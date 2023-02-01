ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Governor Abbott visits local school

By Carlos Adamez
KRIS 6 News
2 days ago
 2 days ago
Governor Greg Abbott paid a visit to Corpus Christi on Tuesday evening as the guest speaker at Parent Empowerment Night at Annapolis Christian Academy.

The governor spoke about the importance of parents in their children's education. He went on to tell the crowd that educating the next generation is, "a fundamental priority in the state of Texas."

Annapolis Christian Academy is a private school, but they do offer financial aid to students who may need it.

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

