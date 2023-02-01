Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
FREE Pizza at Joseph's Pizza Parlor in Celebration of National Pizza DayMarilyn JohnsonRockledge, PA
5 of Our Favorite Taco Spots in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
papreplive.com
Plymouth Whitemarsh edges rival Upper Dublin to clinch at least a share of SOL Liberty title
UPPER DUBLIN >> Abby Sharpe’s determined drive to the hoop in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter unlocked the door to a fourth straight division title for Plymouth Whitemarsh. Sharpe’s basket followed by one final Colonial stop at the other end produced a 28-26 victory over rival Upper...
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Feb. 2): Perkiomen Valley boys basketball clinches PAC wild card in win over Spring-Ford
Highlights: Against top-ranked Spring-Ford, Perkiomen Valley had four different players score double-digits in a win over the Rams, snapping a 20-game win streak for the latter and earning a PAC wild card spot. Julian Sadler led with 19 points, Kyle Shawaluk scored 14, and both Morgan McKinney and Mason Thear had 12 apiece. Jacob Nguyen matched Sadler’s 19 points for Spring-Ford and EJ Campbell added 14.
papreplive.com
Spring-Ford’s Azzara surpasses 1,000-point milestone but Perkiomen Valley takes PAC Liberty title
GRATERFORD >> Anna Azzara nailed a 3-pointer with 34 seconds remaining in the first quarter to put the junior guard over 1,000 career points. What came next tells you the sort of occasion Thursday night’s matchup between Spring-Ford and Perkiomen Valley was. Instead of the newly-customary game stoppage for...
papreplive.com
Downingtown West tops WC East, takes Ches-Mont National title
WEST GOSHEN >> The Downingtown West boys basketball team defeated West Chester East Thursday night at Jack Byrne Gymnasium in emphatic style, 55-36, leading wire-to-wire to capture the Ches-Mont National Division regular season crown. The win means the Whippets will be the No. 1 seed in next weekend’s Ches-Mont Final...
papreplive.com
Pope John Paul II stages stunning rally over Upper Merion to make PAC playoffs
UPPER POVIDENCE >> The Pope John Paul II girls basketball team scored just eight points through the first three quarters on Thursday night. But, amazingly, the Golden Panthers were still within striking range of Upper Merion in a game that would decide second place in the Frontier Division and a berth in the Pioneer Athletic Conference Final Six playoffs.
papreplive.com
McConnaha scores 24 as Souderton tops North Penn, ends night with outright SOL Colonial title
TOWAMENCIN >> The mask was off and Teya McConnaha was on for the Souderton girls basketball team Tuesday night. No longer wearing the facemask to protect the broken nose suffered against Georgia’s Galloway School at the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational Dec. 31, McConnaha provided the Indians an early offensive spark, scoring the last eight points of the first quarter to give them a 12-6 lead over host North Penn.
papreplive.com
North Penn survives Souderton’s 4th-quarter rally to win 11th straight
TOWAMENCIN >> It did not seem earlier in the fourth quarter the North Penn boys basketball was going to need a clutch basket from Mario Sgro to extend its winning streak to 11 games. The senior, however, was confident that when the time came he could come through in the...
papreplive.com
Pottstown boys basketball mounts comeback over Phoenixville in PAC playoff push
POTTSTOWN >> Pottstown boys basketball coach Ken Ivory had to take a moment to gather himself in the locker room following a 36-minute emotional rollercoaster. “I need to sit down. I’m gonna pass out, holy crap,” Ivory said, wiping the sweat from his forehead with his blue sleeveless shirt after much screaming, dancing and nearly crying tears of joy. “I’m sorry, I’m ready. My heart, dude.”
papreplive.com
Central Bucks East wins a thriller over Pennridge
EAST ROCKHILL — Joey Giordano’s game-winning buzzer beater climaxed an unwavering fourth-quarter effort by Central Bucks East Tuesday night. “Kyle (Barndt) threw me a good pass and I did what I could do,” said Giordano, who buried the decisive jump shot for the Patriots in a thrilling 61-59 victory over rival Pennridge. “This is one we needed to get. We had three games left (coming into this one) – all division games, so we just have to grind these games out.”
papreplive.com
Closing in on title, Unionville takes care of business at Kennett
KENNETT SQUARE >> Except for some early game jitters – which can be expected in a rivalry game — the Unionville boys’ basketball squad took care of business on Thursday. Just one win away from securing the outright Ches-Mont American regular season crown, the visiting Longhorns blasted a game but overmatched Kennett squad, 54-31, on Senior Night at Reynolds Gymnasium.
papreplive.com
Henderson rallies to edge Coatesville for fifth straight win
COATESVILLE >> Two teams coming in on four-game winning streaks, played a game Tuesday befitting that pace — close, tense, hard-fought — with even a touch of the surreal thrown in for good measure,. West Chester Henderson rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring Coatesville, 9-4, in the final...
papreplive.com
Eyeing post-season berths, Rustin blasts Great Valley
WESTTOWN >> Locked in a season-long battle to earn a berth in the four-team Ches-Mont and District 1 5A boys’ basketball tournaments, West Chester Rustin is playing like a team fighting for its postseason life. After handing Unionville its first Ches-Mont American defeat last week, the Golden Knights pummeled...
papreplive.com
DLN roundup: D-East’s Connor Shanahan scores 1,000th point, sets single-game scoring record with 59 points
Downingtown East’s Connor Shanahan scored his career 1,000th point, and also set a school single-game scoring record with 59 points, as the Cougars (7-13) boys basketball squad defeated Avon Grove, 102-93, in double overtime Tuesday. Shanahan scored four points in the first period, nine in the second quarter, 10 in the third period, 23 in the fourth quarter, two in the first overtime period and 11 in the second overtime.
papreplive.com
Boys Basketball: Defense is Keys to the game as Chichester tops Penn Wood
UPPER CHICHESTER — Akhir Keys called it Chichester’s “statement defense.” The Eagles, however, would make a statement or two on the defensive side Tuesday night against Penn Wood, and Keys was just one of a host of Eagles doing the talking. Keys kept Delaware County’s leading...
papreplive.com
West Chester Henderson gets big win over Coatesville
WEST CHESTER >> The West Chester Henderson boys basketball team needed a win over Coatesville in the worst way Tuesday night at Richert Gymnasium to keep pace in the District 1 6A playoff race. Mission accomplished. The host Warriors jumped out to a big first period lead, then withstood a...
papreplive.com
Perseverance on display as Oxford’s McMillan and McKinney star on Sr. Night
OXFORD >> When it comes to wrestling hair and talent on the mat, Oxford’s Austin McMillan and Jeremy McKinney have plenty of both. McMillan, donning a mullet, and McKinney, with his long, shaggy blonde hair, have also had their fair share of bad breaks in the first three seasons, fighting through injury and the affects of a global pandemic.
PA Native, NJ Mom Of Five Dies In Crash Headed To 2nd Job
Christine Severino, a Pennsylvania native and New Jersey mom of five, was on her way to her second job when she was killed in a car accident in Tredyffrin Township on Saturday, Jan. 28, her loved ones say. She was 41. Chrissie, as the Pennsville mom's friends and family knew her, was born…
After Being Disrespected by His Teacher, Norristown Native Passed on Pro Sports Career to Become Historian
As a child, Norristown native Charles Blockson was told by a teacher that his heritage had no history worth learning, writes Avi Wolfman-Arent for Billy Penn. “Negros were born to serve white people,” the teacher said. The horrific comment put young Blockson on a mission to chronicle and preserve...
Body of Dead Man Found on Side of Street Road West of Easton Road
WARRINGTON, PA—Warrington police suspect that a body found on an embankment on Street Road on Wednesday afternoon was possibly struck by a car the previous night. The deceased, a Black man from Philadelphia, was found about 3 p.m. on Feb. 1. Warrington Ambulance arrived on the scene with the police and pronounced the man dead. The police aren’t releasing the man’s identity until the family can be contacted. Officials were on the scene investigating into the evening hours. They anticipated that they would keep the westbound section of Street Road closed until about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.
Salem County, NJ, Mom of 5 Dies After Hitting Car Head-on in PA
PENNSVILLE — A single mother of five was killed in a wrong-way head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania, early Saturday morning. Pennsylvania State Police said Christine Severino, 41, of Pennsville, was driving west on Route 422 in Tredyffrin around 3:25 AM when she was hit by a 29-year-old from Philadelphia driving the wrong way.
Comments / 0