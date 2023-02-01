Read full article on original website
Nintendo brings back rare Pokémon card 23 years later after famous magician drops lawsuit: 'I was a fool'
Uri not gonna believe this.
Why Pokemon Go Lost 80% Of Its Playerbase Within A Few Months
To say that "Pokémon GO" was very popular when it was released in 2016 would be a massive understatement — the game was a bona fide cultural phenomenon (via Statista). During that summer, it seemed that almost everyone had gotten in on the fun that "Pokémon GO" provided, with large crowds of people gathering at popular landmarks around the world not to take in the sights but to set up Lure Modules and capture their favorite Pokémon in augmented reality. But, unfortunately, the hype would eventually fade. And by the spring of 2017, it was reported that about 80% of the game's original players had left the title and moved on (per Recode via VGC).
game-news24.com
After 21 years, Kadabra will return to the Pokemon Trading Card Game: its official Pokemon Trading Card Game
It took a long time, too much time, since Kadabra was the one who found a place in Pokemon Trading Card Game. In the end, the Psychic-type creature is making it. He will soon be welcomed back by all his little monster friends. According to what was revealed by PokeBeach,...
Microsoft is removing these classic Xbox 360 games from sale as soon as next week
Despite Microsoft's efforts around game preservation, it seems some major classic titles are being removed from sale soon on Xbox 360. It remains unclear if it will impact Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S backward compatibility.
msn.com
Best Ways To Grind Levels in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet – XP Farming Guide
Leveling your Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet is one of the most important things in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It allows them to learn new moves, get stronger stats and mostly importantly evolve into better forms. In the early days of Pokemon games, leveling was a straightforward process that you simply did by playing through the game, moving from town to town and gym to gym. However, as the games have moved away from their linear format, so has that system. These new mechanics allow you to quickly raise Pokemon so that you can have units beyond your starting 6. Understanding how to use them is very important for success in the games. These are the best ways to grind levels in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Users Get Early Access to Game Not Out Yet
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers now have early access to a game not even fully out yet. Unfortunately, all Xbox Game Pass subscribers on PC are set to miss out on the new game, as it's only been made available via the console version of the subscription service. As for the game, it's Roboquest, which has been available in Early Access form since 2020 but has yet to fully release.
Polygon
PS5 PS Plus PSA: You have 3 months to grab 20 of the best PS4 games
PlayStation 5 owners have just a few months to redeem the titles included in the PlayStation Plus Collection, a list of 20 games from the PlayStation 4 era that were included with a PlayStation Plus subscription if you owned a PS5. Games in the PlayStation Plus Collection can be redeemed through May 9, and players who do redeem them will have access to the collection “for as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus member,” Sony says.
dexerto.com
Pokemon are being turned into Ghibli characters by AI and fans are furious
An AI is turning Pokemon into adorable characters that look like they’ve come straight from a Studio Ghibli movie, bringing a new adorable design to the beloved creatures – but not all fans love the nature of the images. It’s well known that the introduction of AI artwork...
The Witcher 3 4.01 Patch Notes – Quest fixes, updates, more.
CD Projekt Red recently released the patch notes for The Witcher 3’s patch 4.01, which includes various quest and gameplay updates, as well as platform-specific fixes. Patch 4.01 for The Witcher 3 came out on February 2, 2023, and rolled out to all platforms. The patch aims to improve the “overall stability and performance of […] The post The Witcher 3 4.01 Patch Notes – Quest fixes, updates, more. appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Polygon
Nintendo finally lets Switch Online members save on new games
Nintendo’s Switch Online service has become a better deal over time, offering more perks than just the ability to play games online. On top of getting access to SNES and NES classics, and cloud save backups (for most games, save a couple dozen), Nintendo announced an even bigger perk yesterday: discounted game vouchers.
The Forgotten Nintendo Switch Joy-Con IR Feature Is Made For Select Games
Now and again, a post surfaces on social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter that asks a strange question: does the Nintendo Switch have a hidden camera, and if so, why is it on the Joy-Con? The answer, of course, is no; the Switch doesn't have a camera, at least not in the way you'd think. What users are spotting on the Joy-Con does look somewhat like a notch that would hide a webcam, and there is a camera behind the black rectangle, but it exists in the form of an infrared sensor.
TechSpot
The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past recreated on PC from reverse-engineered code
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. In brief: Reverse engineering (RE) is a powerful weapon when used by retrogaming enthusiasts and capable programmers. A new RE project is breathing new life into one of the greatest games of all time, which can now run on modern PCs with no need for third-party SNES emulators.
ComicBook
Pokemon Journeys Promo Teases a Starry Reunion
Pokemon's latest season, Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master, hasn't been shy when it comes to its reunions, seeing Ash running into fan-favorite characters from his past including the likes of Misty, Brock, Dent, and more. On the Pokemon front, past pocket monsters including Psyduck, Squirtle, Butterfree, Lapras, and more are looking to bid a fond farewell to the protagonist who has led the series for over twenty-plus years. Now, a new preview is hinting at a surprise reunion with someone quite close to Ketchum.
game-news24.com
Pokemon Go was going to go out with Hoenn theme in February
March is a great month for Pokemon Go, with the introduction of Primal Pokemon, Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn, and plenty of unrevealed content that will be released during every event. And don’t forget to forget Pokemon Day is on Feb. 27 too. Okay, the most recent focus of the...
otakuusamagazine.com
January 31 Declared Final Fantasy VII Day in Japan
January 31 shall henceforth be known as Final Fantasy VII Day. Cue the victory music!. The proclamation of this new and awesome holiday comes from the Japan Anniversary Society, which is in the business of, y’know, looking up and declaring significant anniversaries. January 31, 1997 marked the release date...
dotesports.com
Nearly 30 percent of PS5 owners may have skipped the PS4 entirely
It was time for another Sony earnings call today, and the tech giant shared interesting bits regarding its ongoing operations, including the past of its new users. According to Sony’s data, 30 percent of PS5 users never owned a PS4, meaning they skipped an entire generation. At the beginning...
ComicBook
Biggest Video Games Releasing in February 2023
2023 looks poised to be a massive year for the video game industry, and February is the first taste of what lies ahead. While January had some noteworthy releases, it was a fairly slow month compared to what February has in store. This month players will revisit one of the most iconic worlds in all of entertainment, slay behemoth monsters for hobby, befriend headless cannibals, and be transported to an alternate timeline where the Soviet Union never collapsed but did get usurped by obots.
game-news24.com
Pokemon GO Twinkling Fantasy: All field research tasks and rewards!
The Pokémon GO Twinkling Fantasy event introduced new field research tasks, and finishing them gives some amazing reward encounters!. While catching Pokemon is obviously the main focus of Pokemon GO, completing research is a substantial part of the game, too. This includes everything from short, multi-step research stories to simple field research tasks.
game-news24.com
The Valentine’s Day TV show “Square and Violet” is used to track the distances between the Pokemon and Violet
The Pokemon Scarlet is an adorable animal. Their game is designed for Saint Valentine. They’re showing themselves in new locations with a new television that is commissioned by a state-of-the-art theme. After the launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, who total over 10 million copies, occupy the top of...
The Verge
The Xbox 360 store won’t be closing down, despite what an Xbox support page says
Microsoft will not be closing down the Xbox 360 Marketplace, the company tells The Verge, even though text on an official Xbox support page indicated that was the plan. Earlier this week, Microsoft said that it would be pulling many beloved games like Jet Set Radio and The Orange Box from the 360 store on February 7th. That was disappointing enough, but then, thanks to a tweet from Wario64, we saw that text on a support page said the company planned to shutter the Xbox 360 Marketplace “over the next year” and that it encouraged players to “purchase any 360 games or DLC by May 2023.” As of this writing, you can still see the message here by scrolling down a little bit.
