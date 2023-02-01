Read full article on original website
Food Bank of Siouxland pans Iowa legislature bills that would add would new stipulations for SNAP benefit recipients
SIOUX CITY — The Food Bank of Siouxland voiced its disapproval this week for a pair of bills, one in the Iowa House and one in the Iowa Senate, that would place added restrictions on the food assistance program known as SNAP. Under proposals from Republican state legislators, low-income...
Survey pushes focus on teacher recruitment, retention amid shortages in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois schools are still grappling with a teacher shortage that seems to only be getting worse, a recent survey by the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools shows. This mirrors the state’s own data, which shows Illinois’ teacher shortage is at the highest level in the...
Illinois’ biometric privacy law strengthened by latest high court ruling
SPRINGFIELD — People who’ve been subject to fingerprinting, face or retinal scans as either employees or customers of Illinois companies have five years to file lawsuits if they believe the business violated a stringent state privacy law, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled Thursday. It’s the latest in a...
