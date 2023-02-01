ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KING 5

Beth's Café in Seattle reopens after extended closure

SEATTLE — A popular Seattle diner reopened Wednesday after being closed for more than a year. Beth's Café along Aurora Avenue near Green Lake announced the reopening on Facebook. "Thank you for all the love and support, we hope to see you soon!!" the post concludes. The café...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Seattle startup Picnic Works is changing the way pizzas are made

SEATTLE — If you love pizza, this may be the best-smelling office in Seattle. "We are Picnic Works with our Seattle-based startup," said Scott Erickson, chief marketing officer for Picnic Works. "And we make robotic pizza assembly equipment for restaurants." "You have a really hard time finding people to...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

The Friends Experience comes to Seattle

SEATTLE — One of the most-watched television sitcoms of all time is coming to Seattle. Though "Friends" wrapped up its 10-season run in 2004, the fans continue to watch the show, buy the merchandise and quote the characters to this day. The popularity led to the creation of a...
SEATTLE, WA
gigharbornow.org

Taco Time commercial shines spotlight on Gig Harbor

As part of its 60th anniversary celebration in 2022, Taco Time Northwest produced half a dozen of TV spots with distinctly Northwest vibes. Each commercial depicts a little slice-of-life moment in the daily activities of a typical Pacific Northwesterner, and shows how Taco Time fits in. Including, as many sharp-eyed...
GIG HARBOR, WA
KING 5

Seattle retirement community celebrating Black History month with Bingo

SEATTLE — The Lakeshore retirement community in south Seattle is celebrating Black History Month by fusing history and one of the communities favorite pastime games: bingo. Black History Bingo focuses on the many Black trailblazers and will test residents on their knowledge of some iconic historical figures. Sheila Flowers...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Woodland Park Zoo's brown bear cubs celebrate their 1st birthday

SEATTLE — Happy birthday, Ferniper!. On Monday, the Woodland Park Zoo celebrated brown bear cubs Fern and Juniper's 1st birthday. The cubs celebrated with an ice cake made of apple, cantaloupe, carrot, honeydew, pear, oranges, romaine, watermelon, yam, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, corn, papaya, and mango juices. Zoo staff estimates...
SEATTLE, WA
thetacomaledger.com

The great Tacoma Monkeyshine hunt

This week, Tacoma residents will search for elusive Monkeyshines for the 20th year. It’s that time of year again when Tacoma residents will be out and about hunting for elusive Monkeyshines. This year will mark the 20th year that Tacoma glass artists have kept with the tradition, hiding glass ornaments such as medallions and floats marked with the zodiac animal that corresponds with the Lunar New Year.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Eric's Heroes: Clay and all of his friends

The drive from Seattle to Granite Falls is a solid hour. The drive to Clay Mendenhall's home adds another 20 minutes, along winding mountain roads, with snow-capped peaks catching the sun along the way. The road follows Canyon Creek, which is so wild and beautiful that it seems nothing bad...
GRANITE FALLS, WA
KING 5

Seattle awarded $25.6 million 'Safe Streets' grant

SEATTLE — The City of Seattle was awarded a more than $25 million grant for projects to enhance safety in Rainier Valley, SODO, downtown, and the University District. The grant, awarded by the United States Department of Transportation, will also be used to help advance "Vision Zero," the city's plan to end traffic deaths and series injuries on city streets by 2030.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

5 things to know Thursday

SEATTLE — A dryer fire at a Seattle dog daycare facility put more than 100 dogs in danger, but firefighters were able to clear the building just after noon. The fire was first reported before 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the 13000 block of Lake City Way NE. Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Gross: Can anti-intrusion fog system stop Seattle crime in its tracks?

Despite Seattle’s crime crisis continuing to worsen — while seemingly nothing is being done about it — a California-based company may have a creative solution to deter potential criminals and protect local businesses. The same systems in place aren’t working — that’s obvious. Outside-of-the-box thinking is necessary,...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

New Beginnings Christian Fellowship provides food to hundreds of people a week

KENT, Wash. — There are hundreds of thousands of children in Washington state who live in a home with food insecurity. Organizations, like Food Lifeline, are working to get food into those homes through the programs they partner with. One of those organizations is New Beginnings Christian Fellowship. "That's...
KENT, WA
