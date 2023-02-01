ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James NBA all-time scoring record tracker

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has held the NBA all-time scoring record at 38,387 points since he retired in 1989. It is one of the most iconic records in sports and one thought by many that would never be broken, but LeBron James is on the verge of breaking that scoring record and doing it at age 38. How many more points does LeBron need to take over the scoring record? When is it projected to happen? Let’s break down the latest numbers (this will be updated after every Lakers game until the record is set).
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
WWE Icon Tragically Dies

World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Who Are the Highest-Paid Players in the WNBA in 2023?

Who are the highest-paid players in the WNBA in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The first day of February means WNBA free agency is now open and deals can be signed. Teams begun the process of negotiating deals on Jan. 21. Breanna Stewart on Wednesday announced she would...
Azura Stevens Leaving Chicago Sky to Sign With Los Angeles Sparks

Azura Stevens becomes latest player to leave Sky in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Sky keeps falling in Chicago. Azura Stevens is the latest player from the 2022 Sky roster who won’t be back next season. The free agent forward/center is signing with the Los Angeles Sparks, her agent, Mike Cound, told ESPN.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Earns Second Consecutive All-Star Nod

DeMar DeRozan earns back-to-back All-Star nods originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan is going back-to-back. The Bulls' veteran forward earned a second-straight All-Star nod on Thursday. It's his sixth-career appearance on an NBA All-Star team. "It's beyond exciting," DeRozan said before Thursday's Bulls-Hornets game. "To still be playing,...
