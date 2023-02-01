ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Integra Technologies to expand in Wichita

The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking legislators to raise the fine for drivers caught speeding 30 miles or more over the speed limit. The Kansas Lottery saw more than $700 million dollars wagered in 2022. Whether you won or loss, those numbers will matter at tax time. Rock's Dugout a...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas Highway Patrol requesting fine increases for excessive speeding

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas legislators are considering a bill that would increase penalties for drivers going 30 miles over the speed limit. The Kansas Highway Patrol wrote over 3,300 tickets in 2021 to drivers going over 100 miles per hour. The number of tickets nearly doubled from 2019 to 2021.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Worker hurt in accident near Valley Center

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was critically hurt Wednesday morning in an industrial accident near Valley Center. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. near 85th and Oliver. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said crews were trying to set a steel pole in the ground when the man was struck. He was taken to the local hospital in critical condition.
VALLEY CENTER, KS
KWCH.com

WPD’s Traffic Tip Tuesday going viral in effort to reduce number of crashes in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is going viral with its “Traffic Tip Tuesday” posts. The goal is to reduce the number of crashes in the community. Sgt. Brian Mock enjoys educating drivers on traffic laws. Along with teaching the Wichita Citizens Police Academy, each week, he shares information about common traffic infractions on the police department’s social media pages.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2 critically injured in crash on K-96

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people have been critically injured in a crash on K-96 in the I-135 exit lane. The on-ramp was closed after the crash in the 8 o’clock hour Thursday morning as crews worked the scene. Both directions of K-96 were affected by the crash. A...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

RPSB highlights early childhood education

Limited access, 1-way traffic among challenges with Bel Aire road construction. It’s a project aimed to expand a busy stretch of North Woodlawn from north Wichita into Bel Aire. Wichita pastor working to raise funds for 'Table of Hope' weekly food pantry. Updated: 4 hours ago. The food pantry...
WICHITA, KS
foxkansas.com

Wichita's Indian Center loses two parking lots due to what's underneath

The two parking lots just west of the Indian Center in downtown Wichita are now closed, taking away around 400 spots the center badly needs ahead of events this year. The city says it had no choice because of what's underneath. The problem is they're built on top of massive water tanks holding millions of gallons of clean city water. So back in August, the city closed part of the parking lot to try to distribute some of that weight.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Near normal temps today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold morning across Kansas, but like Thursday morning most wind chills are above zero. Later today underneath a sunny sky, temperatures will top-out in the middle 40s, or near normal for early February. A more significant warm-up will commence...
WICHITA, KS

