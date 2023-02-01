ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

WSAV News 3

What the homeless in Savannah want you to know

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Homelessness in the United States has increased overall in the past two years, according to a Dec. 2022 report by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In Georgia, Chatham County has the second highest rate of homelessness out of all other counties in Georgia. There are over 1,000 homeless individuals […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Chatham County public school enrollment decreases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Chatham County public school enrollment is declining and expected to keep dropping in the future. The school board met Wednesday, and talked about that issue and more. “Where have all the children gone?”. That’s a question Savannah Chatham public schools’ staff presented to their board...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Murdaugh trial: 4 p.m. update

An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns …. After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. 1 displaced after Fleming house fire. One person was displaced Thursday...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Top Teacher : Nicholas Hodgson

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - This week’s WTOC Top Teacher had 4 different students nominate him for the honor. It was nice surprise for teacher Nicholas Hodgson at Claxton High School. And his students had plenty of great things to say about him. “He cares about everybody. He wants each...
CLAXTON, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah State University celebrates National Freedom Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State university celebrating national freedom day Wednesday with a wreath-laying ceremony. University and city leaders gathering at the bust of SSU’s first president, Maj. Richard R. Wright, Sr. for the ceremony. The theme of this years event is “how to be Free in 2023.”...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Honoring Black History: A family of champions

Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment. Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment. Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns …. After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. 1 displaced after Fleming house fire. One person was displaced Thursday night after...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Using martial arts practices to help heal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A global non profit dedicated to reducing pain and stress in children with cancer and chronic illness has found a new home at The Dwaine and Cynthia Willet Children’s Hospital. Heroes Circle uses martial arts and meditation practices to help give children another tool in...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Tree Foundation looking to plant 175 trees

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Arbor Day is coming up in a few weeks, but the Savannah Tree Foundation is getting an early start to their planting. Starting this weekend, the Savannah Tree Foundation will be hosting weekly tree planting events. They have a goal to plant nearly 200 trees,...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

WTOC Exclusive: One-on-one with new Chatham County manager Michael Kaigler

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Michael Kaigler is the new county manager appointed by the county commission last month but he’s served in the role since the summer. Chatham County Manager Michael Kaigler spoke about several things he’s working on to make Chatham County a better place for employees and people living here.
wtoc.com

Streets closed around Federal Courthouse in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several streets and businesses surrounding the Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah are being closed due to safety concerns. According to Savannah Police, there are structural integrity concerns. Crews are out accessing the situation, including the Savannah Fire Department. The following roads are closed until further notice:
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is fast approaching, but what are your plans? Here are some events you can participate in this weekend in the great city of Savannah. Colonial Faire and Muster School Day When: Friday, February 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Wormsloe State Historic Site Price: $2-$10 Birding Hike […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

LifeStar AirMed in Hinesville hosts open house to show new upgrades

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Six months ago, WTOC told you that LifeStar AirMed would be setting up operations in Hinesville. Now their base has completed an upgrade. For the first five months that LifeStar Hinesville has been in operation, crew members were spending their down time in trailers in a field.
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Liberty Co. School System to hold recruitment fair

LIBERTY COUTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Schools across the nation are seeing teacher shortages including right here in the Coastal Empire. According to the Liberty County school system’s website, they have around 80 positions open. That includes teachers, school psychologists, and counselors. To fill those positions, they’re hosting a recruitment...

