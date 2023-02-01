Governor Abbott visits local school

Governor Greg Abbott paid a visit to Corpus Christi on Tuesday evening as the guest speaker at Parent Empowerment Night at Annapolis Christian Academy.

The governor spoke about the importance of parents in their children's education. He went on to tell the crowd that educating the next generation is, "a fundamental priority in the state of Texas."

FULL VIDEO OF TODAY'S SPEACH



Annapolis Christian Academy is a private school, but they do offer financial aid to students who may need it.

