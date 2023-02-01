Read full article on original website
Foss' OT header lifts Moorpark to third straight Coastal Canyon League girls soccer title
Gianna Foss’ first goal of the season was worth the wait for the Moorpark High girls soccer team. The tall forward headed in Alysa Diaz’s corner kick in the third minute of overtime to lift the Musketeers to the Coastal Canyon League championship with a 2-1 victory at Camarillo on the last day of the regular season Wednesday night.
Girls soccer: McKeel holds on in 2nd half to win 4A-10 district title
LAKELAND — Some victories are simply sweeter than others, and McKeel's victory on Tuesday was a sugary treat. The Wildcats nursed the one-goal lead they grabbed late in the first half throughout the rest of the game and defeated Tampa Holy Names 2-1 in the championship game of the Class 4A District 10...
Moore, Mobley lifts the Ventura High girls soccer team to Channel League title
The four-year fixture had never scored in a rivalry match. Until Ventura and Buena met Monday night to decide the Channel League championship. Senior attacker Esja Moore scored the opening goal in the sixth minute and the Mobley sisters, senior Caylin and sophomore Olivia, combined for a second as the Ventura High girls soccer team clinched the Channel League championship with a 2-0 win at rival Buena.
Southern California boys basketball team stripped of 64 wins, eligibility to playoffs
The Riverside Poly boys basketball team, 16-11 on the season, was ruled ineligible for the 2023 postseason, among other sanctions, the Southern Section announced on Wednesday. A press release from the state's largest section revealed the program was in violation of several section ...
lavacacountytoday.com
Shiner girls basketball: Lady Comanches secure district title with win at Flatonia
FLATONIA— Playing in Flatonia is never an easy task for the Lady Comanches. Shiner met that challenge head on to deliver a 50-35 win over the Lady Bulldogs on Jan. 31 and that victory improved Shiner to 10-0 in district and sealed up the district championship and No. 1 playoff seed. “I am really proud of our girls for stepping up and taking on the challenge,” Lady Comanches head coach Ray Neal…
Noozhawk
San Marcos, Dos Pueblos Water Polo Teams Roll into Channel League Tournament Final
San Marcos and Dos Pueblos will meet in the Channel League girls water polo tournament championship game on Thursday at Oxnard High. In semifinal action on Wednesday, top-seeded San Marcos rolled past Ventura, 20-5, and No. 2 Dos Pueblos shut down Santa Barbara 11-3. The Chargers earlier defeated Oxnard 19-2.
Ventura High wins its first CIF-SS girls wrestling championship
The Ventura High girls wrestling team earned its place in school history Wednesday night. The fourth-seeded Cougars won nine of the 14 weight classes, including five by pin, to beat second-seeded host Laguna Hills 47-30 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 dual meet finals. “If you want to be a...
Dominant first half leads Modesto Christian to 18-point win over St. Mary’s
The Crusaders are 9-0 in Tri-City Athletic League play with three games left.
