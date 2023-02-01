ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
VC Star | Ventura County Star

Moore, Mobley lifts the Ventura High girls soccer team to Channel League title

The four-year fixture had never scored in a rivalry match. Until Ventura and Buena met Monday night to decide the Channel League championship. Senior attacker Esja Moore scored the opening goal in the sixth minute and the Mobley sisters, senior Caylin and sophomore Olivia, combined for a second as the Ventura High girls soccer team clinched the Channel League championship with a 2-0 win at rival Buena.
VENTURA, CA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
VC Star | Ventura County Star

Agoura edges Thousand Oaks to capture Marmonte League boys basketball title

Nasir Meyer has uncovered the ideal mindset whenever he forms his thoughts before taking pressure free throws. His best course of action is ... why think at all?. "I wasn't thinking about anything," the Agoura High junior said with a grin just a few minutes after stepping to the free-throw line with 4.8 seconds remaining and the Chargers up by a single point in the most important game of the regular season. "I just go up there and make the shots."
AGOURA HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy