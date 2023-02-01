MIDDLE RIVER, MD – Police are asking the public for assistance in locating a 32-year-old woman and her two young children. Police say Jasmine Danielle Jackson went missing at around 1:30 pm from the Middle River area. She is approximately 5′ 5″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. Police believe she is driving a silver 2019 Nissan RIX with Maryland tag 5CW6907. She was reported missing along wither her two children, Londyn Lawthorn, 9, and Tyson Allen, 1. Police are asking anyone with information to call 911. Police did not release any further information regarding the circumstance of her disappearance. The post Mother and two young children reported missing in Middle River appeared first on Shore News Network.

MIDDLE RIVER, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO