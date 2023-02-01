Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Wichita Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyWichita, KS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WichitaTed RiversWichita, KS
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
Related
KWCH.com
Integra Technologies to expand in Wichita
The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking legislators to raise the fine for drivers caught speeding 30 miles or more over the speed limit. The Kansas Lottery saw more than $700 million dollars wagered in 2022. Whether you won or loss, those numbers will matter at tax time. Rock's Dugout a...
KWCH.com
Kansas Highway Patrol requesting fine increases for excessive speeding
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas legislators are considering a bill that would increase penalties for drivers going 30 miles over the speed limit. The Kansas Highway Patrol wrote over 3,300 tickets in 2021 to drivers going over 100 miles per hour. The number of tickets nearly doubled from 2019 to 2021.
KWCH.com
Limited access, 1-way traffic among challenges with Bel Aire road construction
Is Delta 8 legal or illegal to possess in Kansas? The answer depends on where you live. Backyard chickens alleviate egg-price concern for Wichita man. 12 News spoke with a Wichita man who said he doesn’t have to worry about egg prices, thanks to his backyard chickens. City of...
foxkansas.com
Sedgwick County asks for no tampering with west Wichita traffic study
Sedgwick County is asking drivers to avoid doing anything that could taint the results of its study of an intersection west of Wichita. Engineers are studying the traffic patterns at 167th west and 25th Street north after public complaints over safety. FOX Kansas News reporter Jackson Overstreet shows us why...
Several injured in a crash on U.S. 54 west of Wichita
Several people were injured in a crash between a Chevy pickup and a semi west of Wichita on Thursday.
Worker injured at construction site north of Wichita
A worker at a bridge construction site north of Wichita was injured Wednesday morning and rushed to a hospital.
KWCH.com
Traffic study underway amid calls to improve Sedgwick County intersection deemed dangerous
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman, recovering from injuries in a crash at the intersection of 21st Street North and 167th Street West, is among a growing number of people calling for changes to the intersection. Last week, 12 News spoke with a man who lives near the intersection...
KAKE TV
'They say it's not our problem': Wichita man facing thousands in repairs after AT&T line drilled through sewage pipe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - David Smith has owned a small rental house in a quiet west Wichita neighborhood for 15 years and has never had a problem – until now. "We received a bill from them on sewer problems where they had to clean for the tune of over $450," said Smith.
How to get your driver’s license fixed in Wichita
The Wichita Police Department is hosting a Second Chance Thursday on Feb. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Downtown Library, 223 S. Main St.
KWCH.com
City of Wichita: Overflow lot no longer available for Mid-America All-Indian Center parking
Changes will happen from K-96 and the I-135 corridor extending east to Central and 127th Street East. Kansas currently has a graduated tax structure, but Republican leadership in the state's legislature wants to simplify the tax code. Police chase ends in Clearwater. Updated: 12 hours ago. The Clearwater Police Department...
KWCH.com
Worker hurt in accident near Valley Center
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was critically hurt Wednesday morning in an industrial accident near Valley Center. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. near 85th and Oliver. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said crews were trying to set a steel pole in the ground when the man was struck. He was taken to the local hospital in critical condition.
KWCH.com
WPD’s Traffic Tip Tuesday going viral in effort to reduce number of crashes in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is going viral with its “Traffic Tip Tuesday” posts. The goal is to reduce the number of crashes in the community. Sgt. Brian Mock enjoys educating drivers on traffic laws. Along with teaching the Wichita Citizens Police Academy, each week, he shares information about common traffic infractions on the police department’s social media pages.
KWCH.com
2 critically injured in crash on K-96
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people have been critically injured in a crash on K-96 in the I-135 exit lane. The on-ramp was closed after the crash in the 8 o’clock hour Thursday morning as crews worked the scene. Both directions of K-96 were affected by the crash. A...
Meeting looks at plan to return passenger rail service to Wichita
Meeting looks at plan to return passenger rail service to Wichita Meeting looks at plan to return passenger rail service to Wichita Meeting looks at plan to return passenger rail service to Wichita
KWCH.com
RPSB highlights early childhood education
Limited access, 1-way traffic among challenges with Bel Aire road construction. It’s a project aimed to expand a busy stretch of North Woodlawn from north Wichita into Bel Aire. Wichita pastor working to raise funds for 'Table of Hope' weekly food pantry. Updated: 4 hours ago. The food pantry...
foxkansas.com
Wichita's Indian Center loses two parking lots due to what's underneath
The two parking lots just west of the Indian Center in downtown Wichita are now closed, taking away around 400 spots the center badly needs ahead of events this year. The city says it had no choice because of what's underneath. The problem is they're built on top of massive water tanks holding millions of gallons of clean city water. So back in August, the city closed part of the parking lot to try to distribute some of that weight.
Two injured, one seriously in crash west of Wichita
One person was seriously injured in a crash involving a semi west of Wichita. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday night at 263rd W. and US 54.
KAKE TV
Laura Kelly announces Integra Technologies expansion, will bring nearly 2,000 jobs to Wichita
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Laura Kelly has announced that Integra Technologies will be opening an expansion in Wichita. The semiconductor manufacturing plant will bring nearly 2,000 jobs to Wichita. Kelly called the expansion the "second biggest economic development in Kansas history." “Kansas is stepping up to help resolve a national...
Multiple injuries reported in K-96 crash near Hydraulic exit in north Wichita
The crash happened in the westbound lanes of K-96 during the 8’clock hour.
KWCH.com
Near normal temps today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold morning across Kansas, but like Thursday morning most wind chills are above zero. Later today underneath a sunny sky, temperatures will top-out in the middle 40s, or near normal for early February. A more significant warm-up will commence...
Comments / 0