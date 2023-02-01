ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

BOYS SOCCER: Bulldogs run down Mantas

By Patrick Obley Sports Editor
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 2 days ago

ARCADIA – When the loose ball landed on Sam Etiene’s foot, he drilled it through the back of the net and walked back toward midfield as if nothing happened.

His DeSoto County teammates and head coach Fernando Zepeda begged their senior midfielder to smile, or at least show a hint of happiness for delivering a dagger to Lemon Bay in the 70th minute of their District 4A-12 semifinal contest.

Zepeda would coax a slight smirk from Etiene in the aftermath of DeSoto County’s 4-0 victory over the Mantas, for there was plenty of reason to smile for the Bulldogs.

For the second consecutive year, the Bulldogs (14-3-2) are headed to the district championship, where they will play host to the winner of the other semifinal, LaBelle or Gateway, on Thursday.

Etiene’s goal came in the 30th minute of the second half in a game that had been stuck on 2-0 with Lemon Bay bringing heavy pressure down on the Bulldogs’ defense. DeSoto had built the 2-0 lead early in the first half when Jonathan Gutierrez scored just five minutes in. Ten minutes later, Andri Vargas ended up with a wide-open look after the Lemon Bay goalkeeper and another DeSoto player had gotten tangled up chasing down a 50-50 ball.

Then … nothing. The two teams who were seeing each other for the fourth time this season traded blows almost shot-for-shot at times with Lemon Bay’s chances going everywhere but in the net.

“Weve seen them a lot, and that’s one big thing I told these guys – I don’t care if we have beaten them five or 10 times already, it’s a new team each time we play them,” Zepeda said. “We can’t take any team lightly from now on. We have to come in with a killer mentality every time.”

DeSoto’s goalkeeper played a key part in preserving the Bulldogs’ early lead. Senior Carlos Diaz made two saves on one attack at one point, deflecting a shot directly to a Lemon Bay attacker on a diving stop, then quickly getting up to catch the ensuing attempt.

“He has had some amazing stops for us this season,” said Zepeda, who added Diaz has been with the program since his freshman season. “He has made some amazing saves and has stopped more penalties than I’ve ever seen in my life.”

DeSoto County’s relentless attack and overall team speed eventually wore down the Mantas, then Etiene’s goal with 10 minutes to play drained them. One minute later, Auselio Gutierrez followed with another point-blank score.

“Honestly, it’s predictable because we play them all the time and we know what we’re going to get,” Lemon Bay coach Mark Hertz said. “It’s always a battle because we just know what the other team is going to do.

“But I give them credit,” Hertz added. “I hope they do well in districts. They’re better this year than they were last year. They absolutely are.”

In one of the more surprising developments this year, Vargas has moved into a tie with former teammate JJ Buenrostro for most goals in a single season. He now has 23.

“I didn’t realize he had that many, but it’s true because he would go in spurts where he would make two, three, two, three and then there would be one with none,” Zepeda said.

The Bulldogs’ team, collectively, has contributed so many more goals than last season’s team without Buenrostro to run set plays through. The team’s ethos is centered around offense being its best defense. Zepeda said the team’s shot ratio is about 3-to-1 over their opponents, but he’d like to see it climb even higher.

The team’s defense has done its part to help. Led by Eugenio Covarrubias, the Bulldogs routinely clear out attacks, blow up corner kicks and immediately go on the offensive.

“That’s something we’ve worked on a lot because it hasn’t been good in the past,” Zepeda said. “If we don’t score, it’s OK, we’ll score some other way. If they score on us, then we’re playing catch-up over and over.

“That’s something (Covarrubias) – that guy is a beast – has been amazing with all season long. I don’t think he’s had one bad game. As soon as he gets a ball on his foot, he’s 100 percent. He’s like that all the time. I think he has six lungs.”

Lemon Bay’s season ends at 6-7-5, but the Mantas will return a significant amount of talent, including goalkeeper Vitalis Zidanavicius.

“From that second goal to the final 10 minutes, it was a fight,” Hertz said. “And there were a few times where I thought we’re going to get a goal, we’re going to get another and it’s just going to be a typical battle. But the shots were just heartbreaking. I just can’t explain it. I’ll go watch it on video. I’m sure there’s 10 times where it hits the post.”

The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
