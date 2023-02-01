NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Even Brauns' 18 points helped Belmont defeat Illinois State 90-75 on Saturday night. Brauns also had 12 rebounds for the Bruins (17-8, 10-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Ben Sheppard added 17 points while going 7 of 13 and 3 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had three steals. Cade Tyson shot 5 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

