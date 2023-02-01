Effective: 2023-02-02 19:41:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Attala; Bolivar; Carroll; Choctaw; Claiborne; Clay; Copiah; Franklin; Grenada; Hinds; Holmes; Humphreys; Issaquena; Jefferson; Kemper; Leake; Leflore; Lowndes; Madison; Montgomery; Neshoba; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Rankin; Scott; Sharkey; Sunflower; Warren; Washington; Webster; Winston; Yazoo CAUTION ADVISED THROUGH 9 AM CST TODAY DUE TO POSSIBLE ICE ON ROADWAYS Several reports of black ice and slick roads and bridges have come in this morning, and caution is advised across portions of the forecast area through 9 AM where temperatures are at or below freezing. Puddles and moisture on area roadways - especially elevated roads and bridges - may have frozen overnight, and black ice could make driving more hazardous until full sunshine warms the road surfaces. Check with Department of Transportation resources for information on local road conditions. Conditions should improve by 9 AM, but icy roads may be a concern again tonight into Saturday morning as temperatures fall below freezing once again.

ADAMS COUNTY, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO