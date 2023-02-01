Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
10 DPS magnet schools earn high gradesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
cbs17
Noesen has goal, assist as Hurricanes rout Sabres 5-1 on 2nd night of back-to-back
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Stefan Noesen had a goal and an assist to help lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night. Sebastian Aho, Brent Burns, Derek Stepan and Jordan Martinook also scored for the Hurricanes, who have won seven games in a row. Antti Raanta made 29 saves.
Hurricanes star Sebastian Aho’s epic feat vs. Sabres even Wayne Gretzky never achieved
The Carolina Hurricanes are among the best in the NHL right now. While they will look to add to their roster ahead of the NHL trade deadline, they have a few stars of their own. One of their most clutch stars is Sebastian Aho. Aho has scored a go-ahead goal...
NHL
Recap: Three-Goal First Leads Canes To A Seventh Consecutive Win
Fewer than 24 hours after the final horn of their thrilling come-from-behind 5-4 overtime victory over Los Angeles, the Canes were back in action 648 miles north. Their eighth back-to-back set of the season, tonight's affair was also the third game in four nights for the Metropolitan Division leaders. However, if there was any concern of fatigue, that was washed away early in the first period.
cbs17
Ice for Raleigh Stadium Series rink arriving Monday, more preparations beginning
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We know when the Stadium Series is being played in Raleigh, but now we know when the rink is going to begin construction for the NHL’s biggest night of the year. The Carolina Hurricanes announced the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series...
Buy or Sell: Vegas Golden Knights to Win the Western Conference
The Vegas Golden Knights are back in the playoff hunt after missing out last season, with potential value in their future prices. This team has had a lot of injuries, and we’re starting to see that again with the recent news surrounding Mark Stone. Still, this hockey team has...
FOX Sports
Defensemen are in very short supply at NHL All-Star Game
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — There have been 296 players listed as defensemen who have appeared in the NHL so far this season. Such is the reality for those who play hockey’s most thankless position, one where a player is rarely called upon to score and usually gets noticed only for screwing up. The format of the NHL All-Star Game — where teams will play 3-on-3 in a tournament between teams representing divisions — doesn’t really spark an overwhelming need for defensemen.
Yardbarker
Week 17 Pacific Division Power Rankings
8. Anaheim Ducks (16-29-5) We’re not quite ready to finally move the Ducks out of the basement, but they are riding a season-high three-game winning streak. Two of those wins were against the Arizona Coyotes, but they also beat the Colorado Avalanche. Frank Vatrano scored a hat trick in...
chatsports.com
Rasmus Dahlin Added to NHL All-Star Game
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has been added to the upcoming NHL All-Star Game, the league announced Thursday morning. Dahlin will replace Tage Thompson, who was injured in Wednesday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Thompson did not play in the third period of Wednesday’s game. Dahlin is certainly...
