FLATONIA— Playing in Flatonia is never an easy task for the Lady Comanches. Shiner met that challenge head on to deliver a 50-35 win over the Lady Bulldogs on Jan. 31 and that victory improved Shiner to 10-0 in district and sealed up the district championship and No. 1 playoff seed. “I am really proud of our girls for stepping up and taking on the challenge,” Lady Comanches head coach Ray Neal…

SHINER, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO