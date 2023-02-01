Read full article on original website
Lady Hornets Drop Second Straight League Game To Towanda
A 15-5 first quarter by the Towanda Lady Knights doomed the Wellsboro Lady Hornets in a 48-34 home loss on Wednesday, February 1. Towanda outscored the Lady Hornets 15-12 in the second quarter to build a 30-17 halftime lead then outscored Wellsboro 12-10 in the third. The Lady Hornets outscored the Lady Knights 7-6 in the final frame.
Hornets Compete Against Bloomsburg, Williamsport
On the final day of January 2023, the Wellsboro Swim Team traveled to Williamsport to face off against the Millionaires and the Bloomsburg Panthers. Senior Hayne Webster and junior Madison Robbins both posted district qualifying times during the meet. Webster's came in the 200 IM with a time of 2:23.95 while Robbins posted a 1:13.96 in the 100 Fly.
The Home Page Network
LIBERTY — The Canton Warriors survived a late surge from the Mounties to pick up a 56-50 win on Tuesday night. Canton’s Weston Bellows led all scorers with 25 points on the night. The win improves the Warriors record to 9-8 while the Mounties drop to 9-8 and...
Did Mammoth officials know more?
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Former hockey players are now speaking out about what they know about Nikita Andrusenko, the man arrested at First Arena on a rape warrant. The players speaking out are saying that Mammoth officials knew a lot more than what they are leading us to believe. We first broke this story to you […]
Motorcyclist taken by helicopter to Geisinger following crash
Mifflinburg, Pa. — A motorcyclist was taken by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center after he went off the road and crashed Monday in Union County. State police at Milton say around 3 p.m. Jan. 30, Jason V. Himebaugh, 44, was traveling east on Johnstown Road in West Buffalo Township when he lost traction while negotiating a right curve. Himebaugh's Harley Davidson Softail custom went off the road and down an embankment. Himebaugh, of Mlfflinburg, was taken by helicopter to Geisinger for treatment of serious injuries. A spokeswoman at Geisinger said as of 4 a.m. Feb. 2, Himebaugh remained in critical condition.
Car into Pole in Smethport
A driver suffered serious injuries when a car struck a pole in Smethport early this morning. According to the Smethport Fire Department, the crash occurred on Route 6 around midnight this morning. The driver was ejected from the vehicle struck the pole. The pole collapsed onto the highway. Air transport...
Homeowners involved in C-Tran bus crash; thankful everyone survived the accident
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) The owners of the Mother Orcutt Holiday Home have been overwhelmed with love following a C-Tran bus crashing into their home, the afternoon of January 30th. Martha and Bob Roberts are used to having a busy street having been a part of the Westside Neighborhood’s Holiday Home Tour for several years. Nothing […]
Woman thrown down flight of steps
Williamsport, Pa. — Police said a man threw a woman down a flight of steps, causing scrapes on her body. Jaleen Antonio Walker, 30, of Williamsport was charged with simple assault and harassment following the Jan. 20 incident in the 1000 block of High Street just before midnight, police said. The accuser provided video of the attack, according to the affidavit. Walker is being held on $25,000 bail at the Lycoming County Prison as he awaits a Feb. 2 preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle. Docket sheet
Hats for Heat fundraiser raises record amount of funds
Montoursville, Pa. — This year's Hats for Heat fundraiser event surpassed last year's record - by five times. The fundraiser, held Saturday Jan. 28 at the Loyalsock Hotel, had a steady stream of patrons all day from the time the bar opened its doors at 9 a.m. until closing. Total raised was $66,347 - close to $50,000 more than last year's inaugural event. Proceeds will help local people who cannot pay for heating oil. ...
NASA-developed red light therapy for pain management and weight loss, offered locally
Williamsport, Pa. — Technology developed by NASA, available in just two places in all of Pennsylvania, is now being used in Williamsport to help people "reclaim" their health. Reclaim Health, Weight Loss & Pain Management Center located at 360 Market Street, Williamsport, offers Trifecta Red Light Therapy to help patients lose weight and reduce pain and inflammaton, according to Dr. Denis Gallagher, DC, CFMP. Dr. Gallagher and his wife Jeanne...
Arnot Mall | Shopping mall in Big Flats Airport, New York
Arnot Mall is a shopping mall located in Big Flats, New York, in Chemung County. As of 2022, the mall currently maintains the traditional chains JCPenney, and Burlington. The mall currently features popular brands such as Bath and Body Works, American Eagle, and Talbot's. The malls located at 3300 Chambers...
2 hospitalized after I-86 crash involving tractor-trailer
New York State Police responded to the scene near the Town of Angelica exit at 9 p.m.
Man thrown off vehicle hood during road rage incident
Williamsport, Pa. — Responding to a man's distress call over being followed, Williamsport Police Officers quickly learned the caller himself was the man responsible for the most serious offense, according to witnesses. Reports of a road rage incident at the Sheetz on Maynard Street reached police on Jan. 25 just after 9 a.m. According to witnesses, the victim of an alleged assault followed Christian Michael Mundell, 47, of Williamsport into...
New central Pa. thruway is taking through traffic off other roads: PennDOT
MONTOURSVILLE – The northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT) is taking through traffic off other roads, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation official says. Traffic volume data released Monday for the thruway that opened in July “confirms what we thought was going to happen,” Eric High, the...
State Police looking for Red Lobster wallet thieves in Lycoming County
Williamsport, Pa. — An enjoyable night out at Red Lobster turned into a disaster for a local woman whose wallet was taken out of her purse while she was at the restaurant. State Police said two women took the wallet on Nov. 19 near the 1900 block of E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township. With the stolen credit cards in their possession, the pair of unknown women used them throughout...
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Matthew Horton
Matthew Brian Horton is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Horton is charged with bail jumping. Horton is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Horton is also charged with criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Horton is 51 years old. Horton has blue eyes and brown hair.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Williamsport metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Williamsport metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Fire destroys private workshop in Union County, officials say
Union County, PA — Authorities in Union County say an afternoon fire destroyed a private workshop in Glen Iron Tuesday. According to officials at the scene, crews from Union and Centre counties were dispatched to the blaze, located along Ulrick Lane, around 2 p.m. Firefighters say the blaze destroyed...
Pa. man shot dog three times, left it for dead: police
A driver who found a dog lying under some bushes in Clinton County on Monday thought she had been hit by a car. Authorities later learned the dog had been tied to a tree, shot and left for dead 10 days before she was found. Tips provided to the Clinton...
