BANGOR -- A Bangor man was sentenced to 20 years in prison with all but 10 suspended on Friday for a stabbing that took place back in 2020. Joshua McAuliffe was convicted of elevated aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child after stabbing his ex-wife and later grabbing one of his two adopted children while being held at gunpoint by officers..

BANGOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO