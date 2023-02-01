Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Winter weather conditions reported across parts of W.Va. and Ky.
WEST VIRGINIA/KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Drivers throughout much of Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, and Boone counties in West Virginia woke up to wet roads and the potential for icy patches Wednesday morning, as temperatures kept falling below freezing. Multiple crews have been out treating the roads. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, winter weather conditions...
WTVQ
Missing Ky. flood victim declared legally dead
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Missing flood victim Vanessa Baker has been declared legally dead, six months after the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Family members of Baker’s confirmed the news to ABC 36. A family member tells us Baker was declared legally dead on Monday. Baker was...
wymt.com
Kentucky seeks to relocate historic bridge
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky transportation officials are seeking a new home for a historic bridge that’s being replaced next year. The Georges Creek Bridge is located on Kentucky 581 in Lawrence County, though it was closed to traffic in 2019. The Transportation Cabinet said in a statement that...
wymt.com
EKY residents experience high electric bills
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures are dropping, and power bills are rising, leaving some electric customers with sticker shock when they get their monthly bills. According to Electricity Local, Kentucky’s residential electricity consumption ranks 7th in the nation. The average residential bill is $138 a month in the Commonwealth,...
Louisa Middle School in Kentucky given ‘all-clear’ after anonymous bomb threat
LOUISA, KY (WOWK) – The Louisa Police Department is investigating after a Kentucky school received an anonymous bomb threat this morning. According to Lawrence County Schools, administrators at Louisa Middle School received the threat this morning, Thursday, Feb. 2, and immediately evacuated the building and contacted authorities. LCS Superintendent Dr. Robbie Fletcher says authorities made […]
thebigsandynews.com
Johnson family loses home, vehicles in fire
PAINTSVILLE — A Johnson County couple lost their home and vehicles in a fire early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post by Kirk Law Firm. The Red Bush Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post that it was called out about 1 a.m. Saturday to the home of Jordan and Misty Compton, where firefighters found a fully involved house along with two vehicles parked close to the structure.
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates | Justice: Delivered, delayed or denied?
STANTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A blue light and a flag inside the Powell County Sheriff’s Office honor the brotherhood and sisterhood of those who serve and protect their communities. A calendar from 1992 and another framed photo along the same wall serve as somber reminders of two lives taken...
wbontv.com
Madison County wet vote petition yields nearly 12,000 signatures
Proponents of seeing Madison County go entirely wet turned in over 11,500 signatures Tuesday from the petition drive that has been ongoing for the last few months. The petition is the first step in a long process to vote Madison County wet. If the petition has the required registered voter signatures of 7590, then the measure will be put before voters on the upcoming May ballot.
wymt.com
Police in one SEKY county warning businesses about counterfeit $50 bills
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two police organizations in one Southeastern Kentucky county have a warning for businesses in their area: Watch out for funny money. In a post on the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, officials say they were tipped off by the Harlan Police Department that counterfeit $50 bills are in circulation in the county.
WKYT 27
Woman missing since EKY flooding declared legally dead
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman who has been missing since the flooding in Eastern Kentucky has been declared legally dead. Vanessa Baker went missing from the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County. The Herald Leader says the ruling was made Monday according to findings by Breathitt District Judge...
wymt.com
Cracked windshield leads to multiple charges for Kentucky woman
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County woman is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop that stemmed from a cracked windshield. On Tuesday night, London Police stopped a car on North Main Street following complaints about a car driving in what other drivers called a reckless manner. During...
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
ASHLAND, Ky. (February 1, 2023)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
wdrb.com
Wounded Kentucky veteran surprised with new vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wounded veteran got a decked out surprised. Almost a year ago, a group of Jeff Wyler employees created the "Jeff Wyler Family First" committee to come up with ideas that could give back to the community. On Wednesday, they gave away a 2020 Toyota 4Rrunner,...
wymt.com
Johnson County officials looking for missing person
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Johnson County are looking for a missing person. Nina Hitchcock was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Sitka community. She was wearing green scrub pants and leaving her home in a silver SUV with two men. If you have any information,...
Missing Laurel County teen found safe
Authorities in Laurel County are asking for help locating a runaway teenager.
Church burglary led to arrest in Powell County
Powell County authorities responded to a burglary at a church Tuesday.
mountaincitizen.com
Debord woman dies in Route 3 crash
DAVELLA — A Monday afternoon accident on New Route 3 near Venters Branch resulted in the death of a Debord resident. Martin County Sheriff John Kirk received a call at 3:19 p.m. Monday reporting an SUV alongside Route 3 with airbags deployed and no sign of anyone around. Kirk dispatched Deputy Billy Patrick to the scene. While Patrick was en route, 911 dropped the tones for the Inez Volunteer Fire Department and the sheriff’s office to respond to a vehicle crash with one person reportedly inside the front seat slumped over under the airbags.
Kentucky man arrested for stealing $41,000 worth of TV, internet and telephone wire
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. — A 52-year-old man in Knox County, Kentucky was arrested for stealing several thousands of feet of TV, internet and telephone wire, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Department. Tony Gray stole the wiring from utility poles in Flat Lick. This caused the loss of TV,...
wymt.com
More details released in death of Rockcastle County infant
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - 2-1-2023 Update: Two people are facing charges after a 7-month-old baby died in August. The baby’s mother and then-boyfriend are facing charges. An indictment was returned on Friday and it states Kirsten Durham, 23, and Johnathan Durbin, 32, wantonly caused the death of the baby.
Fetal remains found at Kentucky sewer plant
A worker at the plant found the fetus around 10 a.m. Thursday and called the Paintsville Police Department.
Comments / 0