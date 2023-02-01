Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Related
Ole Miss adds JUCO qualifier Jameer Lewis to its 2023 class. Will play the Jack position in Oxford.
Never say never. Thanks to the efforts of the Ole Miss coaching staff, Jameer Lewis changed from a 2024 prospect to a 2023 recruit in a matter of days, and he is now poised to begin classes in Oxford and begin the next chapter of his football career in Rebel Red and Blue.
MLive.com
Strong defense from the start lifts Stockbridge girls over Lakewood
LAKE ODESSA – Strong defense from the start lifted the Stockbridge girls basketball team to a 47-29 win over Lakewood on Thursday. The Panthers forced 23 turnovers in the first half alone and held the Vikings to one point in the first quarter and six in the first half.
MLive.com
Who’s trending up in girls basketball in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- With conference races edging towards a conclusion and the survive-and-advance grind of district play looming on the horizon, let’s take a look at how girls basketball teams are faring in the Jackson area with the latest edition of who is trending up, and the power rankings. We...
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball roundup: Chelsea girls make history, FGR girls keep rolling
Chelsea’s girls basketball team has shown all season it can put the ball in the basket, but the Bulldogs took it to another level on Tuesday. Chelsea rolled to an 89-28 win, which was a school record for points scored in a single game.
MLive.com
Here are scores of games around the Jackson area for Thursday, February 2
JACKSON -- Here are scores for games around the Jackson area for Thursday, February 2. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
50-point game headlines MLive’s Miss Basketball watch list update for Feb. 2
We’ve entered the final month of the Michigan high school girls basketball regular season and the top seniors are continuing to beef up their resumes to stay in contention for the Miss Basketball award. MLive has been keeping tabs on how the top players across the state have performed...
MLive.com
Saline boys basketball makes statement with upset win of No. 6 Huron
SALINE – Harrison Rogers can’t tell the future, but he knew what was going to happen on Tuesday night. The Saline junior basketball player had no doubts his team would make a statement against No. 6-ranked Ann Arbor Huron and Rogers was spot on as he led the way with 20 points to help the Hornets secure a 57-47 win.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Springport rolls to Big 8 win
The Springport girls basketball team beat Concord 67-27 on Thursday. Maddux Overweg led the Spartans with 27 points, seven steals and six assists. Chloey Speer added 12 points, three assists and three steals. Rylee Siefert added 11 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Brenna Crittenden had nine points, two assists and two steals.
Starkville's Stonka Burnside becoming hot name in state for SEC schools
People around Starkville have known for a long time what the rest of the Southeastern Conference and beyond are learning more about Braylon Burnside.
MLive.com
See which teams are on the rise in Feb. 2 Grand Rapids girls prep hoops power rankings
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Michigan’s girls basketball playoffs are less than a month away, making early February a good time to start shoring up any weaknesses in time for the tournament. Several Grand Rapids-area squads are already playing at a playoff level, while others are starting to find their...
MLive.com
See Ann Arbor-area high school basketball power rankings for Feb. 1
ANN ARBOR – There was a little bit of a shakeup in the Ann Arbor-area girls basketball rankings for the week of Jan. 30. See which teams moved up and down the rankings below.
Crossover Podcast | Putting a grade on the Ole Miss off-season up to now
David Johnson and Ben Garrett talk about the Rebels' February Signing Day, the quarterbacks room and the future of NIL and the transport portal + grade the Ole Miss off-season in the latest edition of the Crossover Podcast...
Brice Nunnery's two goals send Clinton past Starkville in 6A North State Finals
CLINTON — Brice Nunnery scored a goal in each half, and the Clinton Arrows weathered the cold and rain to sweep Starkville 3-0 in the North State Championship Tuesday night at Arrow Field. The Arrows (20-0-1) will face South State winner Brandon, which defeated Gulfport 2-0 in overtime Tuesday, in ...
MLive.com
QB Jared Goff becomes fourth Lions offensive player to earn Pro Bowl honors
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have added yet another player to the Pro Bowl, with quarterback Jared Goff earning the honor on Tuesday afternoon. He’ll join center Frank Ragnow, right tackle Penei Sewell and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown at the festivities in Las Vegas later this week. This...
MLive.com
See Grand Rapids-area prep basketball conference standings for week of Jan. 31
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Conference championship races are starting to take shape on high school basketball courts around Grand Rapids, and several games this week will go a long way toward determining who takes home titles. On the boys side, a four-way tie for first place in the OK...
MLive.com
Super Bowl 57 Prop Bet - Both teams to score in every quarter: Odds & picks
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With Super Bowl 57 quickly approaching, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a wide variety of different prop bets for their users. One prop that...
Ole Miss baseball is once again strong up the middle. With one caveat.
Ole Miss baseball has officially embarked on its title defense, as the Rebels opened preseason practices January 27.
Comments / 0