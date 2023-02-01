ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

MLive.com

Who’s trending up in girls basketball in the Jackson area

JACKSON -- With conference races edging towards a conclusion and the survive-and-advance grind of district play looming on the horizon, let’s take a look at how girls basketball teams are faring in the Jackson area with the latest edition of who is trending up, and the power rankings. We...
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Saline boys basketball makes statement with upset win of No. 6 Huron

SALINE – Harrison Rogers can’t tell the future, but he knew what was going to happen on Tuesday night. The Saline junior basketball player had no doubts his team would make a statement against No. 6-ranked Ann Arbor Huron and Rogers was spot on as he led the way with 20 points to help the Hornets secure a 57-47 win.
SALINE, MI
MLive.com

Jackson roundup: Springport rolls to Big 8 win

The Springport girls basketball team beat Concord 67-27 on Thursday. Maddux Overweg led the Spartans with 27 points, seven steals and six assists. Chloey Speer added 12 points, three assists and three steals. Rylee Siefert added 11 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Brenna Crittenden had nine points, two assists and two steals.
SPRINGPORT, MI
MLive.com

Super Bowl 57 Prop Bet - Both teams to score in every quarter: Odds & picks

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With Super Bowl 57 quickly approaching, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a wide variety of different prop bets for their users. One prop that...

