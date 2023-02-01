Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
‘Operation Friday the 13th’ leads to more arrests in Cocke Co.
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - More arrests were attributed to “Operation Friday the 13th,” after three people were arrested in Cocke County Thursday, according to officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Jan. 13, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office executed the drug operation with the...
Kentucky State Police find missing child
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say the search for a missing girl has come to an end. According to police, 8-year-old Ares Asher was found about a mile away from her home in Harlan County. She was reported missing late Thursday afternoon after she walked away from the home. “Thank you to […]
WATE
Arrest made after pursuit caught on camera
A fugitive is currently in custody after a police chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to Loudon County Sheriff's Office.
wvlt.tv
K-9 captures man following chase in Loudon Co.
LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A police chase ended after a K-9 with the Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office caught the suspect after he crashed a car. Lenoir City police officers tried to make a traffic stop when the suspect, Christopher Taylor, fled, crashed his car, and then ran from officers.
wvlt.tv
Cracking down on drugs; law enforcement agencies’ plan to stop drug trafficking in East Tenn.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Deadly drugs are flooding East Tennessee from out of state, and it’s not going unnoticed by district attorneys. They shared their plan to crack down on the dangerous drug pipeline, and it’s already lead to dozens of arrests. “This is officially a hostile market...
Over $250,000 of counterfeit clothing seized from Knoxville store
A Knoxville man is facing charges including money laundering after officers conducted a search of the story he was operating, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
3 more arrested on drug charges following undercover operation in Cocke County
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — Three more people are in custody after a search warrant was issued Thursday following January’s “Operation Friday the 13th” undercover drug operation. The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office and S.W.A.T. team served two narcotic search warrants after narcotics were purchased from two homes on Fox Chase Road and another home on Hill […]
WTVC
4 children, 1 adult dead in Tennessee house fire
LUTTRELL, Tenn. — Tennessee officials are investigating the deaths of four children and one adult in a home that was destroyed by fire, authorities said. The blaze was reported Saturday afternoon at a home in the Union County community of Luttrell, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Keli McAlister told WVLT-TV. TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart confirmed the five fatalities.
One driver dead after I-40 crash in Knoxville
The Knoxville Police Department a two-car crash on I-40 that left one person dead Wednesday.
‘It’s on the interstate?’ 911 calls released from plane’s emergency landing in Knoxville
Nearly three weeks after a plane landed on I-40 East at Papermill, the 911 calls of those who reported the plane landing have been released.
DOJ: Man arrested in Knoxville, crossing state lines with minor
A man was arrested in Knoxville by Federal Bureau of Investigation on charges of transporting a minor in interstate commerce with the intent to engage in an unlawful sexual activity according to a release by the U.S. Department of Justice.
wvlt.tv
Catch Up Quick
Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space crisis at the university. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. One year after his death in the line...
Missing Knoxville man located in Kingsport
A Silver Alert has been requested for a Knoxville Man who has been missing since around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
wvlt.tv
Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’
One year after his death in the line of duty a memorial is being held for Sgt. Chris Jenkins in Loudon County. Your headlines from 2/3 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Stalker wanted in Anderson County, Drug bust in Cocke County, Memorial for SGT. Chris Jenkins today. Cracking down...
wvlt.tv
Anderson Co. woman claims an older man took pictures of teenage daughter’s bedroom
CLAXTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just one day after Cocke County officials warned of trespassers in the Cosby area, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office pursued stalking charges against a man who the sheriff said repeatedly visited a woman’s home. Heather Morgan was getting restless sleep as of late after...
WDEF
Officer involved shooting today near Sweetwater
SWEETWATER, Tennessee (WDEF) – The TBI will look into an officer-involved shooting this morning in Sweetwater. They say that US Marshals and Monroe County deputies were serving a warrant at a home on Hiwassee Road. The officers say they encountered the man they were looking forward and negotiating his...
sam1039.com
Laurel County Police Arrest Pair On Meth Charges
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Greg Poynter was dispatched to a business off West Cumberland Gap Parkway where a person was reportedly passed out. Deputy Pointer arrived to find 50-year-old Tammy Johnson and 43-year-old Alisha Sharpe, both of Barbourville. During the investigation both were found in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Sharpe was also found to have an outstanding Knox County warrant for public intoxication and identity theft. Both Johnson and Sharpe were arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Man found seriously injured after possible hit and run on Broadway
Knoxville Police are investigating after a man was injured in a possible hit and run.
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75
A Tennessee witness between LaFollette and Powell reported watching a rectangle-shaped object along I-75 South that seemed to be following his vehicle at 5:30 a.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
