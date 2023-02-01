ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boys’ basketball plays Senior Night game, 47-61

On Jan. 30, CHS varsity boys’ basketball lost its Senior Night game to Shalhevet, 47-61, bringing the team to a 17-9 record, third place in the Marmonte League. Both teams started the game relatively slow, with the first quarter ending 9-12 in favor of Shalhevet. The Coyotes kept it close throughout the second quarter, highlighted by an emphatic crossover three from starting senior point guard Gavin Murphy. Murphy played nearly the entire game and dropped 31 points, making up most of the team’s total points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

Moore, Mobley lifts the Ventura High girls soccer team to Channel League title

The four-year fixture had never scored in a rivalry match. Until Ventura and Buena met Monday night to decide the Channel League championship. Senior attacker Esja Moore scored the opening goal in the sixth minute and the Mobley sisters, senior Caylin and sophomore Olivia, combined for a second as the Ventura High girls soccer team clinched the Channel League championship with a 2-0 win at rival Buena.
VENTURA, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

Agoura edges Thousand Oaks to capture Marmonte League boys basketball title

Nasir Meyer has uncovered the ideal mindset whenever he forms his thoughts before taking pressure free throws. His best course of action is ... why think at all?. "I wasn't thinking about anything," the Agoura High junior said with a grin just a few minutes after stepping to the free-throw line with 4.8 seconds remaining and the Chargers up by a single point in the most important game of the regular season. "I just go up there and make the shots."
AGOURA HILLS, CA

