Boys Basketball: Colonia Holds Off Late Union Rally to Win, 46-40

UNION, NJ -- In a competitive county crossover matchup that both boys basketball teams were eager to make happen, Colonia built a 12-point second-half lead, then the Patriots had to withstand a late charge by Union before holding on for a 46-40 victory over the Farmers Tuesday afternoon.

Colonia (16-4) will probably be one of the top four seeds in the upcoming Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament. Union (9-8) just learned Tuesday that it has been seeded sixth for the Union County Tournament that begins next week.

A sluggish first half didn't initially make it appear like a match made in heaven, but Colonia played an almost perfect third quarter, and then Union showed a lot of mettle in cutting a 12-point deficit to two in the final minute of the game.

Colonia had a 38-27 lead early in the fourth quarter before Union went on a 13-4 run to close to within two, 42-40, on O'Malley King's layup with 29.5 seconds left. Center Noah Taylor, whose interior strength posed a problem for the Farmers all day, sank both ends of a one-and-one with 28.8 seconds left to give Colonia a 44-40 lead.

Then, on Union's next possession, reserve forward Dylan Conklin came up with a critical steal for the Patriots and then sank one of two foul shots at the other end with 21 seconds left to a 45-40 lead. Taylor then blocked a Union shot with eight seconds to go, and Jaeden Jones hit one of two from the line with 6.6 seconds left for Colonia.

Jones led Colonia with 14 points and two assists. Taylor had 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Anthony Gooden finished with nine points for the Patriots.

Riley Flood led Union with 15 points. Elijah Blackwell had eight points and two assists for the Farmers, who led, 19-13, late in the first half before Colonia closed out the second quarter with five straight points from Jones, who hit a 3-pointer with :08 left to cut Union's halftime lead to 19-18.

Those five points from Jones also ended up being the start of a 15-0 run for Colonia, which came out and scored the first 10 points of the third quarter, holding Union scoreless for more than five minutes.

"It was a combination of us refocusing on our scouting of them, and also, we played with more confidence and did a much better job with our ball reversals in the third quarter, which we weren't doing against a great athletic defensive team in Union in the first half," Colonia head coach Jose Rodriguez said of his team's third-quarter resurgence, during which the Patriots hit eight of 11 from the floor after shooting 30 percent (6-for-20) in the first half.

"We needed to get them in the first half," Union head coach Kevin Feeley said. "When you have an opportunity to get up on a good team like that, we could have jumped on them, and we didn't."

Taylor had four points inside the paint during the 10-0 run to start the second half, when Colonia exploited its advantage on the interior against the quick but outsized Farmers.

"Noah's gonna be ready to go every game," Rodriguez said of Taylor, his rugged, aggressive post player. "We did a better job getting him the ball in the post in the second half, and (forward) James Curet got a couple of huge putbacks for us in the second half, too."

The Farmers, though, have shown this season that they're a team that almost never goes away, and, even after missing nine of 11 shots in the third quarter and trailing by 11 points early in the fourth, they scrapped back. Flood put back a rebound, then sank a 3-pointer with 3:44 left to cut Colonia's lead to six, 38-32. Then, Blackwell made a steal and went in for a breakaway layup with 3:30 left to bring Union within four, 38-34.

Curet's rebound basket gave Colonia a 40-34 lead with 1:55 left before Ralph Brucal sank a 3-pointer from 24 feet away for Union with 1:13 showing, and Kasie McDowell sank a free throw with 50 seconds left to bring the Farmers within two, 40-38. Aiden Derkack hit both ends of a one-and-one with 39 seconds to go to give Colonia a 42-38 lead.

"When your guys are outsized all the time the way ours are against most teams, they get fatigued a little faster," Feeley said. "I thought that our energy level was pretty poor until later in the third quarter."

Both coaches, though, expressed mutual agreement that being able to arrange a competitive inter-county game like this was to both's benefit.

"I'm thankful both teams were able to make this work out," Rodriguez said of a game that was only added to the schedule a couple of days ago. "We're willing to play competitive teams and so are they."

"They had a team drop them from their schedule, and we saw it as a great opportunity to play a good basketball team," Feeley said. "You're gonna have to beat good teams like this in the (county and state) tournaments."



















