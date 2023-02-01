ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

MDOT prepares for another round of ice storms in Mississippi

By Bria Jones
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23fKbK_0kYCzxAF00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The roads were slick and slushy in DeSoto County Tuesday as residents grabbed last-minute essentials before another round of ice storms hit the Mid-South.

At one point, there was a lot of freezing rain, which not only made the roads dangerous but also led to power outages. We saw accidents in the county but thankfully nothing major.

Second round of ice storm expected Tuesday afternoon

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said their crews have been working around the clock to salt and sand the roads since Monday night.

With the third round of winter weather, they are expecting twice as much ice, so they are urging people to stay inside.

Ice causes hazardous driving, traffic headache across Mid-South

We spoke with MDOT and people grabbing last-minute essentials about braving the winter storm.

“We saw a couple people slide off the road in DeSoto County. I saw them on the cameras and state troopers wreckers pulling them out of the ditch and just as soon as they pull one person out we saw somebody else slide into the ditch so it’s very slick in some spots,” said David Kenney with MDOT.

MDOT said to stay inside if possible, and if you must get out just take it slow.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 2

Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Roads can still be tricky as refreezing occurs, most of Mississippi drying out

It’s finally Friday and our stretch of rain is finally over! Before washing those boots and drying out those umbrellas, the National Weather Service is cautioning people driving in north Mississippi to take it easy as yesterday’s heavy rainfall could still cause some icy pockets on highways. If you have travel plans this morning and it’s below freezing, give yourself some extra time.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

North Mississippi crews prep for latest round of winter weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Icy conditions slowed life down in North Mississippi. Schools were closed due to iced-over roads, and far fewer people made their morning commute. For those who braved the elements, that commute was at a much slower speed. DeSoto County Director of Emergency Services Chris Olson said...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Ice storm aftermath cuts power for thousands

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The number of power outages is climbing across Memphis and the Mid-South on Thursday, after several rounds of ice-coated trees and power lines. By 9 a.m. Thursday, more than 17,000 customers in Shelby County were without power, or just under 4% of customers, Memphis Light, Gas & Water reported. Entergy, which supplies […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MLGW restoring power as ice weighs down trees, powerlines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of people are in the dark after three ice storms slammed the Mid-South.  Pierre Landaiche is staying positive after his power was knocked out early Thursday morning. He said the outage came after this massive tree fell in his neighborhood near North Highland and Waynoka Avenue. “I’ve got a generator going. […]
BARTLETT, TN
wcbi.com

A few more hours of rain before the sun

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Power outages and black ice remain on roadways for NW Mississippi. Rain continues to fall through our Thursday. Sun returns into the forecast late morning Friday. Temperatures will be warming up through the weekend!. THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain showers will continue through the evening hours, eventually pushing SE...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: More ice, rain on the way

Has anyone made a groundhog movie about rain in Mississippi? Thousands of folks are celebrating the famous creature up in Pennsylvania today, but many people in Mississippi are hoping for a change in our weather pattern. More ice is possible in northern counties while the rest of the state will be dealing with rain will be quite heavy in some places.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Motorists encouraged to drive cautiously amid possible icy conditions

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Most areas in Northeast Mississippi were clear of widespread ice on roads and bridges, but motorists were still urged to be cautious when venturing out. Isolated patches of ice were reported on bridges in Alcorn and Tishomingo counties. Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol were helping monitor road conditions across their nine-county coverage area.
TISHOMINGO COUNTY, MS
WREG

ARDOT provides update on Arkansas road conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State officials in Arkansas say keeping the roads clear is their top priority as the state braces for a third round of ice storms while still recovering from the first two. Tuesday night’s winter storm left roads across east Arkansas covered in a thick sheet of ice. Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesperson […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Several counties upgraded to ice storm warming while snow and ice threats move southward

National Weather Service offices in Jackson and Memphis have upgraded winter weather advisories across a large portion of Mississippi for tonight through Thursday morning. Road conditions will deteriorate quickly in areas that receive accumulating ice, causing dangerous driving conditions. As of this afternoon, the ice threat stretches all the way...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Winter storm causing major problems for several southern states

JACKSON, Miss. — Meteorologists across the southeast have been warning the public about this winter storm that has caused dangerous road conditions. Memphis, Tennessee, could see a tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation by the end of this system moving through. Several rounds of freezing...
MEMPHIS, TN
KFVS12

Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy conditions, especially on rural secondary highways. While the morning sunshine is slowly melting the ice, it is also creating slick roads that cause driving conditions to be as bad as they were after the freezing rain and sleet hit the Heartland earlier in the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
WREG

Ice storm warning coming to an end

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As of now, this week’s ice storm warning is set to end Thursday at 12 p.m. Most of the counties in the News Channel 3 viewing have been affected. Here is Todd Demers’ forecast as of Thursday morning: Our Ice Storm Warning is finally coming to an end with the return of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Icy roads, car crashes and fallen trees on Memphis streets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The ice storm warning that started Monday is still creating hazards for motorists across the Mid-South. WREG has the latest on the road conditions throughout the area. Note: These situations may change rapidly. Jackknifed Trailor A semi-truck slid on the 101 Connector at I-40 and is causing a traffic backup. Car Under […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

Driving safety tips for winter weather conditions

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Under this winter weather advisory, there is some risk of dangerous conditions. So, we have some tips that you can use to make sure you and your loved ones stay safe. There has been monitoring of road conditions happening all morning. Roads are slick so...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Ice causes hazardous driving, traffic headache across Mid-South

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. — Hazardous driving continues to be a reality as a second round of rain and sleet hit the Mid-South Tuesday. Within a few minutes of hitting I-55 north in Arkansas, the effects of Tuesday morning’s ice on interstate traffic was obvious with a jackknifed 18-wheeler blocking traffic at the Marion exit. All […]
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
actionnews5.com

Nearly 11k Entergy Mississippi customers without power

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Entergy Mississippi has multiple outages across the state on Thursday morning. According to Entergy, there are about 11,000 customers without power in the North Mississippi area. Here is a breakdown of the number of customers without power:. Coahoma: 1,425. DeSoto: 3,595. Panola: 1,284. Quitman: 571. Tate:...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis-Shelby County Schools breaks down severe weather planning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools announced school closures for Thursday, February 2nd. The decision was made in response to the current ice storm and hazardous road conditions. The district also announced that all of its before and after-school activities would be postponed, that school staff were urged not to report to work, and central office employees would work remotely.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

59K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy