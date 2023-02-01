Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in NovemberWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
4 Stunning Ski Resorts Within Driving Distance To Lancaster, PA [Day Trips]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
First Friday in Lancaster City: 3 Events Worth Checking OutMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of DelawareEden ReportsNewark, DE
Food Banks and Non-Profits Accepting Donations This WinterMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
papreplive.com
Downingtown West tops WC East, takes Ches-Mont National title
WEST GOSHEN >> The Downingtown West boys basketball team defeated West Chester East Thursday night at Jack Byrne Gymnasium in emphatic style, 55-36, leading wire-to-wire to capture the Ches-Mont National Division regular season crown. The win means the Whippets will be the No. 1 seed in next weekend’s Ches-Mont Final...
papreplive.com
Closing in on title, Unionville takes care of business at Kennett
KENNETT SQUARE >> Except for some early game jitters – which can be expected in a rivalry game — the Unionville boys’ basketball squad took care of business on Thursday. Just one win away from securing the outright Ches-Mont American regular season crown, the visiting Longhorns blasted a game but overmatched Kennett squad, 54-31, on Senior Night at Reynolds Gymnasium.
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Feb. 2): Perkiomen Valley boys basketball clinches PAC wild card in win over Spring-Ford
Highlights: Against top-ranked Spring-Ford, Perkiomen Valley had four different players score double-digits in a win over the Rams, snapping a 20-game win streak for the latter and earning a PAC wild card spot. Julian Sadler led with 19 points, Kyle Shawaluk scored 14, and both Morgan McKinney and Mason Thear had 12 apiece. Jacob Nguyen matched Sadler’s 19 points for Spring-Ford and EJ Campbell added 14.
papreplive.com
Spring-Ford’s Azzara surpasses 1,000-point milestone but Perkiomen Valley takes PAC Liberty title
GRATERFORD >> Anna Azzara nailed a 3-pointer with 34 seconds remaining in the first quarter to put the junior guard over 1,000 career points. What came next tells you the sort of occasion Thursday night’s matchup between Spring-Ford and Perkiomen Valley was. Instead of the newly-customary game stoppage for...
papreplive.com
Plymouth Whitemarsh clinches outright SOL Liberty title with win over Upper Dublin
WHITEMARSH >> Last year, Plymouth Whitemarsh and Upper Dublin shared the Suburban One League Liberty Division championship. This year, the Colonials clinched at least a share of the title when they beat Hatboro-Horsham Tuesday night. They entered Thursday’s game against Upper Dublin with a two-game lead over the Cardinals with two games to play.
papreplive.com
West Chester Henderson gets big win over Coatesville
WEST CHESTER >> The West Chester Henderson boys basketball team needed a win over Coatesville in the worst way Tuesday night at Richert Gymnasium to keep pace in the District 1 6A playoff race. Mission accomplished. The host Warriors jumped out to a big first period lead, then withstood a...
papreplive.com
Eyeing post-season berths, Rustin blasts Great Valley
WESTTOWN >> Locked in a season-long battle to earn a berth in the four-team Ches-Mont and District 1 5A boys’ basketball tournaments, West Chester Rustin is playing like a team fighting for its postseason life. After handing Unionville its first Ches-Mont American defeat last week, the Golden Knights pummeled...
papreplive.com
DLN roundup: D-East’s Connor Shanahan scores 1,000th point, sets single-game scoring record with 59 points
Downingtown East’s Connor Shanahan scored his career 1,000th point, and also set a school single-game scoring record with 59 points, as the Cougars (7-13) boys basketball squad defeated Avon Grove, 102-93, in double overtime Tuesday. Shanahan scored four points in the first period, nine in the second quarter, 10 in the third period, 23 in the fourth quarter, two in the first overtime period and 11 in the second overtime.
papreplive.com
Methacton’s Kropp reaches 1,000 career points; Spring-Ford wins big, 60-35
ROYERSFORD >> There was a lot more than usual going on when Spring-Ford hosted Methacton in a Pioneer Athletic Conference girls basketball game on Tuesday night. In addition to the contest having league playoff seeding and Liberty Division championship implications and the Rams wanting to gain a bit of revenge after losing to the Warriors earlier in the season, there were also two players within range of reaching the 1,000-point mark for their careers.
Carino club to induct eight new members into South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame
The Albert Carino Basketball Clubs of South Jersey will induct eight new members into the South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame at its annual ceremony Sunday at the Holiday Inn, Route 70 in Cherry Hill. The club has flourished since founded in 1962, promoting South Jersey high school basketball and...
papreplive.com
Central Bucks East wins a thriller over Pennridge
EAST ROCKHILL — Joey Giordano’s game-winning buzzer beater climaxed an unwavering fourth-quarter effort by Central Bucks East Tuesday night. “Kyle (Barndt) threw me a good pass and I did what I could do,” said Giordano, who buried the decisive jump shot for the Patriots in a thrilling 61-59 victory over rival Pennridge. “This is one we needed to get. We had three games left (coming into this one) – all division games, so we just have to grind these games out.”
papreplive.com
Perseverance on display as Oxford’s McMillan and McKinney star on Sr. Night
OXFORD >> When it comes to wrestling hair and talent on the mat, Oxford’s Austin McMillan and Jeremy McKinney have plenty of both. McMillan, donning a mullet, and McKinney, with his long, shaggy blonde hair, have also had their fair share of bad breaks in the first three seasons, fighting through injury and the affects of a global pandemic.
Bishop McDevitt’s Kade Werner makes his college pick
Kade Werner proved to be one of the Mid-Penn’s most versatile and productive players across the past couple seasons. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. And that is something the Bishop McDevitt linebacker hopes to keep going at the next level after committing...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading Fightin' Phils name new manager for 2023 Season
READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils announced Tuesday their new team manager for the 2023 baseball season. Al Pedrique will take the helm as skipper when the R-Phils return to Baseballtown in April. He recently served a third-base coach for the Miami Marlins, under now-former manager and MLB legend...
After Being Disrespected by His Teacher, Norristown Native Passed on Pro Sports Career to Become Historian
As a child, Norristown native Charles Blockson was told by a teacher that his heritage had no history worth learning, writes Avi Wolfman-Arent for Billy Penn. “Negros were born to serve white people,” the teacher said. The horrific comment put young Blockson on a mission to chronicle and preserve...
Eagles Fan Ripped Off In Phony Ticket Scam, State Police Say
The Philadelphia Eagles won big over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but one Birds fan wasn't able to attend. A 39-year-old Lower Macungie man told state police he'd arranged to buy tickets to the game at Lincoln Financial Field from a fellow Facebook user for only $350 on Monday, Jan 23, troopers said in a statement.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia
The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
PhillyBite
7 Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks Outside of Philadelphia
Can be summed up by its delicious components - a fresh roll, thinly sliced beef, grilled onions or mushrooms, and cheese. And no Philadelphia Cheesesteak is complete without Provolone, American, or the classic staple, Cheese Whiz. But where can you get a decent cheesesteak outside of Philly? We have you covered with The Best Cheesesteaks, Not in Philly.
earnthenecklace.com
Is News Anchor Keith Jones Leaving NBC10 Philadelphia?
Some changes are coming to the news desk lineup at WCAU-TV. It was announced that Keith Jones wouldn’t be anchoring the weekday mornings anymore. But now his regular viewers are wondering if Keith Jones is leaving NBC10 and if the Emmy Award-winning journalist is staying at the Philadelphia news station. Find out what NBC10 said about the lineup change here.
‘Profound Grief, Debilitating Pain’ Put This Kennett Square Woman on the Path to Her Current Profession
Erin Bobo, a Kennett Square-based myofascial release therapist, has been healing both people and horses for more than two decades, writes Richard Gaw for the Chester County Press. Several life-changing events put Bobo on a path to her current profession. During her senior year at Kennett High School, her beloved...
