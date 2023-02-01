Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, OhioIsla ChiuStrongsville, OH
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanCleveland, OH
The City of Akron Search for Police Candidates in Cleveland While Cleveland's Search for Candidates in Cleveland FailBrown on ClevelandAkron, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts FailedBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Smoke ready to clear in Cleveland Heights pizza oven case
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An outdoor pizza oven is at the center of a civil case out of Cleveland Heights. It was meant to bring together residents of Grandview Avenue in the Cedar Fairmount neighborhood, but it’s now driving a wedge between them. “We have this unique of...
Driver in fleeing Hyundai crashes car: Parma Police Blotter
During a Jan. 10 traffic stop of two suspicious vehicles -- a Hyundai and a Kia -- on Big Creek Parkway, both drivers attempted to flee from police. While the Kia successfully left the area, the driver of the Hyundai was less fortunate. The vehicle crashed while being pursued. The...
Older woman attacked, carjacked in front of her Garfield Heights living facility
An older woman was attacked and carjacked in front of her Garfield Heights’ senior living facility in the middle of the day.
Family believes higher power kept small children away from deadly Akron fire
Kristal Horn finds small comfort remembering the last words she heard from her daughter, Arika Rogers, over the phone Tuesday afternoon.
cleveland19.com
2 guitars stolen out of car on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for the suspect(s) who broke into a car and stole two guitars, and need the community’s help finding them. The theft happened on West 24th Street and the Superior Viaduct on Jan. 23, according to police. Take a close look at...
cleveland19.com
Cigarette theft suspects break into Cleveland business, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of cigarette thieves broke into a business on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. The suspects broke into the business at West 56th Street and Clark Avenue at 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 25, according to...
cleveland19.com
3 Cleveland teens surrender to Fairview Park police after chase
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Cleveland teenagers surrendered to Fairview Park police after a car chase early Thursday morning, according to a Fairview Park Police Department press release. At 4:55 a.m. three boys were seen running between cars in the 200 West Apartments parking lot, according to the report.
Suspect arrested in Shaker Heights woman’s murder: I-Team
Shaker Heights police confirm to the FOX 8 I-Team that a woman’s body was found inside an apartment Tuesday evening.
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, Ohio
The other day, for once, I did not dine alone and got lunch with a friend. We went to Blue Habanero, a Mexican restaurant that specializes in tacos. To start, I ordered a virgin pina colada. I was tempted to get a non-virgin pina colada, but since I had to drive home, I was responsible and ordered a non-alcoholic beverage. Even without the booze, the pina colada was delightful. It was sweet, refreshing, and smoothly blended.
cleveland19.com
Suspect breaks into Cleveland apartment building, steals packages, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into an apartment building and stole several packages is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The crime happened in the area of West 105th Street and Lake Avenue on Jan. 23, according to police. Take a...
cleveland19.com
Man steals bicycle from parking garage on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who stole a bicycle from a parking garage on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the man walked into the garage in the area of West 25th Street and Detroit...
‘Has to stop:’ Dealership offering $5,000 reward hoping to recover stolen vehicles
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that helps officials at a local dealership recover some of their vehicles that were recently stolen.
24YO CLE man arrested in Florida in connection to Shaker Heights homicide
The Shaker Heights Police Department and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating a suspected homicide that happened Tuesday.
Man shot through apartment door at worker and police, prompting CSU alert
Cleveland Police say a man shot through his door when an apartment worker knocked and then shot through the door again when police arrived, prompting a SWAT response and alert to CSU students.
Ari Maron Wants to Give East 4th Street a $1.65-Million Facelift, Make it Cleveland's First Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area
A canopy, pocket park, open-street dining and more are in the plans
Officers react quickly to vehicle theft but cannot make recovery: South Euclid Police Blotter
A resident reported at 4:13 a.m. Jan. 23 that his vehicle was just stolen by a group of male suspects who arrived in the area in another vehicle. The incident is under investigation. Stolen vehicle recovered: Greenvale Drove. A stolen vehicle was located unoccupied in the rear of an apartment...
cleveland19.com
Man robs bank inside Canton Giant Eagle
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A bank robber held up the Huntington Bank inside the Canton Giant Eagle Wednesday afternoon. Canton police were called to the bank in the 600 block of Raff Road S.W. around 12:30 p.m. Bank employees told police the suspect handed the teller a note demanding...
Fight breaks out when delivery man asks package recipient for identification: University Heights Police Blotter
At 4:50 p.m. Jan. 26, it was reported that a man, 29, had delivered a package to a Traymore Road home and needed proof of identity from the resident. Legal identification was not shown and a physical altercation ensued. The delivery man did not sustain an injury, but his glasses...
cleveland19.com
Missing Cleveland 14-year-old found, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are looking for a missing 14-year-old. Sa’Love Johnson is missing from her home on the 15000 block of Whitcomb Road in Cleveland, officials say. Police say she may be traveling in a vehicle with someone but they do not have a...
cleveland19.com
Man arrested in Florida in connection to murder of woman found in Shaker Heights apartment
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said late Thursday night a man was arrested in connection to the death of a woman found in a Shaker Heights apartment. Officers arrived at the building in the 3500 block of Tolland Road early Tuesday night when they discovered the body. Both the...
Comments / 0