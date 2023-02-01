ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Marque, TX

Foul play suspected in case of woman found dead in La Marque home, authorities say

 2 days ago

A woman found dead in a home in La Marque may have been a victim of foul play, authorities said.

Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the La Marque Police Department were called to a home in the 1300 block of Green Jay Lane near Delany Road, where a woman was found dead.

Deputy Chief Chad Waggoner said they believe foul play was involved in the woman's death but did not release any additional information as to why they believe that.

The woman has not been identified, and an investigation is ongoing.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

KHOU

Woman found dead at 'bloody' scene at newly built home in La Marque, police say

LA MARQUE, Texas — A Rosharon woman was found dead Tuesday at a newly built home in La Marque, according to police. La Marque Police Department officials said the woman's body was found at a "bloody" scene inside a house at a construction site on Green Jay Lane, which is near the intersection of Delany Road and Texas Avenue, around 5 p.m., police said. The house is in the new Sunset Grove subdivision.
LA MARQUE, TX
truecrimedaily

Homicide investigation underway after cleaning company owner found dead in vacant home

LA MARQUE, Texas (TCD) -- A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a 57-year-old woman was reportedly found inside a newly constructed home. According to a news release from the La Marque Police Department, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at approximately 5 p.m., officers responded to a vacant residence in the 1300 block of Green Jay to a report of a deceased woman found. At the scene, officers reportedly located the victim and determined the woman had been assaulted and killed.
LA MARQUE, TX
KHOU

Bond set at more than $1M for teen accused of killing his mother, whose body was found in trunk of car

HOUSTON — On Thursday, a judge set bond at more than $1 million for an Humble teen accused of killing his mom and putting her body in the trunk of a car. Tyler Roenz was arrested in Nebraska back in October after a chase and crash. He was then extradited back to Harris County in the strangulation and beating death of 49-year-old Michelle Roenz, his mother. Her body was found in the trunk of the car he was driving when he wrecked.
HUMBLE, TX
KHOU

HPD: Suspect asks random driver for ride to Wisdom HS after police shooting

HOUSTON — Three suspects, at least two of them teenagers, were arrested Thursday after a police shooting and school lockdown in west Houston. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said this chain of events unfolded shortly before noon after a team of officers was watching a "very violent crew of individuals" on Westheimer Road near Hillcroft Avenue.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

