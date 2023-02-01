ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell your Valentine your love isn't Tempo-rary with special hand delivery

By Darby McCarthy
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
If you're looking for a gift to make your Valentine's heart skip a beat this year, Nashville SC may have just the offer for you.

Tempo the Coyote, the team's mascot, is offering special packages for the upcoming holiday to pluck at the heartstrings of your special someone.

Each package includes:

  • five gold silk roses
  • two tickets to the March 11 home match
  • one dozen cupcakes provided by Kroger
  • bag of soccer ball chocolates
  • a personalized jumbo heart card
  • special musical delivery by Tempo the Coyote himself

Availability for Tempo's Valentine Deliveries is limited. You must make your order by Saturday, February 11, at 11:59 p.m.

Deliveries will be made on a first-come, first-served basis, and must be within 40 miles of GEODIS park. Any orders outside of that radius may be subject to cancelation.

You can order a Valentine's Gram for either February 13 or 14 at this link . The order costs $150.

