VC Star | Ventura County Star

Moore, Mobley lifts the Ventura High girls soccer team to Channel League title

The four-year fixture had never scored in a rivalry match. Until Ventura and Buena met Monday night to decide the Channel League championship. Senior attacker Esja Moore scored the opening goal in the sixth minute and the Mobley sisters, senior Caylin and sophomore Olivia, combined for a second as the Ventura High girls soccer team clinched the Channel League championship with a 2-0 win at rival Buena.
VENTURA, CA
lavacacountytoday.com

Shiner girls basketball: Lady Comanches secure district title with win at Flatonia

FLATONIA— Playing in Flatonia is never an easy task for the Lady Comanches. Shiner met that challenge head on to deliver a 50-35 win over the Lady Bulldogs on Jan. 31 and that victory improved Shiner to 10-0 in district and sealed up the district championship and No. 1 playoff seed. “I am really proud of our girls for stepping up and taking on the challenge,” Lady Comanches head coach Ray Neal…
SHINER, TX

