ND Lottery
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 20-26, White Balls: 8-23
(Red Balls: twenty, twenty-six; White Balls: eight, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lucky For Life
02-03-10-15-22, Lucky Ball: 12
(two, three, ten, fifteen, twenty-two; Lucky Ball: twelve)
Mega Millions
07-09-18-29-39, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 4
(seven, nine, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 653,000,000
