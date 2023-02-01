CHESTER, W.Va. — The city of Chester has repaired a major water line break. It was a challenging process as crews had to get heavy machinery hundreds of feet up a hill. City leaders first were made aware of the break around noon on Tuesday. Once officials located exactly where the break was, the challenge became how to get to it. The line is located up on a hill near the million-gallon water tank at the top. The break was just outside the water filtration plant.

CHESTER, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO