdose calls in the last 12 months. It also shared links to the health department and resources to help people beat addiction.

Public Health — Seattle and King County shared this statement on the alarming numbers:

Since 2019, the number of overdose deaths in King County has grown exponentially, jumping by over 40% between 2021 and 2022. The pervasiveness of inexpensive and dangerous fentanyl has led to a rise in fatal overdoses across all sectors of society in King County and across America

The underlying root causes that have resulted in the current overdose crisis are, unfortunately, not ones that will be reversed overnight. Structural factors, including lack of economic opportunities, social isolation, structural racism, criminalization of substance use disorders, housing stability, and stigma, are just some of the factors that will require long-term, systematic changes and resources at all levels, from federal to state to local.

Sharon Bogan, Communications Specialist

The news of the historic number of overdoses has drawn a lot of concern from many people.

“It’s a situation that seems hopeless, and that is not a good way to feel,” said a woman named Angela.

Kristen Neil has worked in downtown Seattle for over 20 years and said she believes the problem of people overdosing has worsened.

“It’s flooded on the streets. It’s all you see every day when you walk up the street,” Neil said.

Neil has also had to make calls to 911 because of people passed out in front of her work.

“Like walking out the door and having to call and watching somebody do chest compressions on someone else. You know, it’s kind of hard,” Neil said.

Though the rise in overdoses is alarming, there are resources throughout the Emerald City to help people.

Besides the health department, Peer Seattle , an LGBTQ support group, also helps those struggling with addiction and on the road to recovery.

Christopher Archiopoli with the group says while he isn’t shocked about the number of calls Seattle Fire responded to, he believes people should always have Narcan on hand to help out during a crisis.

“I think that Narcan is a medicine, and it should be treated that way. It’s to help people get through something,” Archiopoli said. “Helping people to understand that if someone is experiencing substance use disorder, someone living with addiction that they are still human.”

Recovering addicts at Peer Seattle tell KIRO 7 they’ve even had to administer Narcan to those overdosing on the streets recently.

“So I walked over as another man was on the phone with the paramedics at the same time. So, we worked together to resuscitate this man,” said one woman.

They also believe groups like this are vital in helping people.

“But without these drugs and community outreach, I couldn’t have the life I have today or the future that I have today,” a woman told KIRO 7.

Besides medicine and organizations set to help, many believe it will take a community effort to put a potential end to the opioid epidemic.

“They deserve our compassion. They deserve our love, and they deserve to be accepted in our society,” Archiopoli said.

“So, if we kind of start with one, we can also see what else we need to do in the long run,” Neil said.

“But money doesn’t solve the crisis within one’s soul,” Angela said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

NARCAN vending machine to be installed in Tacoma Moore Library in February

The Tacoma Needle Exchange and the Dave Purchase Project will install a vending machine with free naloxone, known as NARCAN, in the Tacoma Moore Library this February. “The pandemic increased overdose deaths significantly, and public services like the library see patrons struggling with addiction every day,” the library said. The Tacoma Public Library has made NARCAN available to the staff since 2018 and has trained staff to recognize the signs of an overdose and administer naloxone. Their supply is provided by the Tacoma Needle Exchange. Naloxone can be given as a nasal spray or injected into the muscle, under the skin, or into the veins, the National Institute on Drug Abuse’s website said.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Seattle mayor to take homeless encampment concerns to state lawmakers

SEATTLE (KOMO) — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is calling for action and describing the problematic homeless encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle as a "high priority." On Wednesday, the mayor told KOMO News that he’s ready to go to Olympia to meet with state agencies about it....
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Washington resident dies from infection linked to retail eye drops

A person from Washington state has died from an infection linked to a brand of over-the-counter eye drops contaminated with bacteria. UW Associate Professor and practicing ophthalmologist Courtney Francis, M.D., told KIRO Newsradio the person who died lived in King County, according to the Washington State Department of Health. Additional details about the person have not been released.
WASHINGTON STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Well-known Seattle restaurant at the center of outbreak investigation

Seattle’s popular Tamarind Tree Vietnamese restaurant plans by the end of 2023 to move from its location of the past 20 years in the Little Saigon district of the International District to a more uptown building on Capitol Hill. What Tam Nguyen, owner of Tamarind Tree, did not plan...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Foodborne illness outbreak investigation at local Seattle restaurant

An update on the foodborne illness outbreak at a Seattle area restaurant that we first told you about last week. The King County Health Department is investigating the Tamarind Tree restaurant for an illness impacting 17 people, a seven person increase since last week's findings.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Shocking ignorance as Seattle Public Health blames drug ODs on racism, drug laws

Seattle-King County Public Health is breathtakingly out of touch with the local drug crisis. It’s no wonder more addicts keep dying on our streets. Last year, the Seattle Fire Department responded to a record-high number of overdose calls. The area’s fentanyl overdose crisis is so bad that the King County Medical Examiner is running low on storage for dead bodies. A key reason for the rise in deaths and overdoses is the Democrat-passed drug decriminalization bill. But Seattle Public Health has different culprits.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda latest to reveal plans to leave seat with eyes on county role

Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda announced Thursday that she will run for King County Council District 8, seeking to replace retiring Councilmember Joe McDermott. Democrat and West Seattle resident, Mosqueda is currently serving her sixth year in office and as the council’s budget chair. Her Seattle council seat is not up for reelection until 2025. If Mosqueda is elected to King County Council, she will be the fifth incumbent Seattle councilmember choosing not to return next year. In that event, the city charter would give the remaining Seattle councilmembers 20 calendar days to fill her vacated seat. That would likely trigger a series of executive sessions, public forums, presentations from applicants for the seat, and eventually a vote by the sitting council.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Officials seek answers from USPS on missing mail in western Washington

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Persistent problems with the post office continue in western Washington and across the country. Dennis Fleck, who has been documenting problems with mail delivery at his house and throughout his Bellevue neighborhood, is looking for answers. “I had signed up for Informed Delivery and that’s how...
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

Everett business warns Lynnwood community of impacts of neighborhood 'methadone' clinic

LYNNWOOD, WASH - A methadone clinic is now open in Lynnwood after the Department of Health approved its license despite a pushback from residents and city officials. For weeks, protesters have objected to the opening of the clinic owned by Acadia Health Care on 196th Street SW-- mostly because the clinic is located within close proximity to Little League fields and the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club.
LYNNWOOD, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home

Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
KENT, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Charges dropped, investigation ongoing against Lake Stevens teacher

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., February 1, 2023—Snohomish County prosecutors dropped all charges on Monday against Mark Warren Hein, a Lake Stevens High School teacher, who was arrested last week for sexual misconduct with a minor. Lake Stevens PD is continuing its investigation and is working with the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
117K+
Followers
156K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy