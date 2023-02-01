Read full article on original website
New Agave Mexican Grill & Cantina Opening Soon on Johnston Street
One of Acadiana's most popular Mexican restaurants, Agave Mexican Grill & Cantina is scheduled to open on Johnston Street this month. Acadiana get ready for the newest Agave experience! Agave Mexican Grill & Cantina will be opening soon in the old Lucky's Fire & Smoke locations at 6774 Johnston Street next to Neighbor's Pharmacy.
KLFY.com
‘A match made in restaurant heaven’: Chickorys at the Palace Cafe
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Chickorys at the Palace brings delicious breakfast and lunch food to the heart of Opelousas. The crew tries to preserve the iconic history of the Palace Cafe. In today’s Acadiana Eats, Chickorys showed off their best sellers: Homemade Beignets and Chickorys Loaded Cheeseburger. Chickorys serves...
kadn.com
What's Developing In Lafayette: Kasai Steakhouse and Sushi, The Cookie Door and Acadiana Gelsoft
Ben Powers, of Developing Lafayette, stopped by News15 at Noon to share the details of the latest businesses popping up in Acadiana. Kasai Steakhouse and Sushi, The Cookie Door and Acadiana Gelsoft are the latest businesses to open their doors.
KLFY.com
The list goes on and on at Gabe’s Cajun Foods
RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Gabe’s Cajun Foods in Rayne has had a 30 year run serving customers from across Acadiana. Located at 1410 The Blvd., you can spot Gabe’s by the frog outside the door. He’s sitting on a hamburger, serving as a warm welcome to customers before they even make it in.
Chick-fil-A to Honor Kevin With 25 Year Anniversary Celebration
Kevin Melancon (50), an employee of Chick-fil-A and a local treasure, will be honored for his 25 years of service to the restaurant and Acadiana.
KLFY.com
Carencro Police release important information for Mardi Gras events
CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – The Carencro Mardi Gras Association will be hosting the annual Mardi Gras parade on Feb. 11 and the Carencro Police Department has announced important information to keep the event safe. The parade will begin at 10:00 am in the 700 block of W. Butcher Switch...
Lafayette Not in Top 20 Mardi Gras Cities in Recent Rankings
Here are the top 10 best cities to celebrate Mardi Gras (besides New Orleans). Surprisingly, Lafayette isn't even in the top 20.
The Best Stop Announces Carencro Location
The Best Stop Cajun Market will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony at its newest location in Carencro on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 11 am.
5 One-of-a-Kind Rental Properties in Acadiana
Acadiana is a very special place that has a lot going on, which gives us the perfect excuse to vacation here right in our own backyard. Whether you are looking to just escape and relax for a weekend or be a tourist in your own town there are some great rental properties on Vrbo that you have to check out.
Baton Rouge church highlighted in Disney+ TV series
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It has been almost a year since “National Treasure: Edge of History” began filming in the area. A Baton Rouge church recently was featured in one of the episodes. St James Episcopal Church was shown during episode 7 of the Disney+ TV series. According to St. James, “The cast and […]
Registration now open for recycling, additional garbage cart
Acadiana Waste Services is set to take over solid waste and recycling collection services in the City of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish
225batonrouge.com
Comedian Theo Von captivates crowds with Louisiana-style stories about growing up in the South
Theo Von remembers a lot about growing up in Covington, Louisiana. Though the comedian has come a long way from his hometown, he still loves to talk about his childhood and prides himself on making audiences laugh with tales and “Southern lore.”. “You can find just as much joy...
Dentist office abruptly closes; customers now want their money back
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge dentist has seemingly disappeared, leaving patients wondering where he is and wanting their money back. Outside the Esthetic Associates dental office in the Highland Place Shopping Center, the missed delivery notes from FedEx are piling up. “My husband has been here at...
Erath teacher honored by Yamaha for preserving Louisiana music
An Erath elementary school teacher has been recognized for her efforts to keep Louisiana's unique musical heritage alive.
travelawaits.com
This Louisiana Town Is Known For Its Wild And Historic Mardi Gras Festivities
When you think of Mardi Gras, what comes to mind? Beads, floats, music, and a bit of debauchery probably top your list. Early French settlers knew they had one last blow-out before the dreary Lenten season, and they made the most of it with over-the-top parties that are still celebrated in places like Mobile, Biloxi, St. Louis, and of course, New Orleans.
Northside Residents Voice Strong Opposition to Lafayette Consolidated Government Jailhouse Proposal for Willow Street
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Residents on the northside had strong words for Lafayette Consolidated Government at a town hall meeting Tuesday night. Those in attendance were strongly opposed to an LCG proposal to build a new jailhouse just off W. Willow Street. That proposal, those residents claimed, would be damaging to efforts to "change the environment" of the area.
theadvocate.com
'His last ride': A Youngsville family, a tragic death, and the brotherhood of truckers
Escorted by Lafayette Parish sheriff's deputies, the procession of 18-wheelers slowly made its way down Pinhook Road on Saturday afternoon. There were more than 25 of them, and as they turned onto University Avenue, all traffic stopped, cars pulled over and bystanders watched in silence. When the procession passed TA...
KLFY.com
Kaplan oilfield worker, Desert Storm vet running for governor
KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) — An oilfield worker and Army veteran with Acadiana roots is running for governor as an independent. Jeffery Istre, 56, grew up in Lafayette and graduated in Kaplan in 1984, according to a press release announcing his candidacy. Istre, who described himself as “a hard working,...
Take a Look At The Inside of Prejean’s Restaurant in Broussard [PHOTOS]
Prejean's Restaurant in Broussard recently hosted a "soft opening". and soon their doors will be open to the general public. Many have anticipated the opening of this Cajun restaurant and now were are just days away from the doors opening in Broussard. Those who attended the soft opening this weekend...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge priest works with brother to make music video to share faith
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The new year brought a new song and maybe not from someone you might expect. Father Josh Johnson, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, and his brother released a music video called, “I Need You Now.” Father Josh’s brother is Matt Johnson, who goes by the rap name “Sicka Sin.”
