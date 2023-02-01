ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lion, PA

Car Plows Into Red Lion High School: Police

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MAoKv_0kYD2Av900

A silver Honda plowed into a brick wall and into a classroom at Red Lion High School on Tuesday, January 31, authorities say.

Emergency crews were classed to the scene at 9:22 p.m., according to York County Emergency Management.

The crash was causing “substantial damage” and fire and school officials were still assessing the crash late Tuesday evening, the York County Regional police stated in a release within an hour of the incident.

No details about the driver of the Honda were made available Tuesday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 43

One injured in York County truck fire

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire in York County Thursday afternoon. According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, crews responded to Tiger Trash, located along the 200 block of Steamboat Boulevard in East Manchester Township for the fuel tank fire. At this...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Roads closed due to three-vehicle crash in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A crash involving three vehicles in New Holland Borough in Lancaster County has caused two roads to shut down. An operator for the New Holland Police Department confirmed to CBS 21 News that Linden Grove Road and N. Railroad Avenue are closed after a crash involving three vehicles including a box truck.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Multi-vehicle crash closes Lancaster County road

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash has closed a road in Lancaster County. According to New Holland Police, the three-vehicle crash happened in the vicinity of N. Railroad Ave. at Linden Grove Road in Earl Township. New Holland Police and emergency services are at the scene and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire sends up huge plumes of black smoke in Lebanon County

NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Huge plumes of black smoke poured from a fire on Thursday in Lebanon County. The fire happened after noon at a construction site along the 1800 block of Cornwall Road in North Cornwall Township. WGAL viewers shared a video (posted above) and a photo...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County police arrest 3 on vandalism charges

WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in West Earl Township have arrested three people that were caught allegedly vandalizing an overpass on Jan. 28. According to police, at around 10 p.m. an officer was on routine patrol when he saw a vehicle that was parked on Miley Road on the Route 222 overpass.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
capecoralbreeze.com

Man dies after bicycle/pickup crash on Country Club Boulevard

A Pennsylvania man died Tuesday, Jan. 31, from injuries he suffered when his bicycle collided with a pickup truck on Country Club Boulevard in Cape Coral. According to the Cape Coral Police Department report, officers responded to the scene of the vehicle versus pedestrian accident in the 1400 block of Country Club Boulevard at 3:58 p.m. Tuesday.
CAPE CORAL, FL
abc27.com

Marietta man charged with homicide by vehicle and seven counts of DUI following fatal crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Marietta has been charged with seven counts of DUI and more after his role in a fatal crash that took place in Dec. of 2022. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, on Dec. 3 at around 1:17 a.m., West Hempfield Township Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Prospect Road, south of the intersection with Garfield Road.
MARIETTA, PA
Daily Voice

PERP WALK: Accused MTA Bus Driver Murderer Back In Baltimore After Monthslong Search (VIDEO)

The man accused of killing an MTA bus driver in Baltimore who took police on a months-long inter-state chase is back in Maryland to face possible justice. The Baltimore Police Department released a new video of murder suspect Leon Hill, 53, being marched through police headquarters before getting handcuffed and loaded into a police van for transport on Thursday, Feb. 2.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

York Man Threatens Police, Shoots Woman In Trailer Park Fight Over PC: Authorities

A man has been arrested on attempted homicide charges after shooting at a woman during a fight over a computer on Feb. 1, 2023, authorities say. David Charles Serio, 59, of Thomasville shot at a woman fleeing in her car to a nearby business following the fight at Chesapeake Estates in Jackson Township around 4:20 a.m., Northern York County Regional police explained in a release later that day.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Woman Pinned Up Against Wall By Ring Robber After Leaving Severn Market

Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing the ring off of a woman's finger near a food market in Severn, authorities say. The woman was reportedly walking from the Orchard Food Market to her home around 1:45 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, when a man approached her and placed a hard object on her back, demanding "everything" she had, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
SEVERN, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
469K+
Followers
66K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy