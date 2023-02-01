ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abington Township, PA

papreplive.com

Mercury roundup (Feb. 2): Perkiomen Valley boys basketball clinches PAC wild card in win over Spring-Ford

Highlights: Against top-ranked Spring-Ford, Perkiomen Valley had four different players score double-digits in a win over the Rams, snapping a 20-game win streak for the latter and earning a PAC wild card spot. Julian Sadler led with 19 points, Kyle Shawaluk scored 14, and both Morgan McKinney and Mason Thear had 12 apiece. Jacob Nguyen matched Sadler’s 19 points for Spring-Ford and EJ Campbell added 14.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

Downingtown West tops WC East, takes Ches-Mont National title

WEST GOSHEN >> The Downingtown West boys basketball team defeated West Chester East Thursday night at Jack Byrne Gymnasium in emphatic style, 55-36, leading wire-to-wire to capture the Ches-Mont National Division regular season crown. The win means the Whippets will be the No. 1 seed in next weekend’s Ches-Mont Final...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Pope John Paul II stages stunning rally over Upper Merion to make PAC playoffs

UPPER POVIDENCE >> The Pope John Paul II girls basketball team scored just eight points through the first three quarters on Thursday night. But, amazingly, the Golden Panthers were still within striking range of Upper Merion in a game that would decide second place in the Frontier Division and a berth in the Pioneer Athletic Conference Final Six playoffs.
UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
papreplive.com

McConnaha scores 24 as Souderton tops North Penn, ends night with outright SOL Colonial title

TOWAMENCIN >> The mask was off and Teya McConnaha was on for the Souderton girls basketball team Tuesday night. No longer wearing the facemask to protect the broken nose suffered against Georgia’s Galloway School at the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational Dec. 31, McConnaha provided the Indians an early offensive spark, scoring the last eight points of the first quarter to give them a 12-6 lead over host North Penn.
SOUDERTON, PA
papreplive.com

Pottstown boys basketball mounts comeback over Phoenixville in PAC playoff push

POTTSTOWN >> Pottstown boys basketball coach Ken Ivory had to take a moment to gather himself in the locker room following a 36-minute emotional rollercoaster. “I need to sit down. I’m gonna pass out, holy crap,” Ivory said, wiping the sweat from his forehead with his blue sleeveless shirt after much screaming, dancing and nearly crying tears of joy. “I’m sorry, I’m ready. My heart, dude.”
POTTSTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Central Bucks East wins a thriller over Pennridge

EAST ROCKHILL — Joey Giordano’s game-winning buzzer beater climaxed an unwavering fourth-quarter effort by Central Bucks East Tuesday night. “Kyle (Barndt) threw me a good pass and I did what I could do,” said Giordano, who buried the decisive jump shot for the Patriots in a thrilling 61-59 victory over rival Pennridge. “This is one we needed to get. We had three games left (coming into this one) – all division games, so we just have to grind these games out.”
PERKASIE, PA
papreplive.com

Closing in on title, Unionville takes care of business at Kennett

KENNETT SQUARE >> Except for some early game jitters – which can be expected in a rivalry game — the Unionville boys’ basketball squad took care of business on Thursday. Just one win away from securing the outright Ches-Mont American regular season crown, the visiting Longhorns blasted a game but overmatched Kennett squad, 54-31, on Senior Night at Reynolds Gymnasium.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
papreplive.com

Henderson rallies to edge Coatesville for fifth straight win

COATESVILLE >> Two teams coming in on four-game winning streaks, played a game Tuesday befitting that pace — close, tense, hard-fought — with even a touch of the surreal thrown in for good measure,. West Chester Henderson rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring Coatesville, 9-4, in the final...
COATESVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

Eyeing post-season berths, Rustin blasts Great Valley

WESTTOWN >> Locked in a season-long battle to earn a berth in the four-team Ches-Mont and District 1 5A boys’ basketball tournaments, West Chester Rustin is playing like a team fighting for its postseason life. After handing Unionville its first Ches-Mont American defeat last week, the Golden Knights pummeled...
WEST CHESTER, PA
papreplive.com

DLN roundup: D-East’s Connor Shanahan scores 1,000th point, sets single-game scoring record with 59 points

Downingtown East’s Connor Shanahan scored his career 1,000th point, and also set a school single-game scoring record with 59 points, as the Cougars (7-13) boys basketball squad defeated Avon Grove, 102-93, in double overtime Tuesday. Shanahan scored four points in the first period, nine in the second quarter, 10 in the third period, 23 in the fourth quarter, two in the first overtime period and 11 in the second overtime.
EXTON, PA
papreplive.com

Boys Basketball: Defense is Keys to the game as Chichester tops Penn Wood

UPPER CHICHESTER — Akhir Keys called it Chichester’s “statement defense.” The Eagles, however, would make a statement or two on the defensive side Tuesday night against Penn Wood, and Keys was just one of a host of Eagles doing the talking. Keys kept Delaware County’s leading...
EAGLE, PA
papreplive.com

West Chester Henderson gets big win over Coatesville

WEST CHESTER >> The West Chester Henderson boys basketball team needed a win over Coatesville in the worst way Tuesday night at Richert Gymnasium to keep pace in the District 1 6A playoff race. Mission accomplished. The host Warriors jumped out to a big first period lead, then withstood a...
COATESVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

Perseverance on display as Oxford’s McMillan and McKinney star on Sr. Night

OXFORD >> When it comes to wrestling hair and talent on the mat, Oxford’s Austin McMillan and Jeremy McKinney have plenty of both. McMillan, donning a mullet, and McKinney, with his long, shaggy blonde hair, have also had their fair share of bad breaks in the first three seasons, fighting through injury and the affects of a global pandemic.
OXFORD, PA
TAPinto.net

Body of Dead Man Found on Side of Street Road West of Easton Road

WARRINGTON, PA—Warrington police suspect that a body found on an embankment on Street Road on Wednesday afternoon was possibly struck by a car the previous night. The deceased, a Black man from Philadelphia, was found about 3 p.m. on Feb. 1. Warrington Ambulance arrived on the scene with the police and pronounced the man dead. The police aren’t releasing the man’s identity until the family can be contacted. Officials were on the scene investigating into the evening hours. They anticipated that they would keep the westbound section of Street Road closed until about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA

