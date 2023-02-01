Read full article on original website
WTRF
Old Habilitation Center in Belmont County is closer to demolition, other buildings considered
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The former Habilitation Center on Hammond Road in St. Clairsville is bound for the wrecking ball. County commissioners opened bids Wednesday for demolition work, ranging from $237,000 to $518,000. Commissioners say fortunately the county won’t have to pay the bill. “We’ll move on to demolition...
Could Route 2 be expanding to a four-lane highway? Commission starts talks with state officials
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – An expansion of Route 2 seems to be on a lot of officials’ minds as the Wellsburg Bridges get closer to completion. Brooke County Commissioners said there has been a push for Route 2 to become a four-lane highway from at least south of the bridge to Ohio County if […]
WTOV 9
Local fire chiefs, EMA officials say Ohio House Bill 509 is a bad idea
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — New legislation will impact some emergency service units across Ohio. House Bill 509 was signed by Gov. DeWine on Jan. 5, removing assistant EMS and fire instructor certifications. It also changes continuing education requirements. Now those in both fields are speaking out and expressing their...
WTOV 9
Former Canadian Confectionary in Steubenville being razed
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The former Canadian Confectionary on South Fourth Street in Steubenville is being demolished this week. City officials said there are very preliminary plans on file for a new property owner to build a new small market and apartments on the site. The concept is in the pre-application phase for city permits.
WTOV 9
Plan to raze abandoned Wellsburg homes receives funding
WELLSBURG, W.Va. — Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection have granted Wellsburg $290,000 to get rid of some abandoned homes. "It’s taken almost two years to get the show on the road, but I’m really pleased right now,” Wellsburg Mayor Daniel Dudley said.
WTOV 9
They're tearing things down to build them back up in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — Harrison County Commissioners met on Wednesday, and one topic on their agenda was the bids for the demolition grant for the county. That $500,000 of state funding will help removed 24 dilapidated structures in the county to make room for some new developments and bring in economic growth.
WTOV 9
Chester water break repaired, but concerns remain
CHESTER, W.Va. — The city of Chester has repaired a major water line break. It was a challenging process as crews had to get heavy machinery hundreds of feet up a hill. City leaders first were made aware of the break around noon on Tuesday. Once officials located exactly where the break was, the challenge became how to get to it. The line is located up on a hill near the million-gallon water tank at the top. The break was just outside the water filtration plant.
WTOV 9
Collaboration key for direction of city of Wheeling's 'Life Hub'
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The city of Wheeling has been working to address the growing homeless problem with the recently created “Life Hub." Officials, along with the Wheeling Housing Authority and the Life Hub, introduced a collaborative featuring a 24/7/365 low barrier homeless shelter,. The key is for...
WTOV 9
Grant enables Barton VFD to better protect its members
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Barton Volunteer Fire Department formally accepted a grant Wednesday in the amount of $10,000 from Energy Transfer, which aided in the purchase of equipment to enhance the organization’s firefighting capabilities. “As a volunteer fire company, it is becoming more and more challenging to...
Lawsuit filed against local medical marijuana plant
According to court documents, Palmer Construction of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania, says FarmaceuticalRX, LLC. failed to pay for work.
WTOV 9
Driver of scooter injured in Steubenville crash
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The driver of a motor scooter involved in a crash with a vehicle on Sunset Boulevard was airlifted to a Pittsburgh hospital on Thursday. Steubenville Police said the driver of the vehicle was cited when the vehicle struck the scooter from behind. The accident happened around...
WTOV 9
Officials rule arson on recent Dillonvale house fire
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Officials have ruled a fire that broke out last weekend in Dillonvale as arson. Colerain responded to the fire at around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest...
WTOV 9
West Virginia AG meets with local leaders in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has been making the rounds throughout the Northern Panhandle conducting forums with local business leaders. His latest stop was Thursday in Wheeling. “We're updating people about what's going on in the office,” Morrisey said. “2022 was the busiest year ever...
WFMJ.com
Aultman hospitals cutting more than 150 jobs at Alliance, Canton facilities
A hospital just west of Mahoning County is laying off more than 50 employees. According to the WARN notice, 56 employees from Aultman Alliance Community Hospital will be out of work at the beginning of April. Included in the cuts are 12 registered nurses, 14 LPNs, 12 STNAs and a...
WTOV 9
State officials introduce the West Virginia Budget Book
WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia State Auditor J.B. McCuskey paid a visit to Wheeling to unveil software that makes the state one of the most financially transparent in the nation. Introducing the West Virginia Budget Book, a one-stop shop for taxpayers to have the same access to the state...
Ohio American Legion catches on fire
The American Legion in Glencoe, Belmont County, Ohio was on fire on Wednesday. Cumberland Trail Assistant Fire Chief Tim Hall says the call came in to 63630 Main St. at 1:17 pm. Once crews arrived, they saw heavy fire through the roof of the building. Cumberland Trail along with Neffs, Smith Township, Spirit of 76, […]
WTOV 9
American Legion Post 632 in Glencoe destroyed by fire
GLENCOE, Ohio — Residents of Glencoe are devastated after a fire destroyed American Legion Post 632. No injuries were reported. “This meant a lot to this community, and it's sad,” said Jennifer Murphy, a member of the women’s auxiliary there. The Post was one thing that brought...
WTOV 9
Hlinovsky case moves forward in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Fred Hlivonsky pled guilty to one charge Tuesday in a Belmont County case that dates back to 2005. "He entered a plea to one of the two counts of his original indictment which was a third-degree felony - unlawful sexual conduct with a minor,” Belmont County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Joe Vavra detailed.
Man in critical condition after getting struck by a vehicle in Marshall County
A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Marshall County on Thursday. Moundsville Police Chief Tom Mitchell says the incident happened on First Street and Jefferson Ave in Moundsville Police say the man is a Moundsville resident in his 50’s but a name was not released at this time. Moundsville […]
