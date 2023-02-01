Read full article on original website
“Truly a blessing” - Russell Westbrook applauds LeBron James for moving to No. 4 on All-Time assists list
LeBron's 11-assist performance in a win against the Knicks moved him into fourth on the NBA's All-Time Assists list.
NBA Reveals All-Star Reserves; Magic's Paolo Banchero Snubbed?
Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero is not a member of this year's All-Star team. But was that the right decision?
LeBron James NBA all-time scoring record tracker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has held the NBA all-time scoring record at 38,387 points since he retired in 1989. It is one of the most iconic records in sports and one thought by many that would never be broken, but LeBron James is on the verge of breaking that scoring record and doing it at age 38. How many more points does LeBron need to take over the scoring record? When is it projected to happen? Let’s break down the latest numbers (this will be updated after every Lakers game until the record is set).
Kenneth Lofton Jr. makes NBA Rising Stars as G League player
Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be the second Grizzlies player to patriciate in the new format of the NBA’s Rising Stars event.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Bulls' Andre Drummond Hits Statistical Mark Not Seen in 44 Years
Drummond hits statistical mark not seen in 44 years originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls’ public and media relations staff dug up a statistical gem, with an assist from the Elias Sports Bureau, following Thursday’s 114-98 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. With his 15 points...
NBA: LeBron James scores first triple-double of season to move close to all-time scoring record
LeBron James moved closer to breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record as he produced his first triple-double of the season in the Los Angeles Lakers' 129-123 win over the New York Knicks. The 38-year-old is just 89 points shy of breaking the record of 38,387 points held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Who Are the Highest-Paid Players in the WNBA in 2023?
Who are the highest-paid players in the WNBA in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The first day of February means WNBA free agency is now open and deals can be signed. Teams begun the process of negotiating deals on Jan. 21. Breanna Stewart on Wednesday announced she would...
Lakers And Hornets Still Discussing A Russell Westbrook Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers could end up sending Russell Westbrook to the Charlotte Hornets if a trade is agreed before the trade deadline.
5 Biggest Snubs From 2023 NBA All-Star Game Reserves Announcement
5 biggest snubs from 2023 NBA All-Star Game reserves announcement originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Some players can’t help but feel snubbed. The reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have been announced, and 14 players will join the 10 starters in Salt Lake City, Utah come Feb. 19.
NBA's Last Two Minute Report Validates Bulls' DeMar DeRozan's Beef
NBA's Last Two Minute Report validates DeRozan's beef originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. And the Bulls found themselves on the wrong side of yet another Last Two Minute Report from the NBA. In the direct aftermath of Tuesday's home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, DeRozan owned his career-high...
Azura Stevens Leaving Chicago Sky to Sign With Los Angeles Sparks
Azura Stevens becomes latest player to leave Sky in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Sky keeps falling in Chicago. Azura Stevens is the latest player from the 2022 Sky roster who won’t be back next season. The free agent forward/center is signing with the Los Angeles Sparks, her agent, Mike Cound, told ESPN.
'King of the grind': LeBron James relies on three traits as he closes in on NBA all-time scoring title
Consistency, longevity and durability have carried the four-time champion during a 20-year career whose strength is in the numbers.
LaMelo Ball Asks for Tech on Tuesday; Gets Ejected Versus Bulls
LaMelo asks for tech on Tuesday; gets ejected vs Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. LaMelo Ball, brother of Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo, was ejected while playing against the Bulls on Thursday night. After not receiving a foul call he thought he deserved during the game, he elected...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Earns Second Consecutive All-Star Nod
DeMar DeRozan earns back-to-back All-Star nods originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan is going back-to-back. The Bulls' veteran forward earned a second-straight All-Star nod on Thursday. It's his sixth-career appearance on an NBA All-Star team. "It's beyond exciting," DeRozan said before Thursday's Bulls-Hornets game. "To still be playing,...
