Georgia Senate passes terrorism bill with potentially stiffer penalties for protesters
Wednesday morning, the Georgia State Senate passed a bill which empowers the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to identify, investigate, arrest and prosecute individuals that commit acts of terrorism. According to Senate Bill 11, the GBI will have the right to work independently and alongside law enforcement agencies, and request the assistance of other law enforcement […] The post Georgia Senate passes terrorism bill with potentially stiffer penalties for protesters appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Democrats say Republicans - including George Santos - wearing assault weapon pins ‘isn’t the flex you think it is’
House Democrats criticised freshman Republicans, including embattled Representative George Santos, for wearing assault rifle pins on Capitol Hill.Democratic Representative Jimmy Gomez of California tweeted out photos of Representatives Anna Paulina Luna of Florida and Mr Santos of New York wearing lapel pins in the shape of an assault weapon.“Where are these assault weapon pins coming from? Who is passing these out?” he tweeted. Ms Luna wore one during a hearing for the House Oversight and Accountability Committee on Wednesday while the embattled Mr Santos wore one during a speech on the House floor.Anna Paulina Luna wore an assault weapon pin...
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Big Committee Return Went Exactly as You'd Expect
The Georgia congresswoman was previously thrown off her committee seats in 2021 for her extreme and conspiracy theorist views.
WDTV
Delegates introduce House Resolution 6, call for impeachment of W.Va Family Court judge
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Monday, January 23, a resolution calling for the impeachment of West Virginia Family Court Judge Louise E. Goldston was introduced into the West Virginia House of Delegates. Goldston was appointed to be a Family Law Master in 1994, giving her nearly three decades worth of...
click orlando
State senator announces bill to require Asian American studies in Florida schools
State Sen. Linda Stewart has announced a bill that would require instruction of Asian American culture and history. Senate Bill 294 has bipartisan support with co-sponsor Republican Anna Rodriguez, whose senate district includes South Florida. [TRENDING: Here’s why Orlando International Airport goes by MCO, not OIA | Florida mother sues...
cbs19news
Republican concedes in Virginia state Senate election
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- The Democrat in a closely watched eastern Virginia state Senate race appeared headed to victory after his opponent conceded on Wednesday in the special election. The outcome appears to boost the Democrats' narrow control of the state Senate, with abortion among the issues expected to...
Ron DeSantis responds to Donald Trump’s recent attacks
Former President Donald Trump took aim at Gov Ron DeSantis’ leadership of Florida during the worst of the Covid-19 crisis during a recent campaign swing through New Hampshire and South Carolina. On Tuesday, Mr DeSantis fired back.“When you’re an elected executive, you have to make all kinds of decisions,” Mr DeSantis said. “You got to steer that ship. And the good thing is, is that the people are able to render a judgment on that – whether they re-elect you or not. “And I’m happy to say, you know, in my case, not only did we win re-election, we...
Metro News
Senate sends 4 bills to House of Delegates in Monday’s floor session
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Senate sailed through a series of bills on Monday, passing them all unanimously with no debate – including a school protection bill and one to put a framed copy of the U.S. motto in every government building. All bills head to the House...
Ossoff goes to bat for two proposed land preservation projects in Georgia
ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., is asking the United States Forest Service to support two fiscal 2024 Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) projects in Georgia. The proposed Dugdown Mountain Corridor project would build on a multi-state effort to connect the Paulding/Sheffield Forest areas northwest of Atlanta to the Talladega National Forest in Alabama.
CROWN Act and Juneteenth bill pass Minnesota Senate
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Senate passed the CROWN Act with a 45-19 vote on Thursday, along with a bill that would recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday. The CROWN Act, also known as H.F. 37, prohibits discrimination based on natural hair in the workplace and in schools. The act would update the Minnesota Human Rights Act to include hair discrimination as racial discrimination.
Senate Democrats push to make Juneteenth a Michigan holiday with new bill
On the first day of Black History Month, Senate Democrats introduced legislation in an attempt to finally make Juneteenth, a holiday widely celebrated by Black Americans for years, official in Michigan. Juneteenth recognizes the date in which slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned of their freedom on June 19, 1865— more...
Petersburg casino referendum bill passed by Senate committee but with a wage-guarantee caveat
RICHMOND — Petersburg's casino dreams moved another step closer to reality Wednesday despite a surprise amendment by a Senate committee member to add a required wage rate that the city's casino developer must pay its employees if the project gets approved by Petersburg voters. The Senate General Laws & Technology Committee voted...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
ND state representative on drag show bill: They don't have a right "to do that in front of children"
(Fargo, ND) -- A bill to restrict drag shows in North Dakota is moving forward. "I don't think we're restricting the right for these people to organize. I want to make it clear that they still have that First Amendment right. But I don't think they have a First Amendment Right to do that in front of children," said republican House Representative Brandon Prichard.
Mississippi’s 1st Black female legislator won’t seek new term
The first Black woman elected to the Mississippi Legislature said Tuesday that she will not seek another term, 38 years after she first took office. Democratic Rep. Alyce Clarke of Jackson, 83, announced her decision one day before candidates’ qualifying deadline for statewide, regional, legislative and county offices in Mississippi.
South Carolina House passes measure to declare fentanyl a Schedule 1 drug
(The Center Square) — The South Carolina House of Representatives passed a measure to declare fentanyl a Schedule 1 drug and increase the penalties for anyone who pushes the illicit drug. H.3503 mandates at least 10 years in prison for a first offense and 25 years for subsequent offenses. It also allows judges to increase the sentence to 25 years for the first offense. On Thursday, the state House voted...
New bill would set mandatory minimum sentences for gang recruitment
ATLANTA – Georgia lawmakers want to increase the sentence for gang recruitment activities as part of a tough-on-crime push under the Gold Dome this legislative session. A new state Senate bill would increase the penalties for recruiting someone to join a gang or participate in gang activity through mandatory minimum sentencing guidelines that judges would have to follow in most cases.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Sen. Ossoff announces safety improvements coming for Buford Highway
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff says safety improvements are coming to Buford Highway. Sen. Ossoff will hold a press conference Friday at 8:30 a.m. alongside Doraville Mayor Joseph Geierman, Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry, MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood, and community leaders to discuss the upgrades they are delivering to improve safety along Buford Highway for drivers and pedestrians.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia man sentenced for his part in the Capitol insurrection
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Joshua Haynes of Covington, Virginia, was sentenced to 32 months behind bars and 36 months of supervised release for his part in the January 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection. Prosecutors said Haynes entered the U.S. Capitol, smashed and stomped equipment at a media staging area, and helped...
back2stonewall.com
NORTH CAROLINA: GOP Controlled Senate Advances “Don’t Say Gay” Bill
NPR reports: A bill advancing in North Carolina’s Senate would prohibit instruction about sexuality and gender identity in K-4 public school classes, defying the recommendations of parents, educators and LGBTQ youths who testified against it. Sponsors of the bill, approved Wednesday by the Senate education committee, say they want to grant parents greater authority over their children’s education and health care. Sponsor Sen. Amy Galey said that without it, teachers can “shove parents out of the school door” and teach curriculum that conflicts with parents’ beliefs. “It baffles me to think that this bill would be divisive, quite frankly,” Galey told the committee Wednesday.
