Georgia State

TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia Senate passes terrorism bill with potentially stiffer penalties for protesters

Wednesday morning, the Georgia State Senate passed a bill which empowers the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to identify, investigate, arrest and prosecute individuals that commit acts of terrorism.  According to Senate Bill 11, the GBI will have the right to work independently and alongside law enforcement agencies, and request the assistance of other law enforcement […] The post Georgia Senate passes terrorism bill with potentially stiffer penalties for protesters appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Democrats say Republicans - including George Santos - wearing assault weapon pins ‘isn’t the flex you think it is’

House Democrats criticised freshman Republicans, including embattled Representative George Santos, for wearing assault rifle pins on Capitol Hill.Democratic Representative Jimmy Gomez of California tweeted out photos of Representatives Anna Paulina Luna of Florida and Mr Santos of New York wearing lapel pins in the shape of an assault weapon.“Where are these assault weapon pins coming from? Who is passing these out?” he tweeted. Ms Luna wore one during a hearing for the House Oversight and Accountability Committee on Wednesday while the embattled Mr Santos wore one during a speech on the House floor.Anna Paulina Luna wore an assault weapon pin...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

State senator announces bill to require Asian American studies in Florida schools

State Sen. Linda Stewart has announced a bill that would require instruction of Asian American culture and history. Senate Bill 294 has bipartisan support with co-sponsor Republican Anna Rodriguez, whose senate district includes South Florida. [TRENDING: Here’s why Orlando International Airport goes by MCO, not OIA | Florida mother sues...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs19news

Republican concedes in Virginia state Senate election

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- The Democrat in a closely watched eastern Virginia state Senate race appeared headed to victory after his opponent conceded on Wednesday in the special election. The outcome appears to boost the Democrats' narrow control of the state Senate, with abortion among the issues expected to...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Ron DeSantis responds to Donald Trump’s recent attacks

Former President Donald Trump took aim at Gov Ron DeSantis’ leadership of Florida during the worst of the Covid-19 crisis during a recent campaign swing through New Hampshire and South Carolina. On Tuesday, Mr DeSantis fired back.“When you’re an elected executive, you have to make all kinds of decisions,” Mr DeSantis said. “You got to steer that ship. And the good thing is, is that the people are able to render a judgment on that – whether they re-elect you or not. “And I’m happy to say, you know, in my case, not only did we win re-election, we...
FLORIDA STATE
Metro News

Senate sends 4 bills to House of Delegates in Monday’s floor session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Senate sailed through a series of bills on Monday, passing them all unanimously with no debate – including a school protection bill and one to put a framed copy of the U.S. motto in every government building. All bills head to the House...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Ossoff goes to bat for two proposed land preservation projects in Georgia

ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., is asking the United States Forest Service to support two fiscal 2024 Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) projects in Georgia. The proposed Dugdown Mountain Corridor project would build on a multi-state effort to connect the Paulding/Sheffield Forest areas northwest of Atlanta to the Talladega National Forest in Alabama.
GEORGIA STATE
KARE 11

CROWN Act and Juneteenth bill pass Minnesota Senate

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Senate passed the CROWN Act with a 45-19 vote on Thursday, along with a bill that would recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday. The CROWN Act, also known as H.F. 37, prohibits discrimination based on natural hair in the workplace and in schools. The act would update the Minnesota Human Rights Act to include hair discrimination as racial discrimination.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

ND state representative on drag show bill: They don't have a right "to do that in front of children"

(Fargo, ND) -- A bill to restrict drag shows in North Dakota is moving forward. "I don't think we're restricting the right for these people to organize. I want to make it clear that they still have that First Amendment right. But I don't think they have a First Amendment Right to do that in front of children," said republican House Representative Brandon Prichard.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
The Center Square

South Carolina House passes measure to declare fentanyl a Schedule 1 drug

(The Center Square) — The South Carolina House of Representatives passed a measure to declare fentanyl a Schedule 1 drug and increase the penalties for anyone who pushes the illicit drug. H.3503 mandates at least 10 years in prison for a first offense and 25 years for subsequent offenses. It also allows judges to increase the sentence to 25 years for the first offense. On Thursday, the state House voted...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

New bill would set mandatory minimum sentences for gang recruitment

ATLANTA – Georgia lawmakers want to increase the sentence for gang recruitment activities as part of a tough-on-crime push under the Gold Dome this legislative session. A new state Senate bill would increase the penalties for recruiting someone to join a gang or participate in gang activity through mandatory minimum sentencing guidelines that judges would have to follow in most cases.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Sen. Ossoff announces safety improvements coming for Buford Highway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff says safety improvements are coming to Buford Highway. Sen. Ossoff will hold a press conference Friday at 8:30 a.m. alongside Doraville Mayor Joseph Geierman, Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry, MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood, and community leaders to discuss the upgrades they are delivering to improve safety along Buford Highway for drivers and pedestrians.
DORAVILLE, GA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia man sentenced for his part in the Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Joshua Haynes of Covington, Virginia, was sentenced to 32 months behind bars and 36 months of supervised release for his part in the January 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection. Prosecutors said Haynes entered the U.S. Capitol, smashed and stomped equipment at a media staging area, and helped...
COVINGTON, VA
back2stonewall.com

NORTH CAROLINA: GOP Controlled Senate Advances “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

NPR reports: A bill advancing in North Carolina’s Senate would prohibit instruction about sexuality and gender identity in K-4 public school classes, defying the recommendations of parents, educators and LGBTQ youths who testified against it. Sponsors of the bill, approved Wednesday by the Senate education committee, say they want to grant parents greater authority over their children’s education and health care. Sponsor Sen. Amy Galey said that without it, teachers can “shove parents out of the school door” and teach curriculum that conflicts with parents’ beliefs. “It baffles me to think that this bill would be divisive, quite frankly,” Galey told the committee Wednesday.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
