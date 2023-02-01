Effective: 2023-01-31 15:34:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 16:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Winston A thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Winston County through 445 PM CST At 352 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Stallo, or 10 miles west of Nanih Waiya, moving northeast at 40 mph. The storm may produce ground covering graupel or hail, posing hazardous travel conditions. HAZARD... Dime to Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hazardous travel conditions with slick roads and low visibility is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Nanih Waiya around 405 PM CST. Millcreek around 415 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this storm include Noxapater. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<40 MPH

