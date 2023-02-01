Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Missing teenager last seen in Royal Palm Beach located
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Information when the juvenile was missing. Palm Beach County deputies said they located a missing juvenile last seen in Royal Palm Beach on Wednesday. Keziah Harper, 15, was considered endangered because of her mental health condition, according to deputies. Your neighborhood: Local...
cw34.com
Missing Lyft driver had fare from Delray Beach to Okeechobee before he vanished
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — There is new information in the search for a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. Lyft tells the family of 74-year-old Gary Levin that he picked up a fare in Delray Beach with a scheduled drop off in Okeechobee at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023.
cw34.com
Palm Beach Animal Care and Control offering $14 adoptions in February
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Take home your furry valentine this month. In honor of Valentine's Day, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is offering $14 adoptions on all pets in the adoption program. This special will run for the entire month of February. All animals are...
cw34.com
Indiantown Road Turnpike Exits to close this weekend
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The northbound and southbound exits from Florida’s Turnpike to Indiantown Road will be closed this weekend. It will be closed from 2 a.m. on Feb. 4 to 4 a.m. on Feb. 6 to demolish toll booths. The Town of Jupiter released alternate routes for...
Best waterfront restaurants in southern Palm Beach County for dining and drinking
Yes, everything really does taste better by the water and if you live in Florida you'll want to know where to find the best waterfront restaurants. We have a lot of waterfront in Palm Beach County, so we'll be delivering this wisdom in geographic bites. If you live in southern...
Ferrari falls down elevator shaft at West Palm Beach dealership
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.– A Ferrari hung in an elevator shaft after a car elevator malfunctioned in Palm Beach County. According to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, this happened at a high-end car dealership. Crews had to fix a fuel leak before they were able to remove the...
cbs12.com
Lake Worth Inlet to temporarily close
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Lake Worth Inlet in West Palm Beach will be closed on Thursday. Due to the start of dredge operations, on Feb. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., entry of vessels or people through the inlet will be restricted during specified times.
cw34.com
West Palm Beach police celebrates 'Tasha' Potter, city's first black female firefighter
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is taking to social media to celebrate the city's first black female firefighter for Black History Month. Natasha Potter, known as 'Tasha,' began working for the city in 1980 at the City Clerk's Office. In 1984, she...
cw34.com
Scam alert in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam is happening in Delray Beach. According to the Delray Beach Police Department, a man is falsely identifying himself as “Sgt. John Roberts of the Delray Beach Police Department." Police said, he has made multiple calls from internet phone number: 561-486-3260. Police...
cw34.com
'Our policies are robust:' Delray Beach PD attends policing forum after Memphis tragedy
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department’s top cops attended a community forum after Memphis police officers were charged in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. Dozens of residents met inside Mt. Olive Baptist Church Thursday night, pressing for answers on the practices in place...
wflx.com
Palm Beach County deputies will soon be outfitted with body cameras
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the wait is over; body cameras are on their way to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office is one of the last, and also the largest, law enforcement agency in Palm Beach County to equip their deputies with body cameras. In an exclusive...
'Vibrant and fierce': Family, friends remember Wellington mother killed in murder-suicide
WEST PALM BEACH — Milly Taylor first met Brittany Dyan Carter in Royal Palm Beach when she was about 8 years old. Taylor sold Carter's mom their first house. Over two decades later, she hired Carter as a real estate agent on her Keyes Realty team. She made the offer Jan. 19.
cw34.com
Deputies: Man sets woman's car on fire in West Palm Beach, stalked and robbed her before
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in jail after, deputies said, he set a woman's car on fire. This was after he allegedly robbed her in December 2022. On Jan. 23, the victim heard a loud explosion and went outside to find her Hyundai Elantra on fire. She told police that her car had no mechanical defects and she believed Tevian Stubbs, 29, set her car on fire.
west-palm-beach-news.com
2 killed in fiery crash alongside Flagler Drive in West Palm Seaside
A fatal crash in West Palm Beach caused an explosion that left two people dead just before the start of 2023. The crash occurred minutes before midnight on New Year’s Eve in the 2300 block of South Flagler Drive, along the West Palm Beach waterfront. West Palm Beach police...
WPBF News 25
Car of missing 74-year-old Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says
N.C. — Lindsay DiBetta confirmed that officials in North Carolina have a man in custody who was behind the wheel of her father’s 2022 red Kia Stinger. Her father, 74-year-old Gary Levin of Palm Beach Gardens, is a Lyft driver who has been missing since Monday, after picking up rides in his car. WPBF's ABC affiliate, WLOS, has identified the man as Matthew Scott Flores, wanted for murder in Hardee County.
Man hospitalized after stabbing near West Palm Beach
One man was hospitalized after a stabbing near West Palm Beach on Tuesday afternoon, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
thecoastalstar.com
Delray Beach: Doctor gets 20 years in insurance scam
For nearly a decade, a look at the Florida Board of Medicine’s website would find Dr. Michael Ligotti in good standing. No emergency actions. No discipline. No public complaints. No indication of any investigation — criminal or administrative — of the Delray Beach physician who stood at the apex...
Disabled, blind Stuart woman faces eviction due to high rent
A disabled, blind woman called Contact 5 after dealing with a rent increase and a death in the family that is now leading to a possible eviction.
WPBF News 25
Stabbing victim taken to hospital after collapsing at West Palm Beach Dunkin' Donuts
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Tuesday's headlines and weather. One person is in the hospital after collapsing at a Dunkin' Donuts in West Palm Beach following a stabbing on Tuesday. Police said two people were involved in an altercation that ended in a person...
cw34.com
Family looking for father they believe vanished driving Lyft
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach Gardens Police say they are looking for 74-year-old Gary Levin after his family filed a missing persons report. Levin's family told CBS12 News Levin disappeared on Monday afternoon and hasn't been seen or heard from since 12 p.m. The family filed a missing persons report the next day.
