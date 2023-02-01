ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Straight Shooter
5d ago

She will be embarrassed if she runs! Her time to make a splash, has come and gone!

Salon

White House says GOP bill would force "one of the biggest Medicare benefit cuts" in US history

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The White House on Saturday condemned a newly introduced Republican bill that would repeal the Inflation Reduction Act, a law that includes a number of changes aimed at lowering costs for Medicare recipients.

