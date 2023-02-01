Read full article on original website
Related
chscourier.com
Boys’ basketball plays Senior Night game, 47-61
On Jan. 30, CHS varsity boys’ basketball lost its Senior Night game to Shalhevet, 47-61, bringing the team to a 17-9 record, third place in the Marmonte League. Both teams started the game relatively slow, with the first quarter ending 9-12 in favor of Shalhevet. The Coyotes kept it close throughout the second quarter, highlighted by an emphatic crossover three from starting senior point guard Gavin Murphy. Murphy played nearly the entire game and dropped 31 points, making up most of the team’s total points.
Southern California boys basketball team stripped of 64 wins, eligibility to playoffs
The Riverside Poly boys basketball team, 16-11 on the season, was ruled ineligible for the 2023 postseason, among other sanctions, the Southern Section announced on Wednesday. A press release from the state's largest section revealed the program was in violation of several section ...
BOYS SOCCER: Bulldogs back-to-back district champs
ARCADIA – For much of Friday’s District 4A-12 championship between LaBelle and DeSoto County, the two teams were as evenly matched as their back-to-back regional rankings of No. 2 and No. 3 suggested.
Moore, Mobley lifts the Ventura High girls soccer team to Channel League title
The four-year fixture had never scored in a rivalry match. Until Ventura and Buena met Monday night to decide the Channel League championship. Senior attacker Esja Moore scored the opening goal in the sixth minute and the Mobley sisters, senior Caylin and sophomore Olivia, combined for a second as the Ventura High girls soccer team clinched the Channel League championship with a 2-0 win at rival Buena.
Wednesday's Top Prep Performers: Santa Paula boys clinch Citrus Coast League soccer title
Kevin Guerrero, AB Valdez, Christian Saucedo and Angel Mosqueda scored goals as Santa Paula clinched the Citrus Coast League championship with a 4-0 win over visiting Nordhoff. The Cardinals (11-5-2, 10-1) have lost just one of their last 14 matches since a 1-4 start to the season. Hueneme (8-9-1, 6-6)...
Agoura edges Thousand Oaks to capture Marmonte League boys basketball title
Nasir Meyer has uncovered the ideal mindset whenever he forms his thoughts before taking pressure free throws. His best course of action is ... why think at all?. "I wasn't thinking about anything," the Agoura High junior said with a grin just a few minutes after stepping to the free-throw line with 4.8 seconds remaining and the Chargers up by a single point in the most important game of the regular season. "I just go up there and make the shots."
Girls soccer: Sarah Coelho's overtime goal extends Boca Raton's district dynasty
LAKE WORTH — Boca Raton girls soccer is district champion for a fourth year in a row after defeating fierce rivals Spanish River 2-0 on Wednesday night. No. 2 seed Spanish River took No.1 Boca to overtime. ...
Girls soccer: McKeel holds on in 2nd half to win 4A-10 district title
LAKELAND — Some victories are simply sweeter than others, and McKeel's victory on Tuesday was a sugary treat. The Wildcats nursed the one-goal lead they grabbed late in the first half throughout the rest of the game and defeated Tampa Holy Names 2-1 in the championship game of the Class 4A District 10...
Ventura High wins its first CIF-SS girls wrestling championship
The Ventura High girls wrestling team earned its place in school history Wednesday night. The fourth-seeded Cougars won nine of the 14 weight classes, including five by pin, to beat second-seeded host Laguna Hills 47-30 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 dual meet finals. “If you want to be a...
Comments / 0