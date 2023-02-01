ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Bucks beat Hornets 124-115 for 5th consecutive victory

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HPwep_0kYCz3GA00

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 18 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 124-115 on Tuesday night to win their fifth straight and avenge one of their most embarrassing losses of the season.

The Bucks withstood a triple-double from Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball, who had 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

Charlotte (16-36) entered the night with the fourth-worst record in the NBA, but the Hornets won 138-109 at Milwaukee on Jan. 6 to hand the Bucks their second-most lopsided loss of the season. The Hornets had 51 points in the opening period that night — matching the NBA record for a first quarter — and limited Antetokounmpo to nine points.

Even after scoring 50 points in a 135-110 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, Antetokounmpo spent part of his postgame press conference talking about how the Bucks needed to play better in the rematch with the Hornets.

The Hornets still made this one interesting.

Milwaukee took a 114-97 lead on an Antetokounmpo 3-pointer with 7:13 left but wouldn’t make another basket until Antetokounmpo provided a driving layup with 27.1 seconds remaining.

Charlotte cut the lead to 118-113 when Mason Plumlee hit a layup and drew a foul with 1:06 left. But Plumlee missed the ensuing free throw, and the Bucks put it away from there.

Milwaukee's Khris Middleton had 18 points in 20 minutes, his longest outing since coming back from a sore right knee that caused him to miss 18 games. The three-time All-Star has come off the bench in each of his four games since returning. Jrue Holday had 15 points and a career-high 13 rebounds.

Terry Rozier scored 20 points, Gordon Hayward 16, Jalen McDaniels 15 and P.J. Washington and Mason Plumlee 14 each for Charlotte. Plumlee also had 14 rebounds.

The first three quarters of the game featured 11 ties and 17 lead changes, with the margin never climbing above seven points.

Middleton helped Milwaukee pull ahead for good late in the third quarter. He scored 11 points during a 14-3 run late in the third quarter that helped the Bucks take a 97-90 lead into the final period.

After Ball’s jumper opened the fourth-quarter scoring to cut Milwaukee’s lead to five, the Bucks went on a 12-2 run to take command. Antetokounmpo scored seven points and Jevon Carter had five during that spurt.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Ball's triple-double was his second of the season and eighth of his career. His other triple-double this seasson came Dec. 22, when he had 25 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in a 126=105 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. ... This game snapped the Hornets' two-game win streak. The Hornets haven't won three straight all sesaon. ... P.J. Washington inadvertently gave the Bucks a basket in the first quarter by tipping the ball into the net in while trying to get a defensive rebound on a missed shot by Jrue Holiday.

Bucks: Pat Connaughton shot just 1 of 8 from 3-point range. He had gone 25 of 49 from beyond the arc over his last eight games. … After getting a steal in the opening seconds of the second half, Holiday threw an off-the-backboard pass to Antetokounmpo, who was unable to convert the dunk attempt.

UP NEXT

Hornets: At Chicago on Thursday night.

Bucks: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Cavs All-Star Mitchell calls Grizzlies' Brooks dirty player

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell took his most vicious shots at Dillon Brooks after the game. Accusing Brooks of being a dirty player, Mitchell said the NBA needs to do something about the Memphis guard's unruly bad behavior after he smashed Cleveland's All-Star guard in the groin during the Cavaliers' 128-113 victory over the Grizzlies on Thursday night.
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
FOX Sports

Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Portland visits Washington following Lillard's 42-point game

Portland Trail Blazers (25-26, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (24-26, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays the Washington Wizards after Damian Lillard scored 42 points in the Trail Blazers' 122-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Wizards are 12-10 on their home court. Washington...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS New York

Barrett scores 30, helps Knicks hold off Heat

NEW YORK — RJ Barrett never gave his coach a chance to sit him for long Thursday night. Barrett rebounded from a late-game benching with 30 points, Isaiah Hartenstein made big plays on both ends of the floor in the final minute and the New York Knicks beat the Miami Heat 106-104.Barrett played about five minutes to start the fourth quarter Tuesday, then never got back in the rest of regulation or overtime in the Knicks' 129-123 loss to the Lakers. He was on the floor for 41 minutes this time, including the whole fourth quarter, when he delivered some timely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Milwaukee plays Miami after Antetokounmpo's 54-point performance

Miami Heat (29-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-17, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Miami Heat after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 54 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 106-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks are 20-13 in conference matchups. Milwaukee averages...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Damian Lillard puts up 42 as Blazers topple Grizzlies

Damian Lillard recorded 42 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to lift the visiting Portland Trail Blazers to a 122-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Lillard reached the 40-point plateau for the second straight game and the ninth time this season. He made five 3-pointers and hit 15 of 16 shots from the free-throw line for the Trail Blazers, who outscored the Grizzlies 38-22 in the fourth quarter.
PORTLAND, OR
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy