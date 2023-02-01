Read full article on original website
Mother and two young children reported missing in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD – Police are asking the public for assistance in locating a 32-year-old woman and her two young children. Police say Jasmine Danielle Jackson went missing at around 1:30 pm from the Middle River area. She is approximately 5′ 5″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. Police believe she is driving a silver 2019 Nissan RIX with Maryland tag 5CW6907. She was reported missing along wither her two children, Londyn Lawthorn, 9, and Tyson Allen, 1. Police are asking anyone with information to call 911. Police did not release any further information regarding the circumstance of her disappearance. The post Mother and two young children reported missing in Middle River appeared first on Shore News Network.
15-year-old reported missing in Essex
ESSEX, MD – Police in Baltimore County issued a missing person bulletin for a 15-year-old girl in Essex. Zoey Marie Jeppi, 15, is 5’0 and weighs 120 lbs. She was last seen on Monday at 2 p.m., from the Essex area, wearing a black furry jacket & black New Balance shoes. If you have seen/have info, call 911 or 410-887-0220. The post 15-year-old reported missing in Essex appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police ID Body Found Outside Maryland Middle School, Death Ruled A Homicide
New details have been released by the Baltimore County Police Department as they continue to investigate after a woman's body was found behind Lansdowne Middle School earlier this week that was ruled a homicide by detectives.Shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, members of the Baltimore County …
26-Year-Old Man Killed After Walking Into Traffic In Baltimore County: Police
A 26-year-old man was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Baltimore County, authorities say. Vicente Bernal Raymundo was struck by a 2017 Ford Fusion after walking into the roadway for unknown reasons around 10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, according to Baltimore County police. The collision occurred on the...
Nottingham MD
Burglaries reported in Rosedale, Middle River, Baldwin
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three burglaries that were reported over the past week. Sometime between January 16 and 26, an unknown number of individuals burglarized two garages in the 400-block of Holloway Street in Middle River (21220). The suspect(s) stole multiple home improvement items, then fled the scene. At...
Nottingham MD
Death of woman whose body was found near Baltimore County school ruled homicide
LANSDOWNE, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department has identified the deceased adult female who body was found near a BCPS school earlier this week. The woman, whose body was found near Lansdowne Elementary School on Tuesday morning, has been identified as 37-year-old Audra Pineda. At just after 8 a.m. on...
Baltimore grandmother indicted after 9-year-old boy fatally shot teen girl in August
BALTIMORE — A Baltimore grandmother faces criminal charges for failing to secure the gun that her 9-year-old grandson was carrying when he fatally shot a teenage girl last summer, officials announced Thursday, saying the indictment should serve as a warning about the importance of safe firearm storage.Nykayla Strawder, 15, was hanging out on the front porch of her family's west Baltimore rowhouse with other kids when the gun discharged. Police said it was accidental.Under Maryland law, the 9-year-old can't face criminal charges because of his age. But the August shooting prompted outrage from the victim's family and calls for adults to be...
Baltimore teen charged in multiple squeegee related incidents due in court
A teen who police say is known to squeegee downtown is due in court Thursday for allegedly robbing a store at gunpoint and stealing a bottle of windex last October.
Couple charged in connection with vacant house fire in Havre De Grace
A couple is facing multiple charges, including arson, after they were caught on camera running away from a vacant house fire in November of 2022.
Body discovered behind Lansdowne Middle School Tuesday morning
In a letter to parents, school principal Ryan Warfel said he didn't believe the incident had any involvement with the school.
Veteran Detective Involved In White Marsh Shooting Identified
An investigation into a police-involved shooting earlier this week in Baltimore County has been launched by the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General. On Thursday, Feb. 2, officials announced that the AG’s office has kicked off an extensive investigation into the shooting involving an...
Baltimore Man Busted After Officers Find Gun Hidden In Vehicle: Police
A 20-year-old Baltimore man prohibited from having a gun was arrested after hiding a firearm in his vehicle, authorities say. According to Anne Arundel County Police investigators, Kahlil Corey Jones, 20, was pulled over for an equipment violation in the area of Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court in Severn in the early evening of Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Woman found dead behind Lansdowne Middle School identified
BALTIMORE -- Police have identified a woman found dead behind Lansdowne Middle School Tuesday morning ,and have called it a "suspicious death." WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren reported that school staff worked to shield students from the grisly scene on campus. The victim, 37-year-old Audra Pineda, was found wearing a red winter coat and dark pants. Police have not said how they believe she was killed or who found her."I was more than shocked because my daughter had called me," parent Betty Rencher said. "She said something was going on at the school. She wanted me to come and get her....
Suspect In Custody After Person Found Dead During Welfare Check In Montgomery County: Police
One suspect is in custody after a woman was found dead in a Silver Spring home overnight, police say. Officers were called to the 8800 block of Lanier Drive early on Wednesday, Feb. 1 to conduct a welfare check, where they found a dead body, and a homicide investigation was launched by the Montgome…
weaa.org
BPD: Help identify suspects related to shooting, crash that left 2 dead, 2 children hospitalized
(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore Police are hoping the release of surveillance video will lead them to the suspects involved in a weekend triple shooting. Officials say the video shows the shooting of 43-year-old Gerald Fowlkes and a 65-year-old man near Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street. A 23-year-old woman and her...
Police looking for Mondawmin Mall shooting suspects seen in video
Police have released video of two suspects wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at the Mondawmin Mall Metro Station last year.
Teen reported missing in Reisterstown area
REISTERSTOWN, MD – The Baltimore County Police Department is asking the public to assist in locating a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing in the Reisterstown area. Ruth Karolay Cruz Lopez (13) 5’0 & 100 lbs. Last seen on 01/31/23 at 4 p.m., from the Reisterstown area. #BCoPD needs your help. If you have seen/have info, call 911 or 410-887-6975. The post Teen reported missing in Reisterstown area appeared first on Shore News Network.
Dollar Store Killer: Suspect Photos Released By Baltimore Police
Police have released pictures of the suspect accused of killing a 25-year-old man at a dollar store in Baltimore, authorities announce.Baltimore police say that the victim, Clarence Adkins, made a purchase inside of The Dollar Plus Store located at 2004 W. Pratt Street, before getting into an argum…
'Absolutely devastating': New details in murder of MTA mobility bus driver in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Loved ones are heartbroken over the murder of an MTA mobility bus driver who was shot to death during his shift just before 10:30 p.m. in North Baltimore on Saturday.A family member of 42-year-old Marcus Alsup, Jr., told WJZ that police advised them not to speak to the media about the case.Those close to Alsup said he was ambushed on the street after he stopped to use the bathroom at his home in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road. Neighbors said there is video that may shed light on what happened. Many in the close-knit community off Cold Spring Lane...
wfmd.com
5-Year-Old Boy Flown To Trauma Center After Crash On Rt. 180 In Frederick County
Scenes from crash at Rt 180, Olive School Rd (Photos from Brunswick Volunteer Fire Co.) Brunswick, Md (KM) A three-vehicle crash along Route 180 and Olive School Road northeast of Brunswick on Monday afternoon sent a five-year-old boy to the hospital. Brunswick Fire Officials say fire fighters and medics responded...
