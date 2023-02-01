ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, WI

Prep boys basketball: Memorial falls to Hudson in Big Rivers Battle

By By Bridget Kelley Leader-Telegram staff
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36wKvg_0kYD2NOa00

The Hudson Raiders ended the Memorial Old Abes’ 8-game winning streak Tuesday night, taking them 54-51. This game also determined who was going to take the top spot in the Big Rivers Conference.

The matchup at the Old Abes’ Eagle’s Nest was a hard-fought one, with both teams fighting for the win from beginning to end.

“This was just a really good high school basketball game — high level,” Memorial head coach Chad Brieske said. “These are the type of games that you want to play this time of year.”

The Old Abes started off strong and solidified their lead, already making two baskets before Hudson made it to the board. The Abes continued to increase their lead, but the Raiders were able to make up that deficit, thanks to a 6-point scoring run that put them ahead.

The Abes were quick to even that out with two free throws from Peter Albert putting the Abes back on top, and another bucket from Cooper Jesperson put the Abes ahead 15-13.

After that, it was a back-and-forth on the scoreboard, with neither team pulling ahead by more than 3 points. A 3-pointer from Benjamin Berkhof gave the Raiders the lead at the end of the first, heading into halftime 24-22.

Out of the half, Jesperson wasted no time to pull the Abes ahead in scoring, shooting from the three. Hudson’s Ross Yaeger answered back immediately with a 3-pointer of his own, putting the Raiders back on top.

Jesperson came back with two more baskets, despite strong defense under the net. That was the last time the Abes would see a lead in this matchup.

The Raiders fed the ball to Samuel Swavely at the bottom of the arc and he put it away. The Abes responded with a layup, and Swavely put it away again with a second 3-pointer in quick succession.

Free throws became crucial for the Raiders, stepping up to the line 3 times in the last four minutes. The Raiders went 8-for-14 on free throw attempts, and the Abes went 6-for-10.

In the final 21 seconds, the Abes were down by 1 point, but a foul on Swavely and two free throws later, the Abes were down by 3.

They gained possession and Jesperson tried to put it up, fighting against a strong Raiders defense, but his shot from the 3-point line didn’t make it in.

The Abes called a timeout, and they came back in possession on the baseline with three seconds on the clock. A quick pass to Mason Stoik on the outside of the arc gave the Abes a chance, but Hudson’s Tyler Lessard got in front of him.

The Abes called another timeout — one last chance for them to tie it up.

A shot from Stoik at the top of the key hit the back of the rim and falls to the ground. Raiders win by 3.

“This is the type of environment and the type of game that you want to play in,” Brieske said. “One of these teams had to lose tonight. Unfortunately, it was us.”

Heading into the rest of the season, the Abes aren’t going to let their loss get to them.

“We’re gonna try to refocus ourselves, get our minds right on the task at hand and come back stronger because of this,” Brieske said.

Up next, the Abes head to Rice Lake Saturday to take on the Warriors. Tipoff is at 7:15 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
radionwtn.com

Two Bethel Teams Qualify For Bassmasters National Championship

LEESBURG, Fla. – The Bethel University bass fishing team has qualified two teams for the Bassmasters national championship. A total of 275 boats and over 500 students Anglers competed for the chance to extend their season to the championship which will be held in August by Bassmasters. Bethel’s Sawyer...
ARDEN HILLS, MN
minnesotanewsnetwork.com

Gopher volleyball makes it official with key transfer addition

The University of Minnesota volleyball program has announced the addition of graduate libero Kylie Murr to the program. Murr, the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, has one year of eligibility remaining to use in 2023. “We’re thrilled to bring Kylie Murr to Minnesota for the 2023 season,”...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal

"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kristen Walters

Another massive retail store closing in Minnesota

According to local reports, a major retail store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Minnesota early next month. Read on to learn more. Recently the major retail store chain Best Buy announced that it would be closing a number of its store locations throughout the country, including this one, in early March. Unfortunately, Minnesota isn't exempt from these closures.
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Cold settles in for a stretch, with the side benefit of more sun

MINNEAPOLIS -- The cold air has settled in across Minnesota, with highs expected to be in the single digits. In fact, temperatures Sunday and Monday should stay at or below 5 degrees. That puts the state around 20-25 degrees below average.WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames says it will remain cold for the rest of the week, and Tuesday morning will be the coldest of this current stretch.One positive, however, is that we'll be seeing more sunshine.We'll be slightly warmer by mid-week, with no real threat of snow on the horizon.Dames said, in effect, think of the next few days thusly: "Fewer clouds, more sunshine, and more deep cold winter activities to enjoy but you need to be safe."
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location

The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
EAGAN, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota

Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Shocking and Surprising News: Popular Minnesota Brewery Closes

While last week had some exciting brewery news, this week brings in sad and surprising news. Lawless Distilling Company, located at 2619 28th Ave S, Minneapolis has announced that it will be closing nearly after 10 years of operation (since 2014). Lawless was a beloved brewery that many loved to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fishing trailer explosion damages home, vehicle near White Bear Lake

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. - A big blast from a fishing shack damaged a building and a vehicle just south of White Bear Lake.Firefighters found the remnants of a fishing trailer when they showed up to a home in Birchwood Village. Neighbors had called in, reporting a large explosion. Crews said a propane leak in the trailer caused the explosion. No one was injured, but firefighters say it's a good reminder to be careful with explosive gasses.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
seehafernews.com

Prison Time For Northwestern Wisconsin Man In Deadly Hammer Attack

It’s 30 years in prison for a northwestern Wisconsin man who beat another man to death with a hammer last year. A judge in Polk County yesterday sentenced Joseph Hadro to three decades in prison for the attack last March in Osceola. Firefighters found the victim inside a burning...
OSCEOLA, WI
CBS Minnesota

Fund set up to help family of 6-year-old boy run over by school bus in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – A 6-year-old boy has a long road to recovery ahead after he was run over by his school bus last week.Hattie Carvalho, principal of Prodeo's Primary Academy in Columbia Heights, set up a GoFundMe account for the kindergartener, who is named Osman.Carvalho says Osman "has undergone multiple surgeries to repair severe injuries to his legs, pelvis, and abdomen. He is currently hospitalized in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit in stable condition."Osman was run over on the afternoon of Jan. 25, after he stepped off his bus on the 8700 block of Edinbrook Crossing in Brooklyn Park.The bus driver left the scene, and later told investigators they didn't know they ran him over. No other students were on the bus at the time. The investigation is still ongoing.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
16K+
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy