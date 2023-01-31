Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts FailedBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The City of Akron Search for Police Candidates in Cleveland While Cleveland's Search for Candidates in Cleveland FailBrown on ClevelandAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Ohio E-Check should find an environmentally friendly answer to the $300 penalty for test failure
As I head to the e-check center again, I’m reminded of those unfortunate vehicle owners that failure to pass imposes a minimum $300 repair penalty to apply for a waiver. I live in rural Lorain County, with neighbors whose livestock emit more greenhouse gas than my colllector’s car does. Yet, every two years, my car’s computer fails to adequately record my emissions data and results in a failure. The service garages and dealers that have looked into my problem can’t find the problem and have to, somehow, come up with a bill of $300 to let me get a waiver. A friend of mine has the same problem as I. The $300 I spend, every two years, does nothing to improve the air in Lorain County! It only enriches my mechanic.
hourdetroit.com
This is Winemaking by Design: Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa is Soon to Open The Cave in Canton, Ohio
Gervasi Vineyard Resort and Spa is where Tuscany, Italy meets Canton, Ohio. Lush vineyards span 5 acres of the 55-acre property. A destination winery resort, Gervasi features award-winning wines and spirits, three distinct restaurants, lavish overnight accommodations, a boutique marketplace, and soon, a luxurious spa and intimate wine-tasting room, The Cave.
New York landlord refuses to fix heating system and water damage in Cleveland apartment complex, tenants say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Tenants of a Cleveland apartment complex say their landlord refuses to fix leaks, mold and problems with heating, despite the frigid temperatures. As a result, tenants of an apartment complex at 12500, 12600, and 12701 Shaker Blvd. are seeking to withhold rent from Shaker Heights Apartments Owner, LLC until the problems are remedied, city officials and others said at a Wednesday press conference.
newsnet5
Cleveland cutting 142 police positions
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has proposed reducing the number of police officers to help balance the city’s budget, a move that would reduce the understaffed CPD by 142 positions in a department facing backlogs, huge caseloads and costing taxpayers millions of dollars in overtime. Bibb once...
tourcounsel.com
Great Lakes Mall | Shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio
Great Lakes Mall is a shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio on Mentor Avenue (U.S. Route 20), approximately 20 miles (32 km) northeast of Cleveland. The mall now has 126 stores. The anchor stores are Round 1 Entertainment, Dillard's, Planet Fitness, JCPenney, and Dick's Sporting Goods. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Firestone and Macy's.
ideastream.org
COVID-19 pandemic hit this East Side Cleveland neighborhood especially hard, research shows
People who lived in the Hough neighborhood, on Cleveland’s East Side, were harder hit by the COVID-19 pandemic than people living in other parts of the state – even other vulnerable parts, according to new research by Ohio State University's College of Public Health. Researchers combed through data...
Where are the 20 highest property taxes in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Six Cuyahoga County areas are among the 10 places in Ohio with the highest property tax rates - all above $3,200 per $100,000 of home value. But Montgomery County once again claims the place with the highest residential property tax rate in Ohio. Based on 2022 property...
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
Man dumps deer entrails on Baker Street in Berea
BEREA, Ohio -- A Berea man, 36, left the inner organs of a deer on Baker Street. At about 7:30 a.m. Jan. 26, a Baker resident called police and said she had found what appeared to be intestines on the sidewalk. Upon closer examination, police determined that the pile of entrails included large and small intestines, a stomach, a liver and kidneys.
cleveland19.com
City of Akron overwhelmed by thousands of illegally dumped tires
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - They call it the rubber city and Akron is now becoming known for its problem with illegal tire dumping. 19 News first told you about this issue last week, but we discovered the problem is even more pervasive than we thought. The city of Akron has...
WFMJ.com
Operations ending at Alliance and Canton skilled nursing facilities, 150 jobs impacted
Citing what it calls “ongoing labor struggles and financial challenges” Aultman has announced that it will cease operations at two skilled nursing facilities, including the Transitional Care Center at Aultman Woodlawn and the Community Care Center at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. A statement from Aultman did not say...
3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.
Pet attacked by coyote in Hudson
A pet was reportedly attacked by a coyote early Wednesday in Hudson.
Jury Sides With Backyard Pizza Oven Owners in Cleveland Heights Lawsuit
After four days of trial at the Cuyahoga Court of Common Pleas, the eight-person jury tasked to decide the fate of Paul Schambs and Mary Lynne Newsome's backyard pizza oven agreed unanimously that the smoke "billowing" from it did not constitute a private nuisance."Did the defendant, Paul Schambs and/or Mary Lynne Newsome negligently use the woodfired pizza oven on the defendants property?" Judge Shannon Gallagher read to the courtroom, citing the first complaint of a qualified nuisance."The answer is no."
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts Failed
Cleveland, OH. - The City of Cleveland, Ohio, is attempting to eliminate the job search for their safety force. Mayor Justin Bibb announced his plan to eliminate 140 plus open positions to balance the City's budget.
scriptype.com
Historic Stagecoach Building houses many businesses
Featured Photo: Several small businesses now operate from the 1830 Stagecoach building. Photos by W. Turrell. The Stagecoach Building, on the corner of Brecksville and Streetsboro roads, has seen many incarnations since 1830 when James Weld built the Center Hotel and stagecoach mail stop. A large room upstairs was used as a dance hall well into the 20th century, and late in the century, the building was a popular lawn and garden store.
Local schools receive millions in safety funding: How much did your school get?
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that more than 900 additional schools will receive state funding support for physical safety and security upgrades.
Ari Maron Wants to Give East 4th Street a $1.65-Million Facelift, Make it Cleveland's First Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area
A canopy, pocket park, open-street dining and more are in the plans
cleveland19.com
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
richlandsource.com
Jim Gorman: 'Growing potatoes to growing young people' reason behind land donation for YMCA
BELLVILLE -- Jim Gorman spent most of his life as an industrialist. As president of the Gorman-Rupp Co., he oversaw the worldwide manufacturing and sales of the company’s pump systems from his Mansfield and Bellville plants -- and plants around the world.
Comments / 1