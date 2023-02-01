ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Recap: Three-Goal First Leads Canes To A Seventh Consecutive Win

Fewer than 24 hours after the final horn of their thrilling come-from-behind 5-4 overtime victory over Los Angeles, the Canes were back in action 648 miles north. Their eighth back-to-back set of the season, tonight's affair was also the third game in four nights for the Metropolitan Division leaders. However, if there was any concern of fatigue, that was washed away early in the first period.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
NESN

Buy or Sell: Vegas Golden Knights to Win the Western Conference

The Vegas Golden Knights are back in the playoff hunt after missing out last season, with potential value in their future prices. This team has had a lot of injuries, and we’re starting to see that again with the recent news surrounding Mark Stone. Still, this hockey team has...
FOX Sports

Defensemen are in very short supply at NHL All-Star Game

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — There have been 296 players listed as defensemen who have appeared in the NHL so far this season. Such is the reality for those who play hockey’s most thankless position, one where a player is rarely called upon to score and usually gets noticed only for screwing up. The format of the NHL All-Star Game — where teams will play 3-on-3 in a tournament between teams representing divisions — doesn’t really spark an overwhelming need for defensemen.
Yardbarker

Week 17 Pacific Division Power Rankings

8. Anaheim Ducks (16-29-5) We’re not quite ready to finally move the Ducks out of the basement, but they are riding a season-high three-game winning streak. Two of those wins were against the Arizona Coyotes, but they also beat the Colorado Avalanche. Frank Vatrano scored a hat trick in...
chatsports.com

Rasmus Dahlin Added to NHL All-Star Game

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has been added to the upcoming NHL All-Star Game, the league announced Thursday morning. Dahlin will replace Tage Thompson, who was injured in Wednesday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Thompson did not play in the third period of Wednesday’s game. Dahlin is certainly...
