A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
Top Burgers in Dallas 2023Steven DoyleDallas, TX
Are the Suspicious Incidents At Dallas Zoo a Cause For Concern?JulesDallas, TX
Star NFL Receiver Undergoes Multiple SurgeriesOnlyHomersDallas, TX
“I felt like we had given up on him too early” - Joel Embiid explains why he was disappointed when the 76ers traded Markelle Fultz
The Sixers had to do the trade to get rid of the drama surrounding the 2017 No. 1 pick and focus on a title run.
Yardbarker
Proposed three-team blockbuster trade sends Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic to Mavs, Ben Simmons to Bulls
A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season. We are in the final week before the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is upon us and teams around the NBA can't make any major moves up until the offseason. The NBA is having one of its most interesting seasons in a while and it's impossible to predict who will win a championship this season. Parity is at an all-time high and many teams could become contenders if they made a move to win immediately.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had another mind-blowing performance on Monday night as he torched the Detroit Pistons with 53 points in a 111-105 win in favor of the Mavs. That wasn’t the only reason why Luka made headlines, though, as the 23-year-old was also seen exchanging words with Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen after […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
When Brittney Griner Said She Could Beat DeMarcus Cousins 1-On-1: "I'm Gonna Go To The ATM And I Will Sell My House And I Gonna Put All My Money..."
In 2016, Brittney Griner had said that she would beat DeMarcus Cousins in a game of 1-on-1, and there were some hilarious reactions from people asked about the quote.
sportszion.com
Cowboys’ RB Ezekiel Elliott shuts down Dak Prescott reportedly dating an LSU swimmer speculation
Like many other athletes, Dak Prescott does not talk about his personal life in front of the media. Even though other athletes share certain glimpses of their lives, maintaining a social media profile, Prescott gives an insight into his professional life by sharing pictures of his football career on platforms like Instagram.
JJ Redick Revealed He Thought Draymond Green Was 'One Of The Worst Players In The League' When He Was Younger
Draymond Green has become one of the most uniquely valuable players in NBA history. But back when he was younger, JJ Redick thought he was the worst player in the league.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Names ‘Most Impressive’ QB at Senior Bowl
The Dallas owner shared his opinion on the top signal-caller in Mobile this week.
Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers
Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore shocked the NFL world when he left the Dallas Cowboys for the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore went into detail behind his decision and why he chose the Chargers over the Cowboys. When it comes to Dallas, Moore isn’t looking at the parting of ways so negatively, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. […] The post Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kenny Smith reveals when he first knew that Michael Jordan was a special player - "He would just dominate guys"
Smith said he was taken aback by Jordan's work ethic over the summer, and how Jordan could dominate in pick up games with North Carolina's returning NBA alums
Sixers star Joel Embiid blasts NBA for James Harden All-Star snub
James Harden is a 10-time All-Star. Unfortunately for the Philadelphia 76ers guard, it will remain to be this way after he was omitted from this season’s All-Star selection. Sixers teammate Joel Embiid has caught wind of the big news and the big man clearly wasn’t happy with it at all.
Kentucky basketball news: John Calipari eviscerated for ‘archaic’ offense amid Wildcats struggles
It has been a wild season so far for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky basketball already has seven losses through its first 22 games overall and sports a 6-3 record in SEC play. While the Wildcats have gained traction of late, winning five of their last six games, there are still plenty of questions surrounding Calipari’s ability to lead a talent-laden roster to the top of the college basketball world.
Yardbarker
Report: Indiana Pacers closely monitoring Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels
According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Indiana Pacers are one of a few teams "closely monitoring" Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels ahead of the February 9 trade deadline. McDaniels, who turned 25 yesterday, was drafted by the Hornets late in the second round of 2019....
Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team
After less than eight months together, the Dallas Mavericks may be giving one player his walking papers. Morten Stig Jensen of Sports Illustrated reported on Thursday that Mavs big man Christian Wood may no longer be on the team past the trade deadline. Jensen said that he will be surprised if Wood is still on... The post Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Luka Doncic exits Mavericks victory in injury concern
A dunk attempt turned disastrous for Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on Thursday night. With seven minutes left in the third quarter and the Mavericks leading by 27, Doncic went left around a screen before accelerating — and elevating — toward the basket for a dunk. But Doncic made contact with Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas as Brandon Ingram blocked his attempt, forcing Doncic to fall to the ground and eventually exit with a right heel contusion. Doncic stayed in the game after taking a hard fall when he was winding up for a one-handed dunk and Ingram knocked the ball out of...
How much can Danny Green's return help the Memphis Grizzlies?
The Memphis Grizzlies went 0-5 on a recent and lost Steven Adams to a right PCL sprain for the next three-to-five weeks. Still, not all hope is lost in Memphis. The Grizzlies have the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, and help is on the way. Danny Green is expected to make his...
Jerry Jones Sends Message To Cowboys Fans, Hits San Francisco 49ers With a Stray Shot
Another NFL season is almost over, which meant another soul-crushing playoff exit for America’s Team. After last year’s debacle where Dak Prescott ran out the clock on a QB scramble at home against the 49ers, the two teams met up again in the postseason, this time in San Fran. More hijinks ensued as Prescott threw a pair of interceptions, then only got the ball six yards downfield on the final desperation play. Niners win, Cowboys lose, and once again, in embarrassing fashion.
Wichita Eagle
Mavs Handle Business vs. Struggling Pelicans; Luka Doncic Leaves Game with Injury
Heading into Thursday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, the Dallas Mavericks knew they had a big advantage given that the Pelicans' team plane didn't arrive in Dallas until around noon. Not only that, but the Pelicans, who are still without superstar Zion Williamson, had lost nine consecutive games coming into this one.
