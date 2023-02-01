Read full article on original website
Lake effect snow north, sunshine for the Mohawk Valley
Morning: Partly sunny. Lake-effect snow north. Lower 10s. Afternoon: Partly sunny. Lake-effect snow north. High 25. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 13. Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High 36. Low 4. We start out with some sunshine, however a completely different story for those of you in the North Country. Lake-effect begins to...
More than 200,000 Texans lose power as another round of ice and freezing rain cripples parts of the southern and central US
Treacherous road conditions linked to the deaths of at least two people in Texas will bring more misery Wednesday as a fresh wave of ice and sleet hammer parts of the southern and central US. In Texas alone, more than 200,000 homes, businesses and other power customers had no electricity...
Fire destroys barn in town of Florence
TOWN OF FLORENCE, N.Y. – A barn in the town of Florence was destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon. Heavy black smoke was reported on Thompson Corners-Florence Road just after 1 p.m. Fire departments from Florence, Camden and Taberg responded to the scene to find a barn on fire. The...
Pleasant day Thursday before the frigid weather this weekend
Morning: Partly sunny. Lower 20s. Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 36. Tonight: Scattered snow showers arriving late. Low -2 Tomorrow: Extremely cold and windy. High 3. Low -12. Wind chill values as low as -35. A seasonably nice day in store today, with highs in the lower 30s and sunshine moving...
