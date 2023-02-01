Effective: 2023-02-03 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-03 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Washington AN AREA OF MODERATE SNOW WILL AFFECT WASHINGTON COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND...ALLEGANY COUNTY IN WESTERN MARYLAND...NORTH CENTRAL FREDERICK COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA...NORTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA...NORTHERN GRANT COUNTY IN EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA...MORGAN COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA...MINERAL COUNTY IN EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA...BERKELEY COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA AND NORTHERN HAMPSHIRE COUNTIES IN EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA At 415 AM EST, an area of moderate snow was located along a line extending from near Claylick to 8 miles east of Cumberland. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Locations impacted include Hagerstown, Cumberland, Martinsburg, Keyser, Romney, Shepherdstown, Hancock, Bel Air, Paw Paw, Municipal Stadium, Greenwood, Robinwood, Fountainhead-Orchard Hills, La Vale, Boonsboro, Paramount-Long Meadow, Wilson-Conococheague, Williamsport, Fort Ashby and Berkeley Springs. This includes the following highways Interstate 68 in Maryland between mile markers 39 and 80. Interstate 70 in Maryland between mile markers 1 and 37. Interstate 81 in Maryland between mile markers 1 and 12. Visibilities can be reduced below one half mile. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO