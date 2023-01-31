ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, OH

Cleveland.com

Ohio E-Check should find an environmentally friendly answer to the $300 penalty for test failure

As I head to the e-check center again, I’m reminded of those unfortunate vehicle owners that failure to pass imposes a minimum $300 repair penalty to apply for a waiver. I live in rural Lorain County, with neighbors whose livestock emit more greenhouse gas than my colllector’s car does. Yet, every two years, my car’s computer fails to adequately record my emissions data and results in a failure. The service garages and dealers that have looked into my problem can’t find the problem and have to, somehow, come up with a bill of $300 to let me get a waiver. A friend of mine has the same problem as I. The $300 I spend, every two years, does nothing to improve the air in Lorain County! It only enriches my mechanic.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
hourdetroit.com

This is Winemaking by Design: Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa is Soon to Open The Cave in Canton, Ohio

Gervasi Vineyard Resort and Spa is where Tuscany, Italy meets Canton, Ohio. Lush vineyards span 5 acres of the 55-acre property. A destination winery resort, Gervasi features award-winning wines and spirits, three distinct restaurants, lavish overnight accommodations, a boutique marketplace, and soon, a luxurious spa and intimate wine-tasting room, The Cave.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

New York landlord refuses to fix heating system and water damage in Cleveland apartment complex, tenants say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Tenants of a Cleveland apartment complex say their landlord refuses to fix leaks, mold and problems with heating, despite the frigid temperatures. As a result, tenants of an apartment complex at 12500, 12600, and 12701 Shaker Blvd. are seeking to withhold rent from Shaker Heights Apartments Owner, LLC until the problems are remedied, city officials and others said at a Wednesday press conference.
CLEVELAND, OH
newsnet5

Cleveland cutting 142 police positions

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has proposed reducing the number of police officers to help balance the city’s budget, a move that would reduce the understaffed CPD by 142 positions in a department facing backlogs, huge caseloads and costing taxpayers millions of dollars in overtime. Bibb once...
CLEVELAND, OH
tourcounsel.com

Great Lakes Mall | Shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio

Great Lakes Mall is a shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio on Mentor Avenue (U.S. Route 20), approximately 20 miles (32 km) northeast of Cleveland. The mall now has 126 stores. The anchor stores are Round 1 Entertainment, Dillard's, Planet Fitness, JCPenney, and Dick's Sporting Goods. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Firestone and Macy's.
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland.com

Man dumps deer entrails on Baker Street in Berea

BEREA, Ohio -- A Berea man, 36, left the inner organs of a deer on Baker Street. At about 7:30 a.m. Jan. 26, a Baker resident called police and said she had found what appeared to be intestines on the sidewalk. Upon closer examination, police determined that the pile of entrails included large and small intestines, a stomach, a liver and kidneys.
BEREA, OH
cleveland19.com

City of Akron overwhelmed by thousands of illegally dumped tires

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - They call it the rubber city and Akron is now becoming known for its problem with illegal tire dumping. 19 News first told you about this issue last week, but we discovered the problem is even more pervasive than we thought. The city of Akron has...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Scene

Jury Sides With Backyard Pizza Oven Owners in Cleveland Heights Lawsuit

After four days of trial at the Cuyahoga Court of Common Pleas, the eight-person jury tasked to decide the fate of Paul Schambs and Mary Lynne Newsome's backyard pizza oven agreed unanimously that the smoke "billowing" from it did not constitute a private nuisance."Did the defendant, Paul Schambs and/or Mary Lynne Newsome negligently use the woodfired pizza oven on the defendants property?" Judge Shannon Gallagher read to the courtroom, citing the first complaint of a qualified nuisance."The answer is no."
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
scriptype.com

Historic Stagecoach Building houses many businesses

Featured Photo: Several small businesses now operate from the 1830 Stagecoach building. Photos by W. Turrell. The Stagecoach Building, on the corner of Brecksville and Streetsboro roads, has seen many incarnations since 1830 when James Weld built the Center Hotel and stagecoach mail stop. A large room upstairs was used as a dance hall well into the 20th century, and late in the century, the building was a popular lawn and garden store.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
CANTON, OH

