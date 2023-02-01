MDOT prepares for another round of ice storms in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The roads were slick and slushy in DeSoto County Tuesday as residents grabbed last-minute essentials before another round of ice storms hit the Mid-South.

At one point, there was a lot of freezing rain, which not only made the roads dangerous but also led to power outages. We saw accidents in the county but thankfully nothing major.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said their crews have been working around the clock to salt and sand the roads since Monday night.

With the third round of winter weather, they are expecting twice as much ice, so they are urging people to stay inside.

We spoke with MDOT and people grabbing last-minute essentials about braving the winter storm.

“We saw a couple people slide off the road in DeSoto County. I saw them on the cameras and state troopers wreckers pulling them out of the ditch and just as soon as they pull one person out we saw somebody else slide into the ditch so it’s very slick in some spots,” said David Kenney with MDOT.

MDOT said to stay inside if possible, and if you must get out just take it slow.

