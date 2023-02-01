ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, MD

Shore News Network

Mother and two young children reported missing in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD – Police are asking the public for assistance in locating a 32-year-old woman and her two young children. Police say Jasmine Danielle Jackson went missing at around 1:30 pm from the Middle River area. She is approximately 5′ 5″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. Police believe she is driving a silver 2019 Nissan RIX with Maryland tag 5CW6907. She was reported missing along wither her two children, Londyn Lawthorn, 9, and Tyson Allen, 1. Police are asking anyone with information to call 911. Police did not release any further information regarding the circumstance of her disappearance. The post Mother and two young children reported missing in Middle River appeared first on Shore News Network.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Shore News Network

15-year-old reported missing in Essex

ESSEX, MD – Police in Baltimore County issued a missing person bulletin for a 15-year-old girl in Essex. Zoey Marie Jeppi, 15, is 5’0 and weighs 120 lbs. She was last seen on Monday at 2 p.m., from the Essex area, wearing a black furry jacket & black New Balance shoes.  If you have seen/have info, call 911 or 410-887-0220. The post 15-year-old reported missing in Essex appeared first on Shore News Network.
ESSEX, MD
Nottingham MD

Burglaries reported in Rosedale, Middle River, Baldwin

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three burglaries that were reported over the past week. Sometime between January 16 and 26, an unknown number of individuals burglarized two garages in the 400-block of Holloway Street in Middle River (21220). The suspect(s) stole multiple home improvement items, then fled the scene. At...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore grandmother indicted after 9-year-old boy fatally shot teen girl in August

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore grandmother faces criminal charges for failing to secure the gun that her 9-year-old grandson was carrying when he fatally shot a teenage girl last summer, officials announced Thursday, saying the indictment should serve as a warning about the importance of safe firearm storage.Nykayla Strawder, 15, was hanging out on the front porch of her family's west Baltimore rowhouse with other kids when the gun discharged. Police said it was accidental.Under Maryland law, the 9-year-old can't face criminal charges because of his age. But the August shooting prompted outrage from the victim's family and calls for adults to be...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Veteran Detective Involved In White Marsh Shooting Identified

An investigation into a police-involved shooting earlier this week in Baltimore County has been launched by the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General. On Thursday, Feb. 2, officials announced that the AG’s office has kicked off an extensive investigation into the shooting involving an...
WHITE MARSH, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman found dead behind Lansdowne Middle School identified

BALTIMORE -- Police have identified a woman found dead behind Lansdowne Middle School Tuesday morning ,and have called it a "suspicious death." WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren reported that school staff worked to shield students from the grisly scene on campus. The victim, 37-year-old Audra Pineda, was found wearing a red winter coat and dark pants. Police have not said how they believe she was killed or who found her."I was more than shocked because my daughter had called me," parent Betty Rencher said. "She said something was going on at the school. She wanted me to come and get her....
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Teen reported missing in Reisterstown area

REISTERSTOWN, MD – The Baltimore County Police Department is asking the public to assist in locating a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing in the Reisterstown area. Ruth Karolay Cruz Lopez (13) 5’0 & 100 lbs. Last seen on 01/31/23 at 4 p.m., from the Reisterstown area. #BCoPD needs your help. If you have seen/have info, call 911 or 410-887-6975. The post Teen reported missing in Reisterstown area appeared first on Shore News Network.
REISTERSTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Absolutely devastating': New details in murder of MTA mobility bus driver in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Loved ones are heartbroken over the murder of an MTA mobility bus driver who was shot to death during his shift just before 10:30 p.m. in North Baltimore on Saturday.A family member of 42-year-old Marcus Alsup, Jr., told WJZ that police advised them not to speak to the media about the case.Those close to Alsup said he was ambushed on the street after he stopped to use the bathroom at his home in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road. Neighbors said there is video that may shed light on what happened. Many in the close-knit community off Cold Spring Lane...
BALTIMORE, MD

