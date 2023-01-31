Dr. Phil announces end of daytime talk show after 21 seasons: 'I have been blessed'

Dr. Phil McGraw is calling it quits on his eponymous daytime talk show after more than two decades on the air.

McGraw, who holds a doctorate in clinical psychology, said in a statement that while the show “has been an incredible chapter of my life and career,” he wants to pursue other projects after the show's 21st season.

“I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television,” McGraw said. “With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children.”

“Dr. Phil” will continue to air original episodes through its 2022-2023 television season.

Dr. Phil McGraw is walking away from his "Dr. Phil' talk show after 21 seasons to pursue other projects. Nicholas Hunt, Getty Images

Dr. Phil sued after teen alleges she was sexually assaulted at a Utah ranch he promoted: reports

'Dr Phil' turns 20: Host responds to backlash over his show 'exploiting' mental illness

As for his next move, McGraw says he will focus on prime-time programming and has plans to announce a strategic prime-time partnership that’s slated for release in 2024.

“I am compelled to engage with a broader audience because I have grave concerns for the American family, and I am determined to help restore a clarity of purpose as well as our core values,” McGraw said.

McGraw began his TV career on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in the late ’90s and later made his talk-show host debut with “Dr. Phil” in September 2002. The show was an instant smash, holding the No. 1 or 2 spot in its genre for its entire run, as well as scoring 31 Emmy nominations.

The show also attracted its fair share of controversy. In February 2022, a dozen current and former staffers of the syndicated talk show alleged a toxic and traumatizing work environment in a Buzzfeed report .

Those who spoke with BuzzFeed said they were often yelled at by executive producer Carla Pennington and other senior-level employees. Five of the interviewees claimed that during Pennington's blowups she ridiculed people as “idiots” or “stupid” and used other slurs.

“This show destroyed me mentally, emotionally, and physically,” an ex-staff member claimed at the time. “They make you feel like not only are you not worth anything, every single day you’re told how (expletive) you are, how horrible your work is, yet you're indispensable so they don't fire you. That type of mental game emotionally and physically carries with us into other positions after we leave the show.”

Aside from his hit talk show, McGraw is also a producer. His work includes the CBS series “Bull,” on which he served as executive producer, writer and co-creator. He also hosts the podcasts “Phil in the Blanks” and “Mystery & Murder: Analysis by Dr. Phil.”

'There is no relief': 'Dr. Phil' battles claims of toxic, racist environment in new report

Dr. Phil: Comparing coronavirus deaths to drowning, auto accidents were 'probably bad examples'

Contributing: Erin Jensen, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dr. Phil announces end of daytime talk show after 21 seasons: 'I have been blessed'