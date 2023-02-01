Read full article on original website
Iconic Seattle breakfast spot Beth’s Cafe reopens after closing during pandemic
The restaurant’s hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, until further notice.
Beth's Café in Seattle reopens after extended closure
SEATTLE — A popular Seattle diner reopened Wednesday after being closed for more than a year. Beth's Café along Aurora Avenue near Green Lake announced the reopening on Facebook. "Thank you for all the love and support, we hope to see you soon!!" the post concludes. The café...
KUOW
Fans line up for one last slice of Seattle history and say goodbye to Northlake Tavern
After nearly 70 years, Northlake Tavern and Pizza House — known for pizzas that easily weighed six pounds — has closed its doors. Gina Hamilton was a newcomer to Seattle in 1979 and was drawn to this place, not just for the pizza. “They’ve been around since 1954,”...
KING-5
Seattle startup Picnic Works is changing the way pizzas are made
SEATTLE — If you love pizza, this may be the best-smelling office in Seattle. "We are Picnic Works with our Seattle-based startup," said Scott Erickson, chief marketing officer for Picnic Works. "And we make robotic pizza assembly equipment for restaurants." "You have a really hard time finding people to...
Tri-City Herald
Candlelit dinner and ‘beautiful views’? This WA restaurant ranks among most romantic
One of the most romantic restaurants in Washington sits in an alley with a pink-colored door. Inside the restaurant at dinner time, the tables are covered in cloth and illuminated by candlelight. The view of the Elliott Bay twinkles through the windows on one end — and depending on the...
The Friends Experience comes to Seattle
SEATTLE — One of the most-watched television sitcoms of all time is coming to Seattle. Though "Friends" wrapped up its 10-season run in 2004, the fans continue to watch the show, buy the merchandise and quote the characters to this day. The popularity led to the creation of a...
This Restaurant Serves Washington's Best Tacos
LoveFood found the most delicious tacos in every state.
gigharbornow.org
Taco Time commercial shines spotlight on Gig Harbor
As part of its 60th anniversary celebration in 2022, Taco Time Northwest produced half a dozen of TV spots with distinctly Northwest vibes. Each commercial depicts a little slice-of-life moment in the daily activities of a typical Pacific Northwesterner, and shows how Taco Time fits in. Including, as many sharp-eyed...
Seattle retirement community celebrating Black History month with Bingo
SEATTLE — The Lakeshore retirement community in south Seattle is celebrating Black History Month by fusing history and one of the communities favorite pastime games: bingo. Black History Bingo focuses on the many Black trailblazers and will test residents on their knowledge of some iconic historical figures. Sheila Flowers...
Washington City Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
Bankrate ranked this destination at No. 3!
National Lego Day: Here's how a Seattle group is celebrating the iconic toy on Saturday
SEATTLE — Whether you’re a child or an AFOL (Adult Fan of Legos) you can join in the fun happening on Saturday because Jan. 28 is National Lego Day! National Lego Day commemorates the day the creator filed for a patent in Denmark in 1958. The seemingly simple...
This Washington Spot Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the best croissants in every state.
I'm a Seattle native and 'equity' is destroying my once beautiful, thriving city
Seattle is obsessed with "equity," the centerpiece of diversity, equity, and inclusion. As a result, the once lovely and livable Emerald City has lost its shine.
KOMO News
Woodland Park Zoo's brown bear cubs celebrate their 1st birthday
SEATTLE — Happy birthday, Ferniper!. On Monday, the Woodland Park Zoo celebrated brown bear cubs Fern and Juniper's 1st birthday. The cubs celebrated with an ice cake made of apple, cantaloupe, carrot, honeydew, pear, oranges, romaine, watermelon, yam, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, corn, papaya, and mango juices. Zoo staff estimates...
thetacomaledger.com
The great Tacoma Monkeyshine hunt
This week, Tacoma residents will search for elusive Monkeyshines for the 20th year. It’s that time of year again when Tacoma residents will be out and about hunting for elusive Monkeyshines. This year will mark the 20th year that Tacoma glass artists have kept with the tradition, hiding glass ornaments such as medallions and floats marked with the zodiac animal that corresponds with the Lunar New Year.
KOMO News
Eric's Heroes: Clay and all of his friends
The drive from Seattle to Granite Falls is a solid hour. The drive to Clay Mendenhall's home adds another 20 minutes, along winding mountain roads, with snow-capped peaks catching the sun along the way. The road follows Canyon Creek, which is so wild and beautiful that it seems nothing bad...
Seattle awarded $25.6 million 'Safe Streets' grant
SEATTLE — The City of Seattle was awarded a more than $25 million grant for projects to enhance safety in Rainier Valley, SODO, downtown, and the University District. The grant, awarded by the United States Department of Transportation, will also be used to help advance "Vision Zero," the city's plan to end traffic deaths and series injuries on city streets by 2030.
5 things to know Thursday
SEATTLE — A dryer fire at a Seattle dog daycare facility put more than 100 dogs in danger, but firefighters were able to clear the building just after noon. The fire was first reported before 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the 13000 block of Lake City Way NE. Seattle...
MyNorthwest.com
Gross: Can anti-intrusion fog system stop Seattle crime in its tracks?
Despite Seattle’s crime crisis continuing to worsen — while seemingly nothing is being done about it — a California-based company may have a creative solution to deter potential criminals and protect local businesses. The same systems in place aren’t working — that’s obvious. Outside-of-the-box thinking is necessary,...
KOMO News
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship provides food to hundreds of people a week
KENT, Wash. — There are hundreds of thousands of children in Washington state who live in a home with food insecurity. Organizations, like Food Lifeline, are working to get food into those homes through the programs they partner with. One of those organizations is New Beginnings Christian Fellowship. "That's...
KING 5
