ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
bellevueheraldleader.com

Illinois’ biometric privacy law strengthened by latest high court ruling

SPRINGFIELD — People who’ve been subject to fingerprinting, face or retinal scans as either employees or customers of Illinois companies have five years to file lawsuits if they believe the business violated a stringent state privacy law, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled Thursday. It’s the latest in a...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy