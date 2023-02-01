Read full article on original website
Moore, Mobley lifts the Ventura High girls soccer team to Channel League title
The four-year fixture had never scored in a rivalry match. Until Ventura and Buena met Monday night to decide the Channel League championship. Senior attacker Esja Moore scored the opening goal in the sixth minute and the Mobley sisters, senior Caylin and sophomore Olivia, combined for a second as the Ventura High girls soccer team clinched the Channel League championship with a 2-0 win at rival Buena.
Mazziotto hat-trick propels Montverde girls' rout of TFA
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Antonella Mazziotto Duffaut scored three goals Wednesday, and the Montverde Eagles clinched the Class 3A, District 5 girls soccer title with a 5-0 victory over The First Academy. The Eagles (10-2-2) will host a Region 2 quarterfinal match on Tuesday. The Royals (11-4) will ...
Girls soccer: McKeel holds on in 2nd half to win 4A-10 district title
LAKELAND — Some victories are simply sweeter than others, and McKeel's victory on Tuesday was a sugary treat. The Wildcats nursed the one-goal lead they grabbed late in the first half throughout the rest of the game and defeated Tampa Holy Names 2-1 in the championship game of the Class 4A District 10...
Sierra Canyon's Juju Watkins scores 60 points on senior night
Sierra Canyon senior Juju Watkins had a senior night to remember. The five-star USC signee broke her own single-game school scoring record with a 60-point explosion Tuesday night in an 88-39 victory over Notre Dame. Watkins, who compiled a then-school record 45 points, 16 rebounds and eight ...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Southern California boys basketball team stripped of 64 wins, eligibility to playoffs
The Riverside Poly boys basketball team, 16-11 on the season, was ruled ineligible for the 2023 postseason, among other sanctions, the Southern Section announced on Wednesday. A press release from the state's largest section revealed the program was in violation of several section ...
Ventura High wins its first CIF-SS girls wrestling championship
The Ventura High girls wrestling team earned its place in school history Wednesday night. The fourth-seeded Cougars won nine of the 14 weight classes, including five by pin, to beat second-seeded host Laguna Hills 47-30 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 dual meet finals. “If you want to be a...
Agoura edges Thousand Oaks to capture Marmonte League boys basketball title
Nasir Meyer has uncovered the ideal mindset whenever he forms his thoughts before taking pressure free throws. His best course of action is ... why think at all?. "I wasn't thinking about anything," the Agoura High junior said with a grin just a few minutes after stepping to the free-throw line with 4.8 seconds remaining and the Chargers up by a single point in the most important game of the regular season. "I just go up there and make the shots."
Tuesday's Top Prep Performers: Local teams clinch league championships
Highlights from Tuesday in high school sports: GIRLS SOCCER Avery Oder finished with two goals and an assist, Sarah Spears and Kailey Supa each had a goal and an assist,...
SBLive's Sac-Joaquin Section Fab 15 boys basketball rankings: No. 1 Modesto Christian streaks on
Modesto Christian has a remarkable streak going, having won 26 consecutive league championships, and closing in on another.That's the longest current such streak in the state, according to Cal-Hi Sports, but it is not a state record. That belongs to Mater Dei-Santa Ana, which this season had its ...
SBLive's Central Section girls basketball rankings: No. 1 Clovis West, No. 2 Clovis rematch 10 days away
Yes, we know that Clovis defeated Clovis West last Tuesday 52-51, snapping a 33 league game winning streak and suffering their first home loss since 2017. However, we are moving the Golden Eagles back to No. 1 based on their entire body of work and the Cougars 53-45 loss to Christian Brothers over ...
