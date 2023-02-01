Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Northwest Randolph, Southeast Pocahontas by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-03 10:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Northwest Randolph; Southeast Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph UPSLOPE SNOW SHOWERS WILL AFFECT RANDOLPH AND CENTRAL POCAHONTAS COUNTIES At 852 AM EST, webcams was showing heavy snow affecting the northeast mountains of West Virginia. Expect these upslope showers to taper off early this afternoon. Although snow accumulations should be around 1 inch, sub-freezing temperatures will produce very slick conditions on roads, sidewalks and other surfaces. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this area of snow. Locations impacted include Elkins, Greenbank, Mill Creek, Snowshoe, Dailey, Mingo, Beverly, Durbin, Womelsdorf (Coalton), Huttonsville, Montrose, Harman, Laneville, Pheasant Run, Arbovale, Cheat Bridge, Dryfork, Glady, Helvetia and Pickens. This includes Route 33 between mile markers 31 and 35. Icy roads are possible as the snow melts on the roads then quickly refreezes. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-03 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Washington AN AREA OF MODERATE SNOW WILL AFFECT WASHINGTON COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND...ALLEGANY COUNTY IN WESTERN MARYLAND...NORTH CENTRAL FREDERICK COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA...NORTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA...NORTHERN GRANT COUNTY IN EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA...MORGAN COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA...MINERAL COUNTY IN EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA...BERKELEY COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA AND NORTHERN HAMPSHIRE COUNTIES IN EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA At 415 AM EST, an area of moderate snow was located along a line extending from near Claylick to 8 miles east of Cumberland. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Locations impacted include Hagerstown, Cumberland, Martinsburg, Keyser, Romney, Shepherdstown, Hancock, Bel Air, Paw Paw, Municipal Stadium, Greenwood, Robinwood, Fountainhead-Orchard Hills, La Vale, Boonsboro, Paramount-Long Meadow, Wilson-Conococheague, Williamsport, Fort Ashby and Berkeley Springs. This includes the following highways Interstate 68 in Maryland between mile markers 39 and 80. Interstate 70 in Maryland between mile markers 1 and 37. Interstate 81 in Maryland between mile markers 1 and 12. Visibilities can be reduced below one half mile. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland, Page by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Highland; Page; Rockingham; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulation ranging from a coating to one inch in the valleys with 1 to 2 inches in the ridges above 2000 feet. A light glaze of ice from freezing drizzle and light freezing rain. * WHERE...Portions of central, northwest and western Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. The steadiest precipitation will taper off by 6 AM. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
