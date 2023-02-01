Prep boys basketball: Memorial falls to Hudson in Big Rivers Battle

The Hudson Raiders ended the Memorial Old Abes’ 8-game winning streak Tuesday night, taking them 54-51. This game also determined who was going to take the top spot in the Big Rivers Conference.

The matchup at the Old Abes’ Eagle’s Nest was a hard-fought one, with both teams fighting for the win from beginning to end.

“This was just a really good high school basketball game — high level,” Memorial head coach Chad Brieske said. “These are the type of games that you want to play this time of year.”

The Old Abes started off strong and solidified their lead, already making two baskets before Hudson made it to the board. The Abes continued to increase their lead, but the Raiders were able to make up that deficit, thanks to a 6-point scoring run that put them ahead.

The Abes were quick to even that out with two free throws from Peter Albert putting the Abes back on top, and another bucket from Cooper Jesperson put the Abes ahead 15-13.

After that, it was a back-and-forth on the scoreboard, with neither team pulling ahead by more than 3 points. A 3-pointer from Benjamin Berkhof gave the Raiders the lead at the end of the first, heading into halftime 24-22.

Out of the half, Jesperson wasted no time to pull the Abes ahead in scoring, shooting from the three. Hudson’s Ross Yaeger answered back immediately with a 3-pointer of his own, putting the Raiders back on top.

Jesperson came back with two more baskets, despite strong defense under the net. That was the last time the Abes would see a lead in this matchup.

The Raiders fed the ball to Samuel Swavely at the bottom of the arc and he put it away. The Abes responded with a layup, and Swavely put it away again with a second 3-pointer in quick succession.

Free throws became crucial for the Raiders, stepping up to the line 3 times in the last four minutes. The Raiders went 8-for-14 on free throw attempts, and the Abes went 6-for-10.

In the final 21 seconds, the Abes were down by 1 point, but a foul on Swavely and two free throws later, the Abes were down by 3.

They gained possession and Jesperson tried to put it up, fighting against a strong Raiders defense, but his shot from the 3-point line didn’t make it in.

The Abes called a timeout, and they came back in possession on the baseline with three seconds on the clock. A quick pass to Mason Stoik on the outside of the arc gave the Abes a chance, but Hudson’s Tyler Lessard got in front of him.

The Abes called another timeout — one last chance for them to tie it up.

A shot from Stoik at the top of the key hit the back of the rim and falls to the ground. Raiders win by 3.

“This is the type of environment and the type of game that you want to play in,” Brieske said. “One of these teams had to lose tonight. Unfortunately, it was us.”

Heading into the rest of the season, the Abes aren’t going to let their loss get to them.

“We’re gonna try to refocus ourselves, get our minds right on the task at hand and come back stronger because of this,” Brieske said.

Up next, the Abes head to Rice Lake Saturday to take on the Warriors. Tipoff is at 7:15 p.m.