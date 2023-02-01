Leveling your Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet is one of the most important things in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It allows them to learn new moves, get stronger stats and mostly importantly evolve into better forms. In the early days of Pokemon games, leveling was a straightforward process that you simply did by playing through the game, moving from town to town and gym to gym. However, as the games have moved away from their linear format, so has that system. These new mechanics allow you to quickly raise Pokemon so that you can have units beyond your starting 6. Understanding how to use them is very important for success in the games. These are the best ways to grind levels in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

14 DAYS AGO