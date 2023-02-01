ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papreplive.com

Downingtown West tops WC East, takes Ches-Mont National title

WEST GOSHEN >> The Downingtown West boys basketball team defeated West Chester East Thursday night at Jack Byrne Gymnasium in emphatic style, 55-36, leading wire-to-wire to capture the Ches-Mont National Division regular season crown. The win means the Whippets will be the No. 1 seed in next weekend’s Ches-Mont Final...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Closing in on title, Unionville takes care of business at Kennett

KENNETT SQUARE >> Except for some early game jitters – which can be expected in a rivalry game — the Unionville boys’ basketball squad took care of business on Thursday. Just one win away from securing the outright Ches-Mont American regular season crown, the visiting Longhorns blasted a game but overmatched Kennett squad, 54-31, on Senior Night at Reynolds Gymnasium.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
papreplive.com

Mercury roundup (Feb. 2): Perkiomen Valley boys basketball clinches PAC wild card in win over Spring-Ford

Highlights: Against top-ranked Spring-Ford, Perkiomen Valley had four different players score double-digits in a win over the Rams, snapping a 20-game win streak for the latter and earning a PAC wild card spot. Julian Sadler led with 19 points, Kyle Shawaluk scored 14, and both Morgan McKinney and Mason Thear had 12 apiece. Jacob Nguyen matched Sadler’s 19 points for Spring-Ford and EJ Campbell added 14.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

West Chester Henderson gets big win over Coatesville

WEST CHESTER >> The West Chester Henderson boys basketball team needed a win over Coatesville in the worst way Tuesday night at Richert Gymnasium to keep pace in the District 1 6A playoff race. Mission accomplished. The host Warriors jumped out to a big first period lead, then withstood a...
COATESVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

Eyeing post-season berths, Rustin blasts Great Valley

WESTTOWN >> Locked in a season-long battle to earn a berth in the four-team Ches-Mont and District 1 5A boys’ basketball tournaments, West Chester Rustin is playing like a team fighting for its postseason life. After handing Unionville its first Ches-Mont American defeat last week, the Golden Knights pummeled...
WEST CHESTER, PA
papreplive.com

DLN roundup: D-East’s Connor Shanahan scores 1,000th point, sets single-game scoring record with 59 points

Downingtown East’s Connor Shanahan scored his career 1,000th point, and also set a school single-game scoring record with 59 points, as the Cougars (7-13) boys basketball squad defeated Avon Grove, 102-93, in double overtime Tuesday. Shanahan scored four points in the first period, nine in the second quarter, 10 in the third period, 23 in the fourth quarter, two in the first overtime period and 11 in the second overtime.
EXTON, PA
papreplive.com

Methacton’s Kropp reaches 1,000 career points; Spring-Ford wins big, 60-35

ROYERSFORD >> There was a lot more than usual going on when Spring-Ford hosted Methacton in a Pioneer Athletic Conference girls basketball game on Tuesday night. In addition to the contest having league playoff seeding and Liberty Division championship implications and the Rams wanting to gain a bit of revenge after losing to the Warriors earlier in the season, there were also two players within range of reaching the 1,000-point mark for their careers.
NORRISTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Central Bucks East wins a thriller over Pennridge

EAST ROCKHILL — Joey Giordano’s game-winning buzzer beater climaxed an unwavering fourth-quarter effort by Central Bucks East Tuesday night. “Kyle (Barndt) threw me a good pass and I did what I could do,” said Giordano, who buried the decisive jump shot for the Patriots in a thrilling 61-59 victory over rival Pennridge. “This is one we needed to get. We had three games left (coming into this one) – all division games, so we just have to grind these games out.”
PERKASIE, PA
papreplive.com

Perseverance on display as Oxford’s McMillan and McKinney star on Sr. Night

OXFORD >> When it comes to wrestling hair and talent on the mat, Oxford’s Austin McMillan and Jeremy McKinney have plenty of both. McMillan, donning a mullet, and McKinney, with his long, shaggy blonde hair, have also had their fair share of bad breaks in the first three seasons, fighting through injury and the affects of a global pandemic.
OXFORD, PA
PennLive.com

Bishop McDevitt’s Kade Werner makes his college pick

Kade Werner proved to be one of the Mid-Penn’s most versatile and productive players across the past couple seasons. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. And that is something the Bishop McDevitt linebacker hopes to keep going at the next level after committing...
WYNCOTE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading Fightin' Phils name new manager for 2023 Season

READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils announced Tuesday their new team manager for the 2023 baseball season. Al Pedrique will take the helm as skipper when the R-Phils return to Baseballtown in April. He recently served a third-base coach for the Miami Marlins, under now-former manager and MLB legend...
READING, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia

The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

7 Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks Outside of Philadelphia

Can be summed up by its delicious components - a fresh roll, thinly sliced beef, grilled onions or mushrooms, and cheese. And no Philadelphia Cheesesteak is complete without Provolone, American, or the classic staple, Cheese Whiz. But where can you get a decent cheesesteak outside of Philly? We have you covered with The Best Cheesesteaks, Not in Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Is News Anchor Keith Jones Leaving NBC10 Philadelphia?

Some changes are coming to the news desk lineup at WCAU-TV. It was announced that Keith Jones wouldn’t be anchoring the weekday mornings anymore. But now his regular viewers are wondering if Keith Jones is leaving NBC10 and if the Emmy Award-winning journalist is staying at the Philadelphia news station. Find out what NBC10 said about the lineup change here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy