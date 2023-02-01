ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gov. Abbott highlights road conditions as biggest threat during Texas cold snap

By Ryan Chandler, Erica Pauda, Monica Madden
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vtVUS_0kYCyR9K00

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to increase the readiness level of the State Operations Center (SOC) as winter weather began impacting large portions of Texas through Thursday.

The National Weather Service forecasts a wintry mix—primarily freezing rain—until Thursday in West, Central and North Texas, with sub-freezing temperatures expected throughout the week, according to the release. Heavy rainfall and flash flood potential is also in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday in Central, East and Southeast Texas.

Winter Storm and Ice Storm Warnings issued in Texoma

During a joint press conference on Tuesday with other state agency leaders, Abbott warned Texans mostly of driving conditions, urging caution of black ice on the roads and to avoid driving if possible.

“Anybody who needs to be out driving needs to be very cautious of the conditions because your eye may not be able to perceive the hazard that’s in front of you,” the governor said.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, there were about 7,000 power outages across Texas, according to Abbott. He attributed those to localized issue, assuring Texans that the power grid — which nearly collapsed during the 2021 February freeze — is equipped for handling this cold stretch.

“The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now,” Abbott said. “And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas.”

Officials from ERCOT and PUC, which operate and regulate the state’s power grid, respectively — doubled down on the governor’s messaging. They said the grid is steadily holding on to current demand and Texans are not being asked to conserve power, as the state braces for icy weather and freezing temperatures.

“The State of Texas is working tirelessly to ensure Texans and their communities have the resources, assistance, and support needed to respond to winter weather impacts across the state. As we mobilize the resources Texans need to stay safe, I encourage everyone to remain weather-aware, check DriveTexas.org before traveling, and heed the guidance from local officials. I want to thank all the first responders and emergency management personnel helping Texas communities prepare and stay safe during this severe weather.”

-Gov. Greg Abbott

The following state agencies were requested by TDEM to report to the SOC:

  • Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT)
  • Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service
  • Texas A&M Forest Service
  • Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS)
  • Texas Health and Human Services Commission
  • Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ)
  • Texas Animal Health Commission
  • Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service
  • Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC)
  • Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC)
  • Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
  • Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
  • Texas National Guard
  • Texas Education Agency
  • Texas Department of Information Resources
Icy conditions keep tow truck drivers busy

At the Governor’s direction, the following state emergency response resources were mobilized:

TxDOT : Winter weather roadway equipment and crews pre-treating and treating roadways, including roadway condition monitoring
TDEM : State Mass Care Coordination personnel working with local partners to update warming center maps; Communications Coordination Group is engaging with telecommunications partners
Texas National Guard : Four-wheel drive vehicles and personnel responding to support stranded motorists
Texas A&M Forest Service : Motor graders and personnel to assist with snow/ice clearance and saw crews to assist with removal of downed trees
PUC : Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers
RRC: Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry
TCEQ : Personnel to monitor drinking water, wastewater, and air quality
DPS : Personnel patrolling roadways
DSHS : Texas Emergency Medical Task Force severe weather packages

To check road conditions, go to DriveTexas.org and find cold weather resources on the TDEM website .

Additionally, TDEM continued coordinating recovery operations in Southeast Texas in response to tornado damage sustained last week, the release said. On Monday, Abbott updated his disaster declaration to include Jefferson and Liberty counties, following confirmation of damage in those counties from severe storms.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
foxsanantonio.com

Gov. Greg Abbott urges Texans to report ice storm damage

AUSTIN — The Governor of Texas has asked Texans to report any property damage from this week's winter weather. Texans are asked to submit an online iSTAT damage assessment survey. With ice accumulation in North, Central, and West Texas, there have been many broken tree branches that have affected power lines causing localized power outages.
TEXAS STATE
The Verge

Why hundreds of thousands of Texans lost power in another cold snap

Power outages hit hundreds of thousands of Texans during a winter storm this week, bringing to mind deadly blackouts the state suffered in a 2021 cold spell. More than 400,000 customers had no electricity today as the icy storm that started Monday entered its final stretch. This week’s blackouts, however,...
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Governor Abbott provides update on Texas’ severe weather response

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott provided an update Tuesday, on the State of Texas’ response to severe winter weather conditions impacting large portions of Texas this week following a briefing at the State Operations Center in Austin. Texans in the North, West, and Central regions of the state should prepare for continued freezing cold temperatures, wind-chills, freezing rain, sleet, and icing conditions today through Thursday. Additionally, Central, East, and Southeast Texas may also be impacted by flash flooding tomorrow through Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Central Texas schools reopen with delay following winter storm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A handful of school districts across Central Texas delayed the start of the school day and reopened mid-morning Thursday; meanwhile, many school districts remained closed. Waco ISD delayed the start of the school day by two hours across the board Thursday morning. “We made the decision...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: Rain in the morning but conditions to improve

AUSTIN, Texas - The weather will finally improve today as the Winter Storm pulls out of the state. The Winter Weather alerts were finally allowed to expire. The Winter Storm Warning that was in effect for all of Central Texas expired at 10 a.m. on February 2. Lingering light rain...
TEXAS STATE
KXII.com

How to prepare for potential power outages

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
The Associated Press

Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S. The freeze has been blamed for at least 10 traffic deaths on slick roads this week in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. And even as Texas finally began thawing Thursday, a new Artic front from Canada was headed toward the northern U.S. and threatening New England with potentially the coldest weather in decades. Wind chills could dive below minus 50 (minus 45 Celsius). In Austin, city officials compared the damage from fallen trees and iced-over power lines to tornadoes as they came under mounting criticism for slow repairs and shifting timelines to restore power. “We had hoped to make more progress today,“ said Jackie Sargent, general manager of Austin Energy. ”And that simply has not happened.”
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

UPDATE: Power outages around Central Texas Tuesday during winter storm warning

This story is no longer being updated. Check here for Wednesday’s power outage updates. AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people experiencing power outages continues to rise as weather conditions in and around Austin reach freezing temperatures. Three of the four main electricity service providers in Central Texas have reported outages: Austin Energy covers the […]
TEXAS STATE
US105

Avoid These 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas, ‘1’ Is Closer Than You Think

It is easy to love living in Central Texas. Killeen-Temple gives us everything from great places to live, eat, and close proximity to all the major points of interest. We may not often make the list of most glamorous places to live in the state, but at least we're safer than most. Houston is filled with rocket scientists, and they still can't figure out how to prevent crime.
TEXAS STATE
Cheddar News

Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States

"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Winter weather may cause distribution delays across Texas

One organization cutting back on deliveries due to unsafe road conditions is the Texas Food and Fuel Association. The entity’s CEO said they will be making fewer deliveries while the roads are icy, which, depending on how long the temperatures stay low, could lead to shortages.
AUSTIN, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

Comments / 0

