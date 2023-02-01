White House: Harris will attend Tyre Nichols' funeral
Late Tuesday, Memphis media outlets reported that four of the five officers charged with murder had previous infractions on their records.
Late Tuesday, Memphis media outlets reported that four of the five officers charged with murder had previous infractions on their records.
KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.https://www.koamnewsnow.com/
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0