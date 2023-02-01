ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMJ.com

Oregon kidnapping suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — The suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon — a man who spent little time behind bars for a similar crime in Nevada — died after shooting himself during a standoff with heavily armed police, authorities said. Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, died...
GRANTS PASS, OR
WFMJ.com

Nebraska lawmakers put off vote on 'heartbeat' abortion ban

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee took nearly eight hours of testimony Wednesday before adjourning without a vote on whether to advance a bill that would outlaw abortion at a point before many women know they’re pregnant. Hundreds of people crowded...
NEBRASKA STATE
WFMJ.com

Families of Delphi salaried retirees staying hopeful

Families of Delphi salaried retirees are staying hopeful as there's now another push to restore pensions to the more than 5,000 Ohioans affected. An act that failed to pass last year, creating even more false hope for retirees. 21 News caught up with one widow of a Delphi retiree who continues to stay positive.
HUBBARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol locates suspect in fatal I-80 hit skip

A suspect has been identified in a hit skip accident that took the life of a Masury man on Interstate 80 Wednesday. In a press release, the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified their suspect as 37-year-old Chris Beeghley of North Collins, New York. Troopers believe Beeghley was behind the wheel...
MASURY, OH
WFMJ.com

Shenango Valley Kennedy Catholic schools to remain open for 2023-24 school year

The superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Erie Jim Gallagher announced that the Kennedy Catholic Family of Schools will remain open after monetary issues in the district led to the diocese setting a list of goals that had to be achieved by January 27 for additional consideration from the diocese on Tuesday.
WFMJ.com

Natural gas prices drop, Pennsylvanians could see lower bills

Pennsylvanians may see a lower gas bill in the mail this month. According to the release, the National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation submitted its quarterly adjustment to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. The adjustment will lower the monthly bill for typical residential customers. For example, a customer with annual usage...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMJ.com

Lordstown Mayor not seeking reelection

After four decades of serving Lordstown, Mayor Arno Hill has decided not to seek reelection. Hill tells 21 News he just turned 70 years old and feels like it's time to settle down and spend more time with his family. "I just turned 70. You never know when to say...

