Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. Boys and Girls Club holds orientation before after school programs begin
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Boys and Girls Club started a new chapter Thursday, welcoming in the students and families they’ll serve for orientation, with after school programs starting on Monday. Next week will be the first time the Boys and Girls Club after school program...
What the homeless in Savannah want you to know
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Homelessness in the United States has increased overall in the past two years, according to a Dec. 2022 report by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In Georgia, Chatham County has the second highest rate of homelessness out of all other counties in Georgia. There are over 1,000 homeless individuals […]
wtoc.com
Savannah Chatham County public school enrollment decreases
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Chatham County public school enrollment is declining and expected to keep dropping in the future. The school board met Wednesday, and talked about that issue and more. “Where have all the children gone?”. That’s a question Savannah Chatham public schools’ staff presented to their board...
WSAV-TV
Murdaugh trial: 4 p.m. update
An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns …. After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. 1 displaced after Fleming house fire. One person was displaced Thursday...
wtoc.com
Board of education discusses decline in faculty, staff retention rate at Savannah Chatham Co. public schools
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Faculty and staff retention rates are dropping in Savannah Chatham County Public Schools. The board of education met and discussed the decline earlier Wednesday. A presentation to the board of education showed last school year’s retention rates for teachers were 4% lower than the 2020-2021.
wtoc.com
Top Teacher : Nicholas Hodgson
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - This week’s WTOC Top Teacher had 4 different students nominate him for the honor. It was nice surprise for teacher Nicholas Hodgson at Claxton High School. And his students had plenty of great things to say about him. “He cares about everybody. He wants each...
wtoc.com
‘Silence or English:’ Chatham County school bus driver told students they can only speak English on bus
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An investigation is underway after a Chatham County school bus driver told students they couldn’t speak Spanish, their native language. “You cannot be telling these children they cannot speak Spanish on the bus ma’am.”. Alex Morales’s sisters attend Gould Elementary School. On Tuesday,...
wtoc.com
Savannah State University celebrates National Freedom Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State university celebrating national freedom day Wednesday with a wreath-laying ceremony. University and city leaders gathering at the bust of SSU’s first president, Maj. Richard R. Wright, Sr. for the ceremony. The theme of this years event is “how to be Free in 2023.”...
WSAV-TV
Honoring Black History: A family of champions
Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment. Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment. Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns …. After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. 1 displaced after Fleming house fire. One person was displaced Thursday night after...
wtoc.com
Using martial arts practices to help heal
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A global non profit dedicated to reducing pain and stress in children with cancer and chronic illness has found a new home at The Dwaine and Cynthia Willet Children’s Hospital. Heroes Circle uses martial arts and meditation practices to help give children another tool in...
wtoc.com
Savannah Tree Foundation looking to plant 175 trees
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Arbor Day is coming up in a few weeks, but the Savannah Tree Foundation is getting an early start to their planting. Starting this weekend, the Savannah Tree Foundation will be hosting weekly tree planting events. They have a goal to plant nearly 200 trees,...
wtoc.com
Family members of Vietnam veterans celebrate protentional name change of VA clinic
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The VA Clinic in Hinesville could soon have a new name to honor four Vietnam veterans killed in combat with ties to Liberty County. The City of Riceboro was the first city to officially put their support behind the renaming of the VA clinic in Liberty County.
wtoc.com
WTOC Exclusive: One-on-one with new Chatham County manager Michael Kaigler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Michael Kaigler is the new county manager appointed by the county commission last month but he’s served in the role since the summer. Chatham County Manager Michael Kaigler spoke about several things he’s working on to make Chatham County a better place for employees and people living here.
Family of Bonnie Lanier Rushing asks for community support
The family of Bonnie Lanier Rushing has asked the Statesboro-Bulloch County community to show their support and solidarity during the trial for her murder by wearing certain colors each day. Their schedule is as follows:. Tuesday, January 31: Black. Wednesday, February 1: Tan. Thursday, February 2: Navy. Friday, February 3:...
wtoc.com
A. Philip Randolph Freedom Breakfast and Awards Banquet happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new event will be right at home at the newly reopened Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum this weekend when the A. Philip Randolph Freedom Breakfast and Awards Banquet is held there Saturday morning. Jerome Brown is the president of the organization’s Savannah chapter, Christi...
wtoc.com
Streets closed around Federal Courthouse in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several streets and businesses surrounding the Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah are being closed due to safety concerns. According to Savannah Police, there are structural integrity concerns. Crews are out accessing the situation, including the Savannah Fire Department. The following roads are closed until further notice:
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is fast approaching, but what are your plans? Here are some events you can participate in this weekend in the great city of Savannah. Colonial Faire and Muster School Day When: Friday, February 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Wormsloe State Historic Site Price: $2-$10 Birding Hike […]
wtoc.com
LifeStar AirMed in Hinesville hosts open house to show new upgrades
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Six months ago, WTOC told you that LifeStar AirMed would be setting up operations in Hinesville. Now their base has completed an upgrade. For the first five months that LifeStar Hinesville has been in operation, crew members were spending their down time in trailers in a field.
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. School System to hold recruitment fair
LIBERTY COUTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Schools across the nation are seeing teacher shortages including right here in the Coastal Empire. According to the Liberty County school system’s website, they have around 80 positions open. That includes teachers, school psychologists, and counselors. To fill those positions, they’re hosting a recruitment...
wtoc.com
Former residents, community members speak against development of Yamacraw Village
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday night, an open house was held on the development of Yamacraw Village. The Housing Authority has been looking into tearing down the current facility and rebuilding. However, former residents and concerned community members think that would make rent unaffordable for those currently living there. The...
Comments / 0