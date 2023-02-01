ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WKTV

Lake effect snow north, sunshine for the Mohawk Valley

Morning: Partly sunny. Lake-effect snow north. Lower 10s. Afternoon: Partly sunny. Lake-effect snow north. High 25. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 13. Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High 36. Low 4. We start out with some sunshine, however a completely different story for those of you in the North Country. Lake-effect begins to...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Sunshine for some Wednesday, lake-effect north

Tuesday Night: Chilly. Lows in the single digits. Wednesday Morning: Partly sunny. Lake-effect snow north. Lower 10s. Wednesday Afternoon: Partly sunny. Lake-effect snow north. Lower 20s. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Upper 10s. Chilly temperatures tonight with lows for some areas down into the single digits. We start out tomorrow with...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Frigid weather approaching Friday

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lake-effect snow north. Mid 10s. Thursday Morning: Partly sunny. Lower 20s. Thursday Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Lower 30s. Thursday Night: Scattered snow showers arriving late. Lower 10s. A pretty nice but chilly day for most of us today, however lake-effect clouds and snow are driving the weather...
WKTV

Fire destroys barn in town of Florence

TOWN OF FLORENCE, N.Y. – A barn in the town of Florence was destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon. Heavy black smoke was reported on Thompson Corners-Florence Road just after 1 p.m. Fire departments from Florence, Camden and Taberg responded to the scene to find a barn on fire. The...
WKTV

Pleasant day Thursday before the frigid weather this weekend

Morning: Partly sunny. Lower 20s. Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 36. Tonight: Scattered snow showers arriving late. Low -2 Tomorrow: Extremely cold and windy. High 3. Low -12. Wind chill values as low as -35. A seasonably nice day in store today, with highs in the lower 30s and sunshine moving...
WKTV

Bitter cold weather expected across CNY

Morning: Mostly cloudy and frigid. Around 0. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy and frigid. Dropping temperature 0 to -5 Tomorrow: Warming up quickly. High 12. Low 10. A wind chill warning is in effect for all of Central New York for Friday and Friday night. Wind chills are expected to bottom out between -20 to -30.
WKTV

Bitter cold on the way

Tonight: Snow squalls followed by much colder and windy weather. Low -3. Friday morning: Mostly cloudy and frigid. -5 to 0. Friday afternoon: Mostly cloudy and frigid. High 3. Friday evening: Mostly cloudy and frigid. -10 to 0. A wind chill warning is in effect for all of Central New...

