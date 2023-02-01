ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield Heights, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Smoke ready to clear in Cleveland Heights pizza oven case

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An outdoor pizza oven is at the center of a civil case out of Cleveland Heights. It was meant to bring together residents of Grandview Avenue in the Cedar Fairmount neighborhood, but it’s now driving a wedge between them. “We have this unique of...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

2 guitars stolen out of car on Cleveland’s West Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for the suspect(s) who broke into a car and stole two guitars, and need the community’s help finding them. The theft happened on West 24th Street and the Superior Viaduct on Jan. 23, according to police. Take a close look at...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cigarette theft suspects break into Cleveland business, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of cigarette thieves broke into a business on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. The suspects broke into the business at West 56th Street and Clark Avenue at 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 25, according to...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

3 Cleveland teens surrender to Fairview Park police after chase

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Cleveland teenagers surrendered to Fairview Park police after a car chase early Thursday morning, according to a Fairview Park Police Department press release. At 4:55 a.m. three boys were seen running between cars in the 200 West Apartments parking lot, according to the report.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, Ohio

The other day, for once, I did not dine alone and got lunch with a friend. We went to Blue Habanero, a Mexican restaurant that specializes in tacos. To start, I ordered a virgin pina colada. I was tempted to get a non-virgin pina colada, but since I had to drive home, I was responsible and ordered a non-alcoholic beverage. Even without the booze, the pina colada was delightful. It was sweet, refreshing, and smoothly blended.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Man robs bank inside Canton Giant Eagle

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A bank robber held up the Huntington Bank inside the Canton Giant Eagle Wednesday afternoon. Canton police were called to the bank in the 600 block of Raff Road S.W. around 12:30 p.m. Bank employees told police the suspect handed the teller a note demanding...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing Cleveland 14-year-old found, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are looking for a missing 14-year-old. Sa’Love Johnson is missing from her home on the 15000 block of Whitcomb Road in Cleveland, officials say. Police say she may be traveling in a vehicle with someone but they do not have a...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy